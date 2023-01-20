MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn-Mar School Board is urging families to tell state legislators to vote against Gov. Reynold’s latest education proposal. The plan, which is in House Bill 68, would allow all families to receive taxpayer-funded education savings accounts with more than $7,500 a year to pay for tuition, tutoring, and other costs associated with attending a private school. The money given to families would come from a public school district’s budget, but public schools would receive $1,200 for any student who lives in the district and attends a private school.

MARION, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO