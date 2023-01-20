ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

earnthenecklace.com

Wil Herren Leaving KVIA-TV: Where Is the El Paso Anchor Going?

Wil Herren has been a part of the El Paso community for the better part of his career. The multimedia veteran has had many roles at KVIA-TV, but he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Wil Herren unofficially revealed that he is leaving KVIA ABC-7. The announcement came when he was missing from his regular newscast. Now, ABC-7 viewers want to know where he is heading next and if he will remain in El Paso. Find out what Wil Herren said about his exit from KVIA here.
95.5 KLAQ

20 Years Ago Vans Warped Tour Made Las Cruces A Regular Stop

Between 1995 to 2019, Vans Warped Tour was one of the biggest musical festivals in the United States (and the world). For us in El Paso & Las Cruces, we would get excited during the summertime because we knew exactly where Vans would be; they would always go to the home of the Aggies: New Mexico State University. More specifically, the practice fields (or Intramural Fields).
krwg.org

Newsmakers - Longtime El Paso News Anchor Estela Casas Pens Autobiography

Longtime KVIA Primetime Anchor Estela Casas joins the program to talk about her autobiography, “A Place to Anchor”. Casas left KVIA after 27 years in 2019. Along the way, she shared her battles with cancer with viewers who offered support and encouragement. KC Counts will talk with Estela about her career in journalism, her triumph over cancer, and her new book on Newsmakers.
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

The Time EPPD Chief Greg Allen Helped Pull off an Epic April Fools Prank

El Paso is mourning the loss of its police chief Greg Allen who passed suddenly at the age of 71. Chief Allen led the police department since 2008. His years as chief included some of the worst of the cartel violence in Juarez. Despite the proximity to Juarez, it was during those years that El Paso was consistently ranked among the Safest Large Cities in America even coming in number one on that list multiple times.
95.5 KLAQ

Here are the Official 2023 Predictions for El Paso

Everybody on the Buzz Adams Morning Show was tasked with writing “predictions” for 2023. The predictions will be sealed and locked away until the end of the year. Then, we’ll see if anyone nailed it with any of their predictions. We were asked for three different predictions:
elpasonews.org

Special Report: Dora Oaxaca And El Paso Matters Orchestrating False Narratives To Keep Duranguito As Location For Sports Arena

As readers may remember, the city council – with newly elected city representatives taking their seats for the first time – voted to remove the controversial site of the proposed sports arena that targeted the Duranguito community. Max Grossman and members of the Paso del Sur group celebrated their long-fought victory in moving the proposed sports arena out of the vulnerable community in Segundo Barrio.
95.5 KLAQ

Who Are These People And Why Were They Important To El Paso?

There are many buildings around El Paso named after people. You'll probably recognize the names but do you know who they were and why they're honored this way?. Schools are big on using famous names. With all the different school functions and athletic events that happen, most everyone in town is familiar with those names. Whether they're parents or not.
KTSM

Funeral services for Police Chief Greg Allen set for this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department has released the scheduled tribute and funeral services for Police Chief Greg Allen on behalf of Chief Allen’s family. Officials tell KTSM that services will be held Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27. On Thursday Jan. 26, a tribute to Chief Allen will be […]
El Paso News

Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Expect some flurries tonight!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!. Well, we are starting the week rather chilly, especially tonight, expect a hard freeze of 28 degrees and tomorrow we are looking at a high of 49 degrees!🥶. Cool air will linger with that moisture in our atmosphere, so...
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Chilly weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting another cold front this weekend, producing breezy conditions Friday and a chilly afternoon Saturday. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas.

