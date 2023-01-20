ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Nevada Appeal

Nevada's major casinos net $4.1 billion in 2022

The 296 Nevada casinos that grossed over $1 million in 2022 generated $4.1 billion in net income. That’s according to the Gaming Control Board’s annual abstract issued last week. That is the net from $26.4 billion in total revenue, over $10 billion more than they did in the...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Developer: Northern Nevada ‘industrial eco-system’ on the move

Northern Nevada’s "industrial eco-system" is shifting east of the Reno/Sparks area, a leading Nevada developer said on Nevada Newsmakers. In Southern Nevada, said Par Tolles of the Tolles Development Co., industrial growth could come south of Las Vegas on the Interstate 15 corridor, although that may hinge on federal legislation.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Lombardo calls for gas tax holiday, raises for state employees, and lots of saving for a rainy day

Policy, politics and progressive commentary In his first state of the state speech, Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo on Monday made the case that Nevada “has more money than we can responsibly spend” and suggested that for every $1 in new general fund spending the state should squirrel away $1 into various savings accounts. Lombardo is inheriting a healthy revenue forecast […] The post Lombardo calls for gas tax holiday, raises for state employees, and lots of saving for a rainy day appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
thenevadaindependent.com

Did the cost of rent in Las Vegas decrease in the last quarter of 2022?

According to a report by the Nevada State Apartment Association, the Las Vegas housing market saw its first rent decrease in a decade during the fourth quarter of 2022. The $1,420-per-month average is down from $1,451 in the third quarter of 2022 and below the current national average of $1,620.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Meow Wolf Las Vegas Is Hiring; Multiple Positions

Meow Wolf may just be your next career move. If you’re looking for a job in a fun location that is filled with art, music, events and food then you have found your match. Meow Wolf llc is an entertainment company located out of Sante Fe, New Mexico that creates immersive and interactive experiences that are out of this world.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

WEB EXTRA: Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada on looming evictions

The pandemic era program that helped people being evicted is ending, and record numbers of people are looking for help before they get kicked out of their homes. Politics Now host John Langeler talks with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada's Jonathan Norman about resources for people, what can be done, and what they want they legislature to tackle.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Las Vegas Woman Named 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year

Deborah Earl of Las Vegas was selected as the 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year®. She is the 65th woman in Nevada history to hold this honor. In 2014, Earl began parent advocacy work in response to activist efforts to diminish parental rights and indoctrinate children in radical ideologies at school.
LAS VEGAS, NV
proclaimerscv.com

$200 to $1,700 New Payments from 4th Stimulus Checks Kicks-Off at Several States

Nine states still allow residents to receive stimulus checks up to $1,700 depending on where they reside. California residents are eligible to receive a check from the Golden State Stimulus payment worth up to $1,050. California is mailing out rebates to those direct deposit beneficiaries who altered their bank details after submitting a 2020 tax return.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Amerigas not leaving, but some customers still wait in the cold

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Last week we reported there were customers of the propane company Amerigas left without fuel, without warning, in the bitter cold and answers were few, including whether the company was still making deliveries in our area. Our phone has been ringing ever since. Let’s take that first...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

'Bigger Than Roe' protest held on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Although the Supreme Court overturned the decision last year, women's marches demanding protection of abortion rights took place across the country. One of the most visual marches was held on the Las Vegas Strip. Women and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada named highest percentage of for-profit hospitals

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada was named the state with the highest percentage of for-profit hospitals, according to a report. NiceRx conducted a study to reveal the hospitals with the highest revenue, the states with the most for-profit hospitals, and the states with the highest patient revenue. Nevada takes...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Ivan Ferraz: How businesses can prepare for a downturn

Following a global pandemic, Northern Nevada finance executives have redefined adaptability with warp-speed reconfiguration of capital investment plans. With a potential economic slowdown on the horizon in 2023, how can Northern Nevada businesses prepare?. Between supply chain stagnation, rapid inflation, rising interest rates, and one of the tightest labor markets...
NEVADA STATE

