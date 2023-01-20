ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Liberty News

Liberty Tops FGCU 88-78 in OT for 1st-Ever Win Over Eagles

After trailing FGCU 73-68 with 26 seconds left in regulation, Saturday night at Liberty Arena, Liberty outscored the Eagles 20-5 the rest of the way to pull out an 88-78 overtime victory, the Lady Flames’ first-ever triumph over ASUN-leading FGCU. The stars were many for Liberty, as Emma Hess...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Flames suffer third straight loss in shootout; players, coaches praying for injured forward Fricks

A newfound rivalry between Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team and UNLV, started last season with the first four meetings in the series, intensified on Friday night at the LaHaye Ice Center as the two teams jockeyed for position in the national rankings. The Rebels broke a 3-3 tie in the series and 2-2 tie after overtime with a 3-2 shootout win overshadowed by a serious injury to Flames senior forward Josh Fricks.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

School of Engineering Dean Mark Horstemeyer honored at conference in Thailand

Liberty University School of Engineering Dean Dr. Mark Horstemeyer was honored twice at the Nov. 27-Dec. 1 Sustainable Industrial Processing Summit (SIPS) International Conference in Phuket, Thailand, which focused on sustainability through science and technology. In addition to having an event named after him, the Horstemeyer International Symposium, which addressed...
LYNCHBURG, VA

