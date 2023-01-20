ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thegolfnewsnet.com

Who is the woman who greeted Jon Rahm at the 2023 The American Express?

Jon Rahm was walking off the 72nd hole at the 2023 The American Express riding high, with the Spanish star making par on the final hole at PGA West's Stadium Course that got him yet another win. After he got cogratulations from his playing partners and caddie, he then was...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Stricker wins 12th PGA Tour Champions title, plans for full schedule in 2023

Steve Stricker is taking over the PGA Tour Champions. The 55-year-old won his 12th Champions tour title – his fifth win in his last 11 starts – on Saturday after he eased his way to a six-shot win at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Stricker finished at 23 under to beat out Steven Alker, Mike Weir, Ken Tanigawa and Darren Clarke, who all finished T-2 at 17 under.
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 American Express

The easiest way for Jon Rahm, a man very much frustrated by how slow the Official World Golf Ranking reflects his recent play, to assure he jumps to No. 1 would be to win every tournament he starts. And if that sounds preposterous, well so does the fact that the 28-year-old Spaniard entered the week having recorded eight top-10 finishes in nine worldwide starts since last August, including three wins in his last five starts—and still only sits at just No. 4 in the ranking.
thegolfnewsnet.com

2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship tee times and pairings: Round 4

The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is being played in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with Yas Links once again playing host to the DP World Tour's year-opening event. With the 132-player field event unfolding in the UAE, East Coast viewers on the United States will get late-night viewing times for the winners-only event.
thegolfnewsnet.com

2023 Farmers Insurance Open PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games. For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations. Field | Rankings | Betting Odds and First...
kalkinemedia.com

LPGA Tour Statistics

1, Brooke M. Henderson, 68. 2 (tie), Charley Hull and Maja Stark, 69. 4, Nelly Korda, 69.25. 5, Nasa Hataoka, 69.75. 6 (tie), Gaby Lopez, Paula Reto and Yuka Saso, 70. 9, 2 tied with 70.5. Driving Distance. 1, Yuka Saso, 271.75. 2, Nelly Korda, 264. 3, Charley Hull, 262.38....
thegolfnewsnet.com

2023 Farmers Insurance Open Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open is the second PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier. The second tournament in the West Coast Swing is an an open event and allocates four spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier. The tournament, however, is played Wednesday through Saturday.
CBS Sports

2023 Farmers Insurance Open picks, predictions, field, odds: PGA expert fading Justin Thomas at Torrey Pines

Jon Rahm gets right back to work after another victory when he leads a strong 2023 Farmers Insurance Open field, starting Wednesday at Torrey Pines. The Spaniard, who's won consecutive tournaments and four of his past six worldwide, is one of five top-10 golfers in the Farmers Insurance Open 2023 field. He will be joined by Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris, the 2022 Farmers runner-up. Luke List beat Zalatoris on the first playoff hole last year after both were at 15-under par after 72 holes.
thegolfnewsnet.com

Farmers Insurance Open history, results and past winners

The Farmers Insurance Open is the PGA Tour's San Diego-area event on the schedule. The event is the second tournament in the West Coast Swing, which runs through California and Arizona. The Farmers Insurance Open became a PGA Tour event in 1952, known then as the San Diego Open. The...
thegolfnewsnet.com

2023 Farmers Insurance Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open purse is set for $8.7 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,566,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart. The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open field is headed by Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau and...

