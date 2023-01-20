Read full article on original website
Related
Video: Train derails in Huron County
Emergency responders are currently at the scene of a train derailment in Huron County.
15-year-old killed in Erie County house fire
A 15-year-old has died following an early morning house fire Sunday, the Erie County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 8.
13abc.com
Former GM of Mr. Spots charged with theft
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The former general manager of Mr. Spots faces two felony charges in Wood County after he was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday. Bruce Vermett is accused of theft and telecommunications fraud, totally more than $150,000, according to court documents. The crimes are alleged to...
Shouldn’t it take a 60% vote margin to add 60% requirement to Ohio Constitution?
If the proposal to require 60% approval to amend the Ohio Constitution does make it to the May ballot, shouldn’t it require 60% of the votes to pass?
Ohio youth dies in four-wheeler crash after striking tree
An Ohio juvenile is dead after an early morning crash on Sunday. The Coshocton Sheriff’s Office said they received a call of a possible injury crash at the intersection of SR 651 and TR 231 in Crawford TWP. Officials say when they arrived they found two Coshocton Juveniles were traveling southbound on TR 231 on […]
Some parking bans, snow emergencies remain in NE Ohio
Several Northeast Ohio schools are closed or on delay after the area was slammed with snow for much of Sunday.
Nasty note left for contractor: Hinckley Township Police Blotter
Police found a power drill left at the police station Dec. 22 with a note attached to it and addressed to a “scam artist contractor” and stating: “Here is your drill. People trusted you!”. Police determined the owner of the drill and contacted him to retrieve his...
Northeast Ohio snow totals: Some eastern suburbs top 6 inches
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The eastern suburbs of Cleveland appeared to take the brunt of Sunday’s snowfall, with Chagrin Falls recording 6.5 inches and Shaker Heights 6 inches. Parts of Medina County also had a good amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Lodi had 6.5 inches and Hinckley had 62 inches.
Family settles lawsuit over Stone Foltz's hazing death; 'largest payout' by public university in state history
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family of a student who died from alcohol poisoning while pledging to a fraternity has reached a $2.9 million settlement with Bowling Green State University. The attorney for Stone Foltz’s family called the settlement “the largest payout by a public university in a hazing case...
Prosecutor: Borges’ relationship with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost was key to their plan to thwart HB6 referendum
CINCINNATI, Ohio – Former Ohio GOP chairman Matt Borges was brought into the alleged House Bill 6 criminal enterprise to help thwart a referendum on the law because of his close ties to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who has say over ballot language, federal prosecutors said Monday. Emily...
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus Police Chief sends message to community
BUCYRUS—The following video is a message from Bucyrus Police Chief Neil Assenheimer to the citizens of Bucyrus. Assenheimer spoke to the Bucyrus City Council Thursday evening.
13abc.com
Demolition begins at abandoned building where Whitmer student fell to his death
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The contractor for the Lucas County Land Bank is set to demolish an abandoned building Friday where a teenage boy fell to his death in 2016. According to the Lucas County Lank Bank, Contractor Klumm Bros will demolish the former Rosemary Apartments around 9:00 a.m. The apartment building at Phillips and Detroit is the site where 16-year-old Whitmer High School student Joshua Sorrell fell to his death while he and a group of friends were exploring the abandoned building in 2016. Police said he took a wrong step and fell down an elevator shaft.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police called to Walmart for employee reportedly threatening to harm co-worker and himself
Bowling Green Police Division responded Thursday at 3:31 a.m. to Walmart for an employee who had reportedly threatened another employee and threatened to harm himself. The 21-year-old employee was being terminated from his job for reportedly threatening to use a firearm to hurt a co-worker, when the employee also threatened to take his own life. Officers took the man to the police station, where he was met by a mental health professional from Unison. He was then transported up to St. Charles Hospital.
huroninsider.com
Multiple departments respond to Vermilion duplex fire
VERMILION – Multiple fire departments responded Thursday evening to a duplex fire in Vermilion. The Vermilion Fire Department first responded to Yorktown Place for a heavily involved structure fire. The Amherst Fire Department, Florence Township Fire Department, South Amherst Fire Department, and Vermilion Township Fire Department soon responded to assist with extinguishing the flames.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Many NE Ohio Communities
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Many NE Ohio Communities for accumulating snow, low visibility and slick roads. Use caution!
bgindependentmedia.org
Two BGPD officers graduate from Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy
Members of the 147th Basic Peace Officer Class received training certificates during a graduation ceremony held Friday afternoon at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy. The 42 graduates will assume duties as peace officers for 20 Ohio agencies. Graduates from Bowling Green Police Division are Vincent A. Caraccio and...
wktn.com
Body Found in Pond in Findlay
A body was found in a pond Thursday afternoon in Findlay. WFIN Radio reported that a man was fishing in the pond located behind Walmart on Trenton Avenue when he saw the body floating in the water. After being pulled from the pond, the body of the white male was...
These Are The Wildest Vanity License Plates Ohio Rejected In 2022
The Ohio BMV denied 759 plate ideas throughout 2022.
13abc.com
Body of missing Lake Erie Kayaker found in Western New York
SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials on Friday confirmed the body of the Lake Erie kayaker that went missing late last year was found in New York State. The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. New York...
