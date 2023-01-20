Read full article on original website
Nevada Appeal
Nevada's major casinos net $4.1 billion in 2022
The 296 Nevada casinos that grossed over $1 million in 2022 generated $4.1 billion in net income. That’s according to the Gaming Control Board’s annual abstract issued last week. That is the net from $26.4 billion in total revenue, over $10 billion more than they did in the...
knpr
2023 in Las Vegas: Several major projects to open amid fears of recession
Last year, 2022, was a banner year for the Strip and Nevada’s gaming industry. Records were broken in both revenue and visitation. In 2023, the MSG Sphere will debut, Fontainebleau casino-resort is expected to open, and Formula One racing is coming to the Strip. Also, a new local’s casino will open.
Nevada unemployment rate soars to record highs, struggling economy to blame
CARSON CITY, NV. - Nevada has one of the highest unemployment rates in the United States. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in October 2022, the unemployment rate for Nevada was 4.9 percent, putting it only behind Illinois at 4.7 percent and the District of Columbia at 4.8 percent.
Nevada Appeal
Developer: Northern Nevada ‘industrial eco-system’ on the move
Northern Nevada’s "industrial eco-system" is shifting east of the Reno/Sparks area, a leading Nevada developer said on Nevada Newsmakers. In Southern Nevada, said Par Tolles of the Tolles Development Co., industrial growth could come south of Las Vegas on the Interstate 15 corridor, although that may hinge on federal legislation.
Lombardo calls for gas tax holiday, raises for state employees, and lots of saving for a rainy day
Policy, politics and progressive commentary In his first state of the state speech, Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo on Monday made the case that Nevada “has more money than we can responsibly spend” and suggested that for every $1 in new general fund spending the state should squirrel away $1 into various savings accounts. Lombardo is inheriting a healthy revenue forecast […] The post Lombardo calls for gas tax holiday, raises for state employees, and lots of saving for a rainy day appeared first on Nevada Current.
Water panel talked key issues in Colorado River basin states
Former general manager of Southern Nevada Water Authority asked hard-hitting questions to Colorado River basin state leaders
thenevadaindependent.com
Did the cost of rent in Las Vegas decrease in the last quarter of 2022?
According to a report by the Nevada State Apartment Association, the Las Vegas housing market saw its first rent decrease in a decade during the fourth quarter of 2022. The $1,420-per-month average is down from $1,451 in the third quarter of 2022 and below the current national average of $1,620.
jammin1057.com
Meow Wolf Las Vegas Is Hiring; Multiple Positions
Meow Wolf may just be your next career move. If you’re looking for a job in a fun location that is filled with art, music, events and food then you have found your match. Meow Wolf llc is an entertainment company located out of Sante Fe, New Mexico that creates immersive and interactive experiences that are out of this world.
WEB EXTRA: Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada on looming evictions
The pandemic era program that helped people being evicted is ending, and record numbers of people are looking for help before they get kicked out of their homes. Politics Now host John Langeler talks with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada's Jonathan Norman about resources for people, what can be done, and what they want they legislature to tackle.
2news.com
Las Vegas Woman Named 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year
Deborah Earl of Las Vegas was selected as the 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year®. She is the 65th woman in Nevada history to hold this honor. In 2014, Earl began parent advocacy work in response to activist efforts to diminish parental rights and indoctrinate children in radical ideologies at school.
proclaimerscv.com
$200 to $1,700 New Payments from 4th Stimulus Checks Kicks-Off at Several States
Nine states still allow residents to receive stimulus checks up to $1,700 depending on where they reside. California residents are eligible to receive a check from the Golden State Stimulus payment worth up to $1,050. California is mailing out rebates to those direct deposit beneficiaries who altered their bank details after submitting a 2020 tax return.
Fox5 KVVU
Report: Nevada on top 5 list for most deadly road rage shootings per capita
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A recent report from car insurance aggregator Jerry found that Nevada is among the states that rank the highest for deaths related to road rage per capita. According to the study, Nevada ranks as the second deadliest state for road rage shootings per capita. The...
New CHAP update limits access to rental assistance in Clark County
CHAP has altered its criteria so the program will serve the most vulnerable populations, county officials say.
KOLO TV Reno
Amerigas not leaving, but some customers still wait in the cold
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Last week we reported there were customers of the propane company Amerigas left without fuel, without warning, in the bitter cold and answers were few, including whether the company was still making deliveries in our area. Our phone has been ringing ever since. Let’s take that first...
Coronavirus: Three years later
The first case of coronavirus confirmed in the U.S. happened on Jan. 20, 2020 in the state of Washington.
news3lv.com
'Bigger Than Roe' protest held on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Although the Supreme Court overturned the decision last year, women's marches demanding protection of abortion rights took place across the country. One of the most visual marches was held on the Las Vegas Strip. Women and...
Fox5 KVVU
1,500 more parking spots coming to Las Vegas airport after ‘unprecedented’ demand
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than 1,500 new parking spots are coming to Harry Reid International Airport’s Terminal 1 after officials described recent holiday demand as “unprecedented.”. The new parking spots will replace current employee lots and will be a quick walk into Terminal 1. More than...
Las Vegas-area evictions to increase as rental-assistance program ends
The standard online application for the CARES Housing Assistance Program, also known as CHAP, is scheduled to shut down Sunday night.
news3lv.com
Nevada named highest percentage of for-profit hospitals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada was named the state with the highest percentage of for-profit hospitals, according to a report. NiceRx conducted a study to reveal the hospitals with the highest revenue, the states with the most for-profit hospitals, and the states with the highest patient revenue. Nevada takes...
Nevada Appeal
Ivan Ferraz: How businesses can prepare for a downturn
Following a global pandemic, Northern Nevada finance executives have redefined adaptability with warp-speed reconfiguration of capital investment plans. With a potential economic slowdown on the horizon in 2023, how can Northern Nevada businesses prepare?. Between supply chain stagnation, rapid inflation, rising interest rates, and one of the tightest labor markets...
