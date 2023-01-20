Read full article on original website
thegolfnewsnet.com
Who is the woman who greeted Jon Rahm at the 2023 The American Express?
Jon Rahm was walking off the 72nd hole at the 2023 The American Express riding high, with the Spanish star making par on the final hole at PGA West's Stadium Course that got him yet another win. After he got cogratulations from his playing partners and caddie, he then was...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
The best women’s golfers in the world will not only be playing more in 2023 on the LPGA Tour, but playing for more. As the LPGA’s 74th season kicked off at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, it marked the first of 35 events with a record total of $101.4 million in prize payouts up for grabs over the course of the year.
Steve Stricker wins 12th PGA Tour Champions title, plans for full schedule in 2023
Steve Stricker is taking over the PGA Tour Champions. The 55-year-old won his 12th Champions tour title – his fifth win in his last 11 starts – on Saturday after he eased his way to a six-shot win at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Stricker finished at 23 under to beat out Steven Alker, Mike Weir, Ken Tanigawa and Darren Clarke, who all finished T-2 at 17 under.
Brooke Henderson slips, still leads by 3 in LPGA season opener
Brooke Henderson went from complete control of her game for two days to having to scratch out a good score Saturday. The result was a 3-under 69 and a 3-shot lead in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.
Jordan Spieth Earnings: How Much Money Has the Star Golfer Made on the PGA Tour?
How much money has Jordan Spieth made in his career? The post Jordan Spieth Earnings: How Much Money Has the Star Golfer Made on the PGA Tour? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 American Express
The easiest way for Jon Rahm, a man very much frustrated by how slow the Official World Golf Ranking reflects his recent play, to assure he jumps to No. 1 would be to win every tournament he starts. And if that sounds preposterous, well so does the fact that the 28-year-old Spaniard entered the week having recorded eight top-10 finishes in nine worldwide starts since last August, including three wins in his last five starts—and still only sits at just No. 4 in the ranking.
Change of course: La Quinta turns into the toughest course in The American Express
For most of the last 15 years, the story of the golf courses at The American Express has been pretty much the same. The Stadium Course at PGA West has been the toughest of the courses, while La Quinta Country Club was the easiest of the courses. Welcome to 2023,...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship tee times and pairings: Round 4
The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is being played in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with Yas Links once again playing host to the DP World Tour's year-opening event. With the 132-player field event unfolding in the UAE, East Coast viewers on the United States will get late-night viewing times for the winners-only event.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Farmers Insurance Open PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks
PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games. For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations. Field | Rankings | Betting Odds and First...
kalkinemedia.com
LPGA Tour Statistics
1, Brooke M. Henderson, 68. 2 (tie), Charley Hull and Maja Stark, 69. 4, Nelly Korda, 69.25. 5, Nasa Hataoka, 69.75. 6 (tie), Gaby Lopez, Paula Reto and Yuka Saso, 70. 9, 2 tied with 70.5. Driving Distance. 1, Yuka Saso, 271.75. 2, Nelly Korda, 264. 3, Charley Hull, 262.38....
PGA Tour Player Ties Incredible Eagle Record At The American Express
Davis Thompson has obliterated the par 5s during the first two rounds of The American Express
Golf Glance: Jon Rahm seeks rare trifecta at Torrey Pines
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. PGA
Jon Rahm continues tear, wins PGA Tour's American Express
Jon Rahm outlasted rookie Davis Thompson, closing with a 4-under 68 to win the American Express by 1 stroke on Sunday. He now has won four times in his past six starts worldwide and moved up to No. 3 in the world.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Farmers Insurance Open Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through
The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open is the second PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier. The second tournament in the West Coast Swing is an an open event and allocates four spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier. The tournament, however, is played Wednesday through Saturday.
CBS Sports
2023 Farmers Insurance Open picks, predictions, field, odds: PGA expert fading Justin Thomas at Torrey Pines
Jon Rahm gets right back to work after another victory when he leads a strong 2023 Farmers Insurance Open field, starting Wednesday at Torrey Pines. The Spaniard, who's won consecutive tournaments and four of his past six worldwide, is one of five top-10 golfers in the Farmers Insurance Open 2023 field. He will be joined by Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris, the 2022 Farmers runner-up. Luke List beat Zalatoris on the first playoff hole last year after both were at 15-under par after 72 holes.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Farmers Insurance Open history, results and past winners
The Farmers Insurance Open is the PGA Tour's San Diego-area event on the schedule. The event is the second tournament in the West Coast Swing, which runs through California and Arizona. The Farmers Insurance Open became a PGA Tour event in 1952, known then as the San Diego Open. The...
Jay Monahan And Keith Pelley Recused From LIV Golf World Ranking Decision
The PGA Tour and DP World Tour bosses will not have a say in whether LIV gains world ranking points
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Farmers Insurance Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open purse is set for $8.7 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,566,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart. The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open field is headed by Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau and...
