Bakersfield Californian
Condemned inmates moved to CCI Tehachapi, Wasco prisons
A pilot program to house inmates with death sentences at prisons throughout the state — including some in Kern County — will become permanent if regulations proposed by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are approved. Prior to the beginning of the pilot program in January 2020,...
CAL CITY BOYS: Hearing for Trezell, Jacqueline West moved to next week
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hearing has been pushed to next week to determine whether attorneys are ready for trial in the case of the couple accused of killing adopted children Orrin and Orson West. Trezell West, 36, and Jacqueline West, 33, are due back in court Wednesday. Their attorneys on Friday morning requested the […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department logs for Jan. 20 & 22
Officer initiated activity at W Felspar Av, Ridgecrest. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Cite/Verbal). Officer initiated activity at N Yorktown St, Ridgecrest. . Disposition: Checks Ok. 00:10 PEDESTRIAN CHECK 2301200003. Officer initiated activity at Oreilly Auto Parts, N China Lake Bl, Ridgecrest. . Disposition: Necessary Action. Taken. 00:16 TRAFFIC STOP...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Fentanyl overdoses on the rise in the community
During the last several years, Kern County has seen a steady increase in the number of opioid deaths reported. According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, there were 139 fentanyl overdose deaths in 2020. In 2021, that number increased to 274 deaths. As of July 6, 2022, there were 83 fentanyl-related deaths reported in Kern County in just the first half of the year alone.
news-ridgecrest.com
Randsburg General Store thrives in new location
By LAURA QUEZADA News Review Staff Writer– There was an outpouring of grief in August 2022 when the Randsburg General Store announced that they were losing their lease. (see The News Review, August 26, 2022 – Randsburg General Store closes after more than 100 yrs) One customer started a GoFundMe to benefit the store, which enabled them to keep their doors open a few more months but wasn’t enough to purchase the building.
Bakersfield Californian
Rope system used to rescue person who plunged into icy ravine
Kern County firefighters used a rope rescue system and a stokes basket to carry a person whose vehicle plunged 60 to 100 feet down a ravine to safety near Wofford Heights on Friday. It happened at about 7:39 a.m., a quarter mile east of the Cedar Creek Campground on Highway...
Antelope Valley Press
Changes coming to air travel
EDWARDS AFB — A different-looking airplane, one with very long, thin wings supported by braces, will one day take to the skies from NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base in an effort to demonstrate the means of making airliners more efficient, using less fuel and reducing carbon pollution.
Antelope Valley Press
Police are looking into hit-and-run collision
CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the driver of a hit-and-run collision that critically injured a 41-year-old woman. Officers responded to the vehicle versus pedestrian collision at approximately 5:45 p.m., on Wednesday, in the 9300 block of North Loop...
Bakersfield Californian
Derailment halts train traffic through Tehachapi Pass
TEHACHAPI — An eastbound BNSF freight train derailed around 2:30 a.m. Saturday just west of the series of rail tunnels that parallel Highway 58, sending some rail cars down a 100-foot embankment. Two rail cars remained upright but were no longer on the rails. Specialized equipment was brought in...
