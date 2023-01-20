Read full article on original website
ACLU demands Department of Treasury clarify COVID relief jail funds
(The Center Square) – The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa is urging the U.S. Treasury to investigate the misuse of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds by state and local governments. ACLU’s National Prison Project and affiliates in several states, including ACLU of Iowa, told Deputy Inspector General...
KCRG.com
Linn-Mar School Board pushes back against Gov. Reynold’s education savings account plan
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn-Mar School Board is urging families to tell state legislators to vote against Gov. Reynold’s latest education proposal. The plan, which is in House Bill 68, would allow all families to receive taxpayer-funded education savings accounts with more than $7,500 a year to pay for tuition, tutoring, and other costs associated with attending a private school. The money given to families would come from a public school district’s budget, but public schools would receive $1,200 for any student who lives in the district and attends a private school.
‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business
A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: New gaming store opens in SW Wisconsin
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Fennimore, Wis., we will share other developments...
Popular Band Leaves Mysterious Box At Iowa Landmark
They say, if you build it, he will come... In this case, it's more like, if you (one of the most popular bands of the 21st century) leave a clue on social media, the fans will freak out. On Friday, January 20th fans of the popular band Fall Out Boy...
biztimes.biz
Top 10: Most-read stories of week
An article about a woman accused of striking another woman in the head with a bottle at a Dubuque bar was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com. Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website from Jan. 16 to Sunday:. 1.) Police: Woman strikes another in...
Eastern Iowa Retired Horse Ranch Deals With Aftermath Of Break-In
After a recent break-in, a local horse retirement ranch is working on sorting everything back out. Unbridled Spirits Thoroughbred Retirement Ranch, located in Lisbon, is a nonprofit that focuses on retired horses. However, according to reports, over the weekend, someone broke into the horse sanctuary’s office and stole documents and...
cbs2iowa.com
Apartment fire doused quickly by Dubuque firefighters
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Firefighter in Dubuque made quick work of a call to an apartment complex early Sunday morning. Just after 6:30am crews were called to the six-unit complex along Rhomberg Avenue. Firefighters reportedly put the fire out within 10 minutes of arrival, containing the flames to one unit.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Sentenced For Sending Explicit Video
A man from Dubuque has been sentenced to two years of probation after being accused of harassing a girl by sending an explicit video of her. 18 year old Anthony Hunt was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree harassment. A report says that Hunt shared of video of himself engaged in a sexual act with a girl younger than 18 last spring. Authorities found the video on Hunt’s cellphone after executing a search warrant.
KWQC
One dead, one injured after falling while on the job
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Manchester is dead, and a second person hurt, after Dyersville Police say they fell while on the job. Police, fire and EMS personnel responded to Farmtek, located at 1440 Field of Dreams Way in Dyersville on Thursday around 8:40 a.m. When officers arrived,...
KCRG.com
Marion police release new details in case of missing 83-year-old
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Police looking for a missing 83-year-old Marion man say the man was involved in a crash the day he was reported missing. In a press release, Marion police said Theodore “Ted” Wolf was involved in a minor crash on Jan. 16 at about 4 p.m. in Johnson County.
cbs2iowa.com
Head on accident sends two to the hospital with serious injuries
On Friday, The Linn County Sheriff's Office responded to a accident at W Mt Vernon Rd and Ballard Rd. Officials says the accident happened around 6:07 pm when Mary Goslin, 44, of Mt Vernon, was eastbound on W Mt Vernon Rd near Ballard Rd when she crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle head on driven by Amanda Dragon, 22, of Mt Vernon.
