Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Liberty News
DII Flames upset top-ranked teams in Southeast, Central regions over weekend in Ohio
Liberty University’s ACHA Division II men’s hockey team, ranked No. 2 in the Southeast Region, has started 2023 with five straight wins, including three over the weekend in a challenging showcase at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio,. “This weekend, it was really timely for us to come together...
Liberty News
Liberty Tops FGCU 88-78 in OT for 1st-Ever Win Over Eagles
After trailing FGCU 73-68 with 26 seconds left in regulation, Saturday night at Liberty Arena, Liberty outscored the Eagles 20-5 the rest of the way to pull out an 88-78 overtime victory, the Lady Flames’ first-ever triumph over ASUN-leading FGCU. The stars were many for Liberty, as Emma Hess...
Liberty News
Liberty Cheerleading finishes in top 10 at coed national championships in Florida
Liberty University’s Cheerleading team finished 10th in the DIA Coed Cheer competition at the 2023 Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) & Universal Dance Association (UDA) College National Championships, held Jan. 13-15 at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. While the team performs at Liberty Football games as well...
Liberty News
Flames suffer third straight loss in shootout; players, coaches praying for injured forward Fricks
A newfound rivalry between Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team and UNLV, started last season with the first four meetings in the series, intensified on Friday night at the LaHaye Ice Center as the two teams jockeyed for position in the national rankings. The Rebels broke a 3-3 tie in the series and 2-2 tie after overtime with a 3-2 shootout win overshadowed by a serious injury to Flames senior forward Josh Fricks.
Liberty News
Shorthanded Flames swept by Skatin’ Rebels after ‘Midnight’ for fourth straight setback
Receiving an encouraging video update from senior forward Josh Fricks and a prayer led by his father were two of the brightest highlights of Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team’s third and final “Midnight Mayhem” matchup of the season, a 6-2 loss to UNLV early Sunday morning at the LaHaye Ice Center.
Liberty News
School of Engineering Dean Mark Horstemeyer honored at conference in Thailand
Liberty University School of Engineering Dean Dr. Mark Horstemeyer was honored twice at the Nov. 27-Dec. 1 Sustainable Industrial Processing Summit (SIPS) International Conference in Phuket, Thailand, which focused on sustainability through science and technology. In addition to having an event named after him, the Horstemeyer International Symposium, which addressed...
Comments / 0