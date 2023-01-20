ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

KCRG.com

One dead, one injured after falling while on the job

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Manchester is dead, and a second person hurt, after Dyersville Police say they fell while on the job. Police, fire and EMS personnel responded to Farmtek, located at 1440 Field of Dreams Way in Dyersville on Thursday around 8:40 a.m. When officers arrived,...
DYERSVILLE, IA
KWQC

Coroner identifies driver in fatal Hillsdale crash

HILLSDALE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Clinton man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hillsdale Saturday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 31-year-old Ethan A. Vosatka. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, preliminary investigation showed he died from multiple traumatic injuries. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded...
HILLSDALE, IL
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Manchester Man Killed in Industrial Accident in Dyersville

One person was killed and another remains hospitalized after an industrial accident at FarmTek in Dyersville yesterday. According to a press release from the Dyersville Police Department, multiple agencies and off-duty personnel were called for a fall at Farmtek, 1440 Field of Dreams Way just after 8:30 yesterday morning. When...
DYERSVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Head on accident sends two to the hospital with serious injuries

On Friday, The Linn County Sheriff's Office responded to a accident at W Mt Vernon Rd and Ballard Rd. Officials says the accident happened around 6:07 pm when Mary Goslin, 44, of Mt Vernon, was eastbound on W Mt Vernon Rd near Ballard Rd when she crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle head on driven by Amanda Dragon, 22, of Mt Vernon.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Police still searching for missing Marion man

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are still searching for the 83-year-old Marion man who was last seen four days ago. Police said Theodore “Ted” Wolf was last seen driving on Monday at 12:30 p.m. He was driving his red Ford Edge with an Iowa license plate EL779. He...
MARION, IA
AOL Corp

Small-town nursing homes closing amid staffing crunch

WAUKON, Iowa — Marjorie Kruger was stunned to learn last fall that she would have to leave the nursing home where she’d lived comfortably for six years. The Good Samaritan Society facility in Postville, Iowa, would close, administrators told Kruger and 38 other residents in September. The facility joined a growing list of nursing homes being shuttered nationwide, especially in rural areas.
POSTVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Benton County Crash closes railroad crossings

Street was killed when the vehicle he and his girlfriend were in was struck by a plow truck along Highway 1 in Iowa City after leaving a team dinner. The 170-day old Ingredion strike could soon be over. Alexander Jackson continuously denies killing family in long interview with police. Updated:...
BENTON COUNTY, IA
97X

Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?

Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
IOWA STATE
x1071.com

One Vehicle Rollover Crash in Gratiot

A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a one vehicle rollover crash on Highway 23 in Gratiot Thursday. 24 year old Javier Zopiyactle-Tlehuactle of Darlington, was southbound when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the centerline, entered a ditch, and rolled down an embankment. Minor injuries were reported and Zopiyactle-Tlehuactle’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. As a result, Zopiyactle-Tlehuactle was cited for Operating without a Valid License and No Insurance. The Darlington Police Department, Gratiot Fire Department, Gratiot First Response, Lafayette County EMS, and Green County EMS assisted at the scene.
GRATIOT, WI
biztimes.biz

Dubuque-area ski resort celebrating 50 seasons of family, fun

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Special hours for the season can be found online. The season typically ends the second week of March, but the timeline is weather-dependent. A Dubuque-area ski resort has...
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Missing Man From Darlington Found Deceased in Alaska

The Darlington Police Department has received permission from the family to update the community on the search for Eugene Taylor of Darlington. Taylor was found deceased by Alaska Troopers Thursday. He had apparently died of natural causes. No further details have been released. The last known contact with Taylor was on November 15th in Alaska. Taylor had dual residency in Darlington and Seward, Alaska.
DARLINGTON, WI
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Retired Horse Ranch Deals With Aftermath Of Break-In

After a recent break-in, a local horse retirement ranch is working on sorting everything back out. Unbridled Spirits Thoroughbred Retirement Ranch, located in Lisbon, is a nonprofit that focuses on retired horses. However, according to reports, over the weekend, someone broke into the horse sanctuary’s office and stole documents and...
LISBON, IA
superhits106.com

Dubuque Man Sentenced For Sending Explicit Video

A man from Dubuque has been sentenced to two years of probation after being accused of harassing a girl by sending an explicit video of her. 18 year old Anthony Hunt was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree harassment. A report says that Hunt shared of video of himself engaged in a sexual act with a girl younger than 18 last spring. Authorities found the video on Hunt’s cellphone after executing a search warrant.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCJJ

North Liberty Police: Man found staggering along Highway 965 asked officer for a hug, took a “fighting stance” when request refused

North Liberty Police say they encountered an intoxicated subject who requested an officer give him a hug, then tried to fight the officer when the request was denied. The suspect…31-year-old Jorge Cadena Cruz…has no known address. Police say Cadena Cruz was seen by an officer staggering along Highway 965 near Cherry Street just before 1:45 Sunday morning. He reportedly fell multiple times while trying to walk, had slurred speech, and smelled of ingested alcohol.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
kwayradio.com

Waterloo Man Sent to Prison for Fondling Child

A Waterloo man has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for fondling a child, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 52 year old Timothy Roney was arrested in June of 2020 after authorities were alerted to the fact that he fondled a child under the age of 12 in Evansdale in 2018. He pleaded guilty to two counts of Lascivious Acts with a Child. As part of the plea deal, a charge of second degree Sexual Abuse was dismissed. Once Roney is released from prison he will have to register as a sex offender and will be under lifetime parole.
EVANSDALE, IA
kmaland.com

Bellevue woman booked for driving while barred

(Red Oak) -- A Bellevue woman is in custody following her arrest in Montgomery County early Friday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Jill Alicia Palmer was arrested shortly before 3:15 a.m. for driving while barred. Authorities say Palmer's arrest comes after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and A Avenue.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA

