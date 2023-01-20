ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, OH

13abc.com

Former GM of Mr. Spots charged with theft

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The former general manager of Mr. Spots faces two felony charges in Wood County after he was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday. Bruce Vermett is accused of theft and telecommunications fraud, totally more than $150,000, according to court documents. The crimes are alleged to...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio youth dies in four-wheeler crash after striking tree

An Ohio juvenile is dead after an early morning crash on Sunday. The Coshocton Sheriff’s Office said they received a call of a possible injury crash at the intersection of SR 651 and TR 231 in Crawford TWP. Officials say when they arrived they found two Coshocton Juveniles were traveling southbound on TR 231 on […]
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Demolition begins at abandoned building where Whitmer student fell to his death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The contractor for the Lucas County Land Bank is set to demolish an abandoned building Friday where a teenage boy fell to his death in 2016. According to the Lucas County Lank Bank, Contractor Klumm Bros will demolish the former Rosemary Apartments around 9:00 a.m. The apartment building at Phillips and Detroit is the site where 16-year-old Whitmer High School student Joshua Sorrell fell to his death while he and a group of friends were exploring the abandoned building in 2016. Police said he took a wrong step and fell down an elevator shaft.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police called to Walmart for employee reportedly threatening to harm co-worker and himself

Bowling Green Police Division responded Thursday at 3:31 a.m. to Walmart for an employee who had reportedly threatened another employee and threatened to harm himself. The 21-year-old employee was being terminated from his job for reportedly threatening to use a firearm to hurt a co-worker, when the employee also threatened to take his own life. Officers took the man to the police station, where he was met by a mental health professional from Unison. He was then transported up to St. Charles Hospital.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
huroninsider.com

Multiple departments respond to Vermilion duplex fire

VERMILION – Multiple fire departments responded Thursday evening to a duplex fire in Vermilion. The Vermilion Fire Department first responded to Yorktown Place for a heavily involved structure fire. The Amherst Fire Department, Florence Township Fire Department, South Amherst Fire Department, and Vermilion Township Fire Department soon responded to assist with extinguishing the flames.
VERMILION, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Two BGPD officers graduate from Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy

Members of the 147th Basic Peace Officer Class received training certificates during a graduation ceremony held Friday afternoon at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy. The 42 graduates will assume duties as peace officers for 20 Ohio agencies. Graduates from Bowling Green Police Division are Vincent A. Caraccio and...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
wktn.com

Body Found in Pond in Findlay

A body was found in a pond Thursday afternoon in Findlay. WFIN Radio reported that a man was fishing in the pond located behind Walmart on Trenton Avenue when he saw the body floating in the water. After being pulled from the pond, the body of the white male was...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Body of missing Lake Erie Kayaker found in Western New York

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials on Friday confirmed the body of the Lake Erie kayaker that went missing late last year was found in New York State. The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. New York...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

