247Sports

Maryland Basketball is heading back to ACC country next season

Maryland basketball's 2023-2024 schedule will include a trip back to ACC Country. "Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, and UAB are expected to headline the 2023 Asheville Championship," Jon Rothstein reported. "There is no timetable on an official announcement. Official dates and matchups are also TBD. This season's Asheville Championship featured Elon, Harvard, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana."
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Decision Day arrives for No. 1 OT in 247Sports Composite Kam Pringle

The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite made a bunch of visits to his six finalists and he is set for his Sunday decision. Kam Pringle, a massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland will announce his choice during a ceremony at 2 p.m. at his school and his finalists are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Matt Rhule walked into a gym, and then a heckuva show broke out

There was an awareness already by some that Nebraska's head football coach could pop into the gym. He wasn't coming alone either. Matt Rhule was with his assistants Evan Cooper and Bob Wager, the latter recognizable to everyone there. Wager had long been the football coach of the very high school the Husker staff was visiting.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25

Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

College football: Texas, Oklahoma among 10 programs that could shock the world in 2023

As transfer portal entries find new homes, fans groan about NIL deals and Deion Sanders flips recruits, there's a frequently occurring realization that there's a lot of downtime between present day and August. So while college football is still many months away from making its return, we've decided to look ahead to the 2023 season and build a list consisting of 10 teams that could shock the world next fall.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava wins offensive MVP at Polynesian Bowl

Nico Iamaleava, the star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, joined the Vols last month to participate in a number of their practices leading up to their Orange Bowl win over Clemson, and he soon will be back in Knoxville to begin spring-semester classes. Before moving on to his college career, he put on an impressive performance in an all-star game Friday night.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Gutsy performance leads Mississippi State to 77-76 thriller over Kentucky

Mississippi State didn’t bring it’s a game again on Sunday in a matchup with Kentucky, but the Bulldogs brought the guts. After falling behind by 10 points in the first half and facing some adversity along the way, State found a way. A huge second half from Anastasia Hayes and Jessika Carter led the way and a final stop on the last possession gave the Bulldogs a 77-76 win over the Wildcats.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

LSU football: Gerald Chatman to return to staff after Colorado stint

LSU coach Brian Kelly reportedly added a familiar name to his coaching staff. The Tigers will hire Gerald Chatman for an analyst role according to Bruce Feldman. Chatman most recently served as the defensive line coach and interim defensive coordinator at Colorado before the Buffaloes hired Deion Sanders. Chatman also worked as defensive line coach at Tulane and as a defensive assistant with the Cincinnati Bengals.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

All-Polynesian Bowl First Team top performers

HONOLULU — The sixth rendition of the Polynesian Bowl all-star game featured a bevy of top performances Friday night on the campus of Kamehameha Schools, highlighted by Tennessee five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s gutsy go-ahead scoring drive late in the fourth quarter that surely had Vols fans biting their nails.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

ESPN BPI predicts WVU's remaining schedule

ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects that West Virginia will finish with a 17.2-13.8 record and has a 0.1% chance of winning the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 27 in the BPI (up three spots from last week), and have the fifth-toughest remaining schedule in the country. The...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

