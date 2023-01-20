ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

Condemned inmates moved to CCI Tehachapi, Wasco prisons

A pilot program to house inmates with death sentences at prisons throughout the state — including some in Kern County — will become permanent if regulations proposed by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are approved. Prior to the beginning of the pilot program in January 2020,...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Ridgecrest Police Department logs for Jan. 20 & 22

Officer initiated activity at W Felspar Av, Ridgecrest. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Cite/Verbal). Officer initiated activity at N Yorktown St, Ridgecrest. . Disposition: Checks Ok. 00:10 PEDESTRIAN CHECK 2301200003. Officer initiated activity at Oreilly Auto Parts, N China Lake Bl, Ridgecrest. . Disposition: Necessary Action. Taken. 00:16 TRAFFIC STOP...
RIDGECREST, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Fentanyl overdoses on the rise in the community

During the last several years, Kern County has seen a steady increase in the number of opioid deaths reported. According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, there were 139 fentanyl overdose deaths in 2020. In 2021, that number increased to 274 deaths. As of July 6, 2022, there were 83 fentanyl-related deaths reported in Kern County in just the first half of the year alone.
KERN COUNTY, CA
news-ridgecrest.com

Randsburg General Store thrives in new location

By LAURA QUEZADA News Review Staff Writer– There was an outpouring of grief in August 2022 when the Randsburg General Store announced that they were losing their lease. (see The News Review, August 26, 2022 – Randsburg General Store closes after more than 100 yrs) One customer started a GoFundMe to benefit the store, which enabled them to keep their doors open a few more months but wasn’t enough to purchase the building.
RANDSBURG, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Rope system used to rescue person who plunged into icy ravine

Kern County firefighters used a rope rescue system and a stokes basket to carry a person whose vehicle plunged 60 to 100 feet down a ravine to safety near Wofford Heights on Friday. It happened at about 7:39 a.m., a quarter mile east of the Cedar Creek Campground on Highway...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Changes coming to air travel

EDWARDS AFB — A different-looking airplane, one with very long, thin wings supported by braces, will one day take to the skies from NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base in an effort to demonstrate the means of making airliners more efficient, using less fuel and reducing carbon pollution.
EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Police are looking into hit-and-run collision

CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the driver of a hit-and-run collision that critically injured a 41-year-old woman. Officers responded to the vehicle versus pedestrian collision at approximately 5:45 p.m., on Wednesday, in the 9300 block of North Loop...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Derailment halts train traffic through Tehachapi Pass

TEHACHAPI — An eastbound BNSF freight train derailed around 2:30 a.m. Saturday just west of the series of rail tunnels that parallel Highway 58, sending some rail cars down a 100-foot embankment. Two rail cars remained upright but were no longer on the rails. Specialized equipment was brought in...
TEHACHAPI, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy