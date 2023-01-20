ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leawood, KS

mvnews.org

Shawnee Mission Park

“I go to Shawnee Mission Park because my dog likes to run around and be with the other dogs. My favorite part is going to the dog park to see all the other dogs and to watch mine interact and play. I normally go alone or with my mom, I go a couple of times a month when I have extra free time.”
goodnewsforpets.com

Hill’s Pet Nutrition To Move Global and U.S. Headquarters to Greater Kansas City Area; Topeka Remains Vital Global Hub

Hill’s Pet Nutrition, a global leader in science-led pet nutrition, announced on January 11 it will expand its footprint in Kansas with the relocation of its global and U.S. headquarters to Aspiria Campus, located at 6180 Sprint Parkway, in Overland Park, Kan. to create a new hub in the Greater Kansas City area. Hill’s will continue to invest in its global science, technology, and manufacturing hubs in Topeka. The move is expected to take place in Q4 2023.
TOPEKA, KS
tourcounsel.com

Barrywoods Crossing | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri

Barrywoods Crossing, is a simple shopping center with a somewhat limited commercial and gastronomic offer. However, it can be a functional place if you like to be distracted, do basic shopping and walk. Since, the place has a nice outdoor environment. Featured Shopping Stores: Bath & Body Works, DXL, Shoe...
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Yummy Donut Palace opens new location in Grandview

Yummy Donut Palace opened their third Kansas City area location at 6203 Main Street in Grandview on December 9. Co-owners Senghieng Hang and Paul Sin, along with Senghieng’s wife Cham Sophon, started Yummy Donut Palace in 2019 with a location in Warrensburg. Since sold, the store’s two other remaining locations can be found at 3120 N Stadium Drive and 2009 NW Hwy 7 in Blue Springs.
GRANDVIEW, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Northlander to lead Home Builders Association in 2023

KANSAS CITY NORTH — Northlander Brian Tebbenkamp, owner and general manager of Patriot Homes, was named Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City president for 2023. “Tebbenkamp will continue lobbying on behalf of KCHBA membership at the local, state and national level regarding issues and policies affecting the home building industry. Additionally, Tebbenkamp wants to increase member involvement in the association as well as strengthen public perception of the KCHBA as the longstanding and trusted voice of new home construction for the metro area,” states a KCHBA press release.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

5 to Try: What are the best nachos in Johnson County?

However you take your nachos, we want to hear what your go-to picks are for kickoff times in Johnson County. There should be something for everyone, like a heaping plate that all can pick from. How to tell us your nachos picks. We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try”...
WIBW

Overland Park woman sentenced for embezzlement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park woman will serve about 3 years in prison for bank fraud. The US Dept. of Justice Stephenie Stites, 52, worked as an accounts payable clerk for Norbrook Inc. when she made unauthorized charges on the company’s credit card. The agency says Stites...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
republic-online.com

Traffic light to be improved at busy Paola intersection

PAOLA — Drivers who consistently find themselves stuck in a long line of vehicles on Hedge Lane at the Baptiste Drive intersection soon may have some relief. Paola City Council members, during their December meeting, agreed to hire low-bidder J. Warren Company Inc. to upgrade the traffic signals at the intersection for a cost of $39,744.
PAOLA, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Your Community: elementia submissions due soon

Teenagers, if you have considered submitting your original poetry, short stories, essays, comics, or artwork for publication, now is the perfect time. Submissions are due soon for elementia—Johnson County Library’s literary arts magazine published to represent and uplift young adults. The theme for Issue XX is Cycles. From...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Game Wardens warn hunters of image after ducks found on side of road

SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas have warned hunters about their “image” after a handful of dead ducks were found on the side of a road in Shawnee. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens took to Facebook on Monday, Jan. 23, to plead with hunters to be mindful of their image in local communities.
SHAWNEE, KS

