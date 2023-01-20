Read full article on original website
Attempted murder suspect arrested after drug bust in Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — An attempted murder suspect out on bond was arrested Sunday morning by Casa Grande police for allegedly possessing drugs and guns. Joey Mata, 37, has had felony charges pending in Pinal County Superior Court since 2017. He was originally arrested in 2016 after he allegedly fled the state following a shooting in Coolidge, according to the Casa Grande Dispatch.
Suspect in Tucson Killing Arrested in Iowa After 9 Month Manhunt
On the afternoon of January 20, 2023, the Tucson Police Department Homicide Unit was notified that homicide suspect Trevontea Howard-Brown had been located and arrested in northern Iowa. The 24-year suspect in an Arizona homicide has been the target of a manhunt for almost nine months, is now in jail...
Arizona Murder Suspect Caught in Charles City
A man wanted for murder in Arizona was taken into custody in Charles City on Friday, according to KWWL. Trevontea Howard-Brown was taken into custody at a home in Charles City after briefly barricading himself inside the residence. He was wanted for allegedly killing 23 year old Harrison Weber near the University of Arizona campus in Tucson in April. Another person was seriously injured in the shooting. Howard-Brown is currently awaiting extradition back to Arizona.
CBP rescues distressed Mexican citizen
In a tweet from John R. Modlin the Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector, he states agents rescued a 25-year-old Mexican citizen.
Authorities working ‘critical incident’ in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are working on a “critical incident” in Pima County late Sunday, Jan. 22. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed it is investigating an incident at Los Reales and Camino Verde. The PCSD said the investigation is ongoing and more information...
Juveniles arrested for smuggling migrants near Benson
Young smugglers were arrested during two different incidents, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
Man suspected of Pima County murder found in Iowa
U.S. Marshals and the Charles City Police Department arrested 24-year-old Trevontea Tyron Howard-Brown, who was wanted for felony murder.
IC School in Charles City Locked Down, Arizona Man Arrested for Murder
Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Charles City was on lockdown for less than an hour Friday afternoon as law enforcement was apprehending a man wanted for murder in Arizona. IC Principal Laurie Field says they were alerted by Charles City Police about noon that law enforcement would be executing a...
Man sentenced to nine years for giving pills to victim found dead
A 25-year-old man was sentenced to nine years in prison along with three years of supervised release and pleaded guilty to giving fentanyl pills to a young person who died of an overdose. The post Man sentenced to nine years for giving pills to victim found dead appeared first on KYMA.
This Arizona City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
PCSD: An officer-involved shooting leaves neighbor with gunshot through window
An officer-involved shooting on January 22 left one deputy with a bullet in his leg and a suspect in critical condition.
PCSD: Officer-involved shooting on Swan Falls Way
Pima County Sheriff's deputies investigated an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday night. According to the department, the shooting was in the 6400 block of West Swan Falls Way.
Police investigating deadly crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person died in a crash on Tucson’s southeast side Monday morning, Jan. 23. Tucson police say the crash near the intersection of Mary Ann Cleveland Way and Atterbury Way involved two vehicles. No additional information was immediately available. Copyright 2023 KOLD News...
Man charged in shooting at health care facility
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is facing charges after he allegedly fired a gun inside a healthcare facility in Tucson on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Officers were called to the facility, located in the 2800 block of East District Street, in response to reports that a man had walked into the lobby and fired a single shot from a shotgun.
Inmates move from prison satellite camp during investigation
The Tucson federal prison's satellite camp was placed on modified operations Nov. 12. Thirty inmates were moved to another facility.
Human smuggling suspect recaptured after escaping Border Patrol
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A human smuggling suspect has been recaptured after they escaped from the custody of Border Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Authorities said the suspect, a United States Citizen, had escaped from custody at the Tucson Border Patrol Station and was apprehended after a search of the area.
One killed in car crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way
Tucson Police Department has confirmed that a collision has led to the death of one person on Mary Ann Cleveland Way, a road that stretches from Houghton Road to Colossal Cave Road.
Pedestrian dead after being hit by car
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 24-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car in Tucson’s midtown late Sunday, Jan. 22. According to Tucson police, first responders were called shortly before midnight to the intersection of North Craycroft Road and East Fairmount Street after the incident was reported.
A chance to leave criminal records behind
Sometimes people commit crimes but put that life behind them. Then they find old mistakes still haunt them. Now there’s a way to seal those records away.
Tucsonans wake up to snowfall
Many Tucsonans saw snow falling from the sky on Monday and even though the flurries aren’t forever in the Tucson Metro, cold temperatures are here to stay a little longer.
