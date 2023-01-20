Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Vote Feb. 14
Valentine's Day is a special day for many. But this year, if you live in Red Wing Ward 3 or 4 or Wacouta Township, you have an added bonus on Feb. 14. You can vote for Sue Betcher for Goodhue County commissioner. I serve on the Goodhue County Health and...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Logic, fact based
On Tuesday, Feb. 14, we elect a new Goodhue County commissioner for the next four years. We wholeheartedly support Susan Betcher for that position. We have known Sue for over 20 years. She is honest, kind, trustworthy, intelligent and professional. As a past chairperson for the Wacouta board of supervisors she uses a logic- and fact-based approach in dealing with issues.
mcknightshomecare.com
Minneapolis home care provider ordered to pay $1.6M
The U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota in Minneapolis recently ordered a Minneapolis private home care provider to pay $1.6 million in back wages and damages in connection with unpaid overtime wages for 136 healthcare workers in the Twin-Cities area. The U.S. Department of Labor obtained the consent...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Matthew Butler
May 7, 1961 - Jan. 16, 2023. RED WING, Minn. - Matthew Butler, 61, Red Wing, Minn., died Monday, Jan. 16, in Red Wing. A celebration of life will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Frontenac (Minn.) Sportsman Club.
University of Minnesota's medical facilities face uncertain future amid two proposals
MINNEAPOLIS -- What exactly is happening with the University of Minnesota's medical facilities and how much is it going to cost taxpayers?A proposed merger that would put the headquarters of the Medical School in South Dakota, while another proposal is for the university to buy back its medical facilities - but that's going to cost taxpayers a lot of money.The University of Minnesota medical school and its facilities are prized for their research and for the fact that 70% of Minnesota's doctors are trained there. Barreling forward is a proposal that would merge South Dakota-based Sanford Health with Fairview hospitals that oversee...
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94
ST. PAUL, MN - Discussions about building a highway to connect Minneapolis and St. Paul began in 1920 and gained momentum shortly after World War II. Rapidly increasing automobile use post-war meant it was time to consider ways to overcome surging gridlock on local city streets.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Kathleen Malinchoc
Kathleen Jane Dungey Malinchoc was born November 15, 1951, in Warsaw, NY to Gordon and Barbara Kessler Dungey. Gordon moved the family to Auburn (NY) where his father, Everett, founded Auburn Leathercrafters and Barbara managed a household that was to include Kathleen’s six younger brothers and a sister. Kathleen’s exuberant life ended Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in her home in Red Wing, MN, when she died suddenly, but peacefully, of a cardiac arrest.
Superintendent calls for action after teen's shooting near Central High School
The Oxford Community Center at 270 Lexington Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. St. Paul school and city leaders are calling upon state lawmakers to take action after another shocking incidence of gun violence this week. Prosecutors in Ramsey County charged 26-year-old Exavir D....
Red Wing Republican Eagle
News of the past: 1923, Red Wing gets new creamery
Want to know what the internet is all about? On Tuesday, Jan. 27, from 6 to 9 pm. Community Ed is offering “Fun on the Internet,” a 99% hands-on course on accessing information from the internet. The cost for this one-night course is $13. Drop-ins will be welcome...
mprnews.org
Have a home fit for a governor? Walz may be calling
Wanted: Housing for Minnesota’s governor and family in the Twin Cities or nearby. Must be “suitable living quarters” and available for “official ceremonial functions of the state,” as required by state law. Security features expected. Twelve-month lease preferred, with an option for monthly extensions. Must...
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rochester and most of southern Minnesota until 3:00 PM on Thursday. You can see the hourly forecast and an interactive radar here and real-time road conditions are always available on our free app. Travel will be difficult this morning across the entire region.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Philip Breuer
Feb. 7, 1961 - Jan. 18, 2023. ROCHESTER, Minn. - Philip Breuer, 61, Red Wing, formerly Lake City, Minn., died Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Mayo Clinic Hospital - St. Mary’s Campus. A service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red Wing.
Man shot, killed by law enforcement in Menomonie, Wis.
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- A man was shot and killed by law enforcement in western Wisconsin on Saturday night during a traffic stop following an armed home invasion.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says deputies, along with officers from Menomonie Police Department and University of Wisconsin-Stout, made a traffic stop near Terrill Road and Bongey Drive around 9 p.m.The car had been taken during an armed home invasion in which shots were reported to be fired, the sheriff's office says. Officers from the three departments fired their weapons during the traffic stop, and the man died at the scene. No officers were injured, the sheriff's department says. The officers are placed on administrative assignment, which is department policy.The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is probing the incident.The names of the man and law enforcement officers have not been released.
Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
Verizon customers were unable to call 911 in Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center Monday morning
MINNEAPOLIS — Officials say the issue involving Verizon wireless customers throughout the Twin Cities not being able to use 911 for emergencies has been resolved. According to a spokesperson with Verizon, the issue was resolved just before noon after customers were unable to call 911 for several hours Monday morning. It's unclear all the areas that were impacted, but both Minneapolis Police and Brooklyn Center Police posted on social media alternate numbers to call for emergencies.
tourcounsel.com
Ridgedale Center | Shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota
Ridgedale Center, colloquially known as Ridgedale, is an enclosed shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota, a western suburb of the Twin Cities. It is located directly off of I-394/US 12 between Ridgedale Drive and Plymouth Road. The Ridgedale Center is a shopping mall located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and is one of...
2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state’s casinos. Court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf […]
Teen shot in head outside St. Paul rec center near Central High School
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say a teenage boy was shot in the head Wednesday outside St. Paul's Jimmy Lee Rec Center, across from Central High School, and a 26-year-old man is in custody.It happened at about 4:12 p.m. Heavily-armed officers, crime scene tape and several squad cars are still on the scene. Police say the boy's injury is "life-threatening." Police announced late Wednesday night that a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting on suspicion of first-degree assault, and a handgun was recovered. The suspect is being held in Ramsey County Jail.St. Paul Public Schools...
ccxmedia.org
Snowplow Driver: Passing a Plow Truck ‘A Huge Risk’
For more than 20 years, Andy Kraemer has been one of Minnesota’s unsung heroes. In the winter, a 56,000-pound truck becomes his office, equipped with all of the tools needed to clear Hennepin County roads after a massive snow storm. It’s a job that, at times, can best be...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: 6 vehicles fall through ice on Lake Pepin
UPDATE: 1/23/2023 – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said they received a report around 11:18 a.m. on Saturday of several vehicles that had fallen through the ice at Methodist Beach in Frontenac/Florence Township. The GCSO said when deputies arrived there were approximately 15 vehicles that were parked...
Comments / 0