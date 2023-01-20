ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WJTV 12

LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras events in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mardi Gras season is upon us once again! Mississippians will soon be celebrating with parades, balls, beads, King Cakes and more. This year, Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) falls on Tuesday, February 21. Find out below when and where you can celebrate this season. Central Mississippi: Pine Belt: Mississippi Coast:
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Medical marijuana expected to hit some store shelves by Friday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been nearly a year since Gov. Tate Reeves signed medical marijuana into law, but patients in Mississippi still aren’t able to access the product. That could all change this week when marijuana is set to hit dispensary shelves. Shop owners and their patients...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Tornadoes, severe weather expected tonight

Forecasters continue to alert Mississippians about the potential for tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds later tonight. Although parts of the state will remain cool, areas south of I-20 will warm up quickly as the warm sector of a powerful cold front takes hold. Areas that do become humid and warm today will have the best shot for severe weather Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Just about the entire state is under a wind advisory through Wednesday afternoon.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
travel2next.com

9 National Parks in Mississippi

Mississippi is a diverse state with many exciting activities and destinations to explore. The magical ‘Magnolia State’ is characterised by beautiful scenery and abundant history and culture. There are nine wonderful national parks in Mississippi. Mississippi is home to various national park sites, including national battlefields, seashores, monuments,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Most popular girl names in the 90s in Mississippi

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Mississippi using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Mississippi from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wgno.com

Sunny and cool Monday, windy Tuesday ahead of storms

Expect mostly clear skies Sunday night and through Monday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. Wet weather quickly returns Tuesday, mainly late in the day into Tuesday night. Some of the storms may be strong or severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi under a “Slight Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 2 out of 5 on their scale.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Clouds, a few showers lingering around the state today

Saturday was an exceptional day to catch up on a favorite series or a favorite book with some places receiving up to three inches of rain and plenty of cold temperatures. Today will still be cloudy and cool, but the bulk of the remaining rainfall will be south of I-20. Monday is still looking like we’ll have some great weather, but Tuesday looks to be the next round of severe storms. We’ll know more details early Monday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Rose Pruning Time

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippi State Extension Service offers advise on how to prun roses. Pruning your rose bushes is a late winter (January-early March)...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
a-z-animals.com

5 Dinosaurs That Lived in Mississippi (And Where To See Fossils Today)

5 Dinosaurs That Lived in Mississippi (And Where To See Fossils Today) Mississippi is an intriguing area in terms of dinosaur fossils. After all, the vast majority of Mississippi was underwater during the time the dinosaurs were alive. While few dinosaurs apparently lived in this part of the world at that time, the state was not completely devoid of them. Today, we’re going to examine 5 dinosaurs that lived in Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Mississippi history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular. Despite […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS 42

Freda Bush, well-known Mississippi OB/GYN, dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Well-known Jackson doctor and pro-life leader, Dr. Freda Bush, died on Sunday, January 15. Bush was a health care provider at East Lakeland OB/GYN Associates, P.A. in Jackson and served the community as an OBGYN for 30 years. U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) released the following statement on the passing of Bush. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Smith named director of Mississippi Community College Board

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A longtime employee of the Mississippi Community College Board has been named executive director of the agency that oversees the 15 colleges. Kell Smith has worked for the board since May 2008, starting as director of communications and legislative services. He became interim executive director in July after Andrea Mayfield resigned. The board […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

