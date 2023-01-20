Saturday was an exceptional day to catch up on a favorite series or a favorite book with some places receiving up to three inches of rain and plenty of cold temperatures. Today will still be cloudy and cool, but the bulk of the remaining rainfall will be south of I-20. Monday is still looking like we’ll have some great weather, but Tuesday looks to be the next round of severe storms. We’ll know more details early Monday.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO