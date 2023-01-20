Read full article on original website
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Nike To Shutter Seattle Store, Leaving Downtown Area Without A StapleTy D.Seattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
247Sports
Maryland Basketball is heading back to ACC country next season
Maryland basketball's 2023-2024 schedule will include a trip back to ACC Country. "Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, and UAB are expected to headline the 2023 Asheville Championship," Jon Rothstein reported. "There is no timetable on an official announcement. Official dates and matchups are also TBD. This season's Asheville Championship featured Elon, Harvard, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana."
Nashville native, preferred walk-on LB transferring to Tennessee
After spending the first season of his college career at Liberty, Caleb Williams recently decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal in the aftermath of former Flames coach Hugh Freeze's departure. Once he learned that he might have a chance to play Tennessee, he didn't need long to decide where he wanted to go.
One recent Husker commit lands in Lincoln; NU fans wait to see what other announcements may come
The tweets about fireworks and things of celebratory nature connected with Husker football staffers late Saturday night hinted commitment announcements could be around the corner. Certainly that was already thought a strong possibility on a visit weekend with the Feb. 1 early signing day fast approaching, and also just before...
Decision Day arrives for No. 1 OT in 247Sports Composite Kam Pringle
The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite made a bunch of visits to his six finalists and he is set for his Sunday decision. Kam Pringle, a massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland will announce his choice during a ceremony at 2 p.m. at his school and his finalists are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
What Pringle’s commitment means for South Carolina
South Carolina landed one of its top targets in the 2024 cycle on Sunday, when four-star offensive tackle Kam Pringle announced his commitment to the Gamecocks.
NC State F DJ Burns on Terquavion Smith injury, loss at UNC
NC State forward DJ Burns spoke with members of the media following NC State's 80-69 loss at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Matt Rhule walked into a gym, and then a heckuva show broke out
There was an awareness already by some that Nebraska's head football coach could pop into the gym. He wasn't coming alone either. Matt Rhule was with his assistants Evan Cooper and Bob Wager, the latter recognizable to everyone there. Wager had long been the football coach of the very high school the Husker staff was visiting.
Kevin Keatts on loss to UNC: ‘Never been involved with a game where a team has taken 39 free throws’
Chapel Hill, N.C. -- In undoubtedly the most physical game of the year for Kevin Keatts and his basketball team, the Wolfpack came out on the wrong end of the scoreboard falling to North Carolina 80-69 in a game where UNC attempted 39 free throws compared to N.C. State's 12.
LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25
Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
Rival Reaction: Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks Indiana's 82-69 win
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo had plenty to say about his team, the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Tamar Bates, and more as Indiana beat the Spartans, 82-69.
4-star TE considering Florida for an official visit after Junior Day trip
Gators under consideration for an official visit after a 4-star TE target visited campus on Saturday.
College basketball bracketology: Indiana ascends, Arkansas sinks in updated 2023 NCAA Tournament projection
Joe Lunardi updated his bracketology projections for the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Indiana earned a substantial bump after putting together a three-game winning streak after a potential rock-bottom loss to Penn State. Arkansas, a potential National Championship contender in November, has fallen off due to injuries and a frustrating offense. The...
247Sports
College football: Texas, Oklahoma among 10 programs that could shock the world in 2023
As transfer portal entries find new homes, fans groan about NIL deals and Deion Sanders flips recruits, there's a frequently occurring realization that there's a lot of downtime between present day and August. So while college football is still many months away from making its return, we've decided to look ahead to the 2023 season and build a list consisting of 10 teams that could shock the world next fall.
Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava wins offensive MVP at Polynesian Bowl
Nico Iamaleava, the star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, joined the Vols last month to participate in a number of their practices leading up to their Orange Bowl win over Clemson, and he soon will be back in Knoxville to begin spring-semester classes. Before moving on to his college career, he put on an impressive performance in an all-star game Friday night.
Gutsy performance leads Mississippi State to 77-76 thriller over Kentucky
Mississippi State didn’t bring it’s a game again on Sunday in a matchup with Kentucky, but the Bulldogs brought the guts. After falling behind by 10 points in the first half and facing some adversity along the way, State found a way. A huge second half from Anastasia Hayes and Jessika Carter led the way and a final stop on the last possession gave the Bulldogs a 77-76 win over the Wildcats.
LSU football: Gerald Chatman to return to staff after Colorado stint
LSU coach Brian Kelly reportedly added a familiar name to his coaching staff. The Tigers will hire Gerald Chatman for an analyst role according to Bruce Feldman. Chatman most recently served as the defensive line coach and interim defensive coordinator at Colorado before the Buffaloes hired Deion Sanders. Chatman also worked as defensive line coach at Tulane and as a defensive assistant with the Cincinnati Bengals.
49ers In NFC Championship Game For 3rd Time In Last 4 Seasons
Rick Spielman joins Zach Aldridge to discuss the 49ers being in the NFCCG for the 3rd time in the last 4 seasons.
247Sports
Bethune-Cookman football players petition for Ed Reed's reinstatement after school backpedals on hire
Bethune-Cookman players petitioned for Ed Reed to remain head football coach after he said Saturday that the school declined to ratify his contract. Bethune-Cookman running back Branden McDonald shared a petition from players via social media, with the following message on the petition:. "To whom it may concern, greetings. On...
All-Polynesian Bowl First Team top performers
HONOLULU — The sixth rendition of the Polynesian Bowl all-star game featured a bevy of top performances Friday night on the campus of Kamehameha Schools, highlighted by Tennessee five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s gutsy go-ahead scoring drive late in the fourth quarter that surely had Vols fans biting their nails.
ESPN BPI predicts WVU's remaining schedule
ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects that West Virginia will finish with a 17.2-13.8 record and has a 0.1% chance of winning the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 27 in the BPI (up three spots from last week), and have the fifth-toughest remaining schedule in the country. The...
247Sports
