A man wanted for murder in Arizona was taken into custody in Charles City on Friday, according to KWWL. Trevontea Howard-Brown was taken into custody at a home in Charles City after briefly barricading himself inside the residence. He was wanted for allegedly killing 23 year old Harrison Weber near the University of Arizona campus in Tucson in April. Another person was seriously injured in the shooting. Howard-Brown is currently awaiting extradition back to Arizona.

