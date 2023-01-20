ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

12 News

Attempted murder suspect arrested after drug bust in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — An attempted murder suspect out on bond was arrested Sunday morning by Casa Grande police for allegedly possessing drugs and guns. Joey Mata, 37, has had felony charges pending in Pinal County Superior Court since 2017. He was originally arrested in 2016 after he allegedly fled the state following a shooting in Coolidge, according to the Casa Grande Dispatch.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Suspect in Tucson Killing Arrested in Iowa After 9 Month Manhunt

On the afternoon of January 20, 2023, the Tucson Police Department Homicide Unit was notified that homicide suspect Trevontea Howard-Brown had been located and arrested in northern Iowa. The 24-year suspect in an Arizona homicide has been the target of a manhunt for almost nine months, is now in jail...
TUCSON, AZ
kwayradio.com

Arizona Murder Suspect Caught in Charles City

A man wanted for murder in Arizona was taken into custody in Charles City on Friday, according to KWWL. Trevontea Howard-Brown was taken into custody at a home in Charles City after briefly barricading himself inside the residence. He was wanted for allegedly killing 23 year old Harrison Weber near the University of Arizona campus in Tucson in April. Another person was seriously injured in the shooting. Howard-Brown is currently awaiting extradition back to Arizona.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KOLD-TV

Authorities working ‘critical incident’ in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are working on a “critical incident” in Pima County late Sunday, Jan. 22. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed it is investigating an incident at Los Reales and Camino Verde. The PCSD said the investigation is ongoing and more information...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
951thebull.com

IC School in Charles City Locked Down, Arizona Man Arrested for Murder

Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Charles City was on lockdown for less than an hour Friday afternoon as law enforcement was apprehending a man wanted for murder in Arizona. IC Principal Laurie Field says they were alerted by Charles City Police about noon that law enforcement would be executing a...
CHARLES CITY, IA
KOLD-TV

Police investigating deadly crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person died in a crash on Tucson’s southeast side Monday morning, Jan. 23. Tucson police say the crash near the intersection of Mary Ann Cleveland Way and Atterbury Way involved two vehicles. No additional information was immediately available. Copyright 2023 KOLD News...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man charged in shooting at health care facility

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is facing charges after he allegedly fired a gun inside a healthcare facility in Tucson on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Officers were called to the facility, located in the 2800 block of East District Street, in response to reports that a man had walked into the lobby and fired a single shot from a shotgun.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Human smuggling suspect recaptured after escaping Border Patrol

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A human smuggling suspect has been recaptured after they escaped from the custody of Border Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Authorities said the suspect, a United States Citizen, had escaped from custody at the Tucson Border Patrol Station and was apprehended after a search of the area.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian dead after being hit by car

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 24-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car in Tucson’s midtown late Sunday, Jan. 22. According to Tucson police, first responders were called shortly before midnight to the intersection of North Craycroft Road and East Fairmount Street after the incident was reported.
TUCSON, AZ

