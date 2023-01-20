A newfound rivalry between Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team and UNLV, started last season with the first four meetings in the series, intensified on Friday night at the LaHaye Ice Center as the two teams jockeyed for position in the national rankings. The Rebels broke a 3-3 tie in the series and 2-2 tie after overtime with a 3-2 shootout win overshadowed by a serious injury to Flames senior forward Josh Fricks.

