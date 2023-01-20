Read full article on original website
Related
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras events in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mardi Gras season is upon us once again! Mississippians will soon be celebrating with parades, balls, beads, King Cakes and more. This year, Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) falls on Tuesday, February 21. Find out below when and where you can celebrate this season. Central Mississippi: Pine Belt: Mississippi Coast:
Candle from popular retailer with a dozen Mississippi locations recalled
A discount retailer with nearly a dozen Mississippi locations has recalled popular candles due to fire and safety issues. Ross Dress for Less, with locations scattered from Gulfport to Olive Branch, sold nearly 6,000 impacted candles nationwide last autumn. Now, after reports of glass containers breaking and candles combusting, the company has issued a full recall.
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Mississippi
Mississippi is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Mississippi!
Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
WLOX
Medical marijuana expected to hit some store shelves by Friday
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been nearly a year since Gov. Tate Reeves signed medical marijuana into law, but patients in Mississippi still aren’t able to access the product. That could all change this week when marijuana is set to hit dispensary shelves. Shop owners and their patients...
Mississippi Skies: Nice day before next round of storms
Brilliant sunshine will grace the Magnolia State to begin our “normal” workweek after a long period of holidays and breaks from the routine. It will be cool with a slight breeze across the state, but any remaining clouds will move out quickly in the morning. There’s more good...
Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Parts of Mississippi upgraded to Level 3 severe weather risk
The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the risk for tornadoes and severe storms in parts of Mississippi Tuesday night. Even in areas that aren’t under the risk for severe weather, strong winds could gust up to 40 miles per hour. The highest risk, a Level 3 out of 5,...
Mississippi Skies: Tornadoes, severe weather expected tonight
Forecasters continue to alert Mississippians about the potential for tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds later tonight. Although parts of the state will remain cool, areas south of I-20 will warm up quickly as the warm sector of a powerful cold front takes hold. Areas that do become humid and warm today will have the best shot for severe weather Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Just about the entire state is under a wind advisory through Wednesday afternoon.
travel2next.com
9 National Parks in Mississippi
Mississippi is a diverse state with many exciting activities and destinations to explore. The magical ‘Magnolia State’ is characterised by beautiful scenery and abundant history and culture. There are nine wonderful national parks in Mississippi. Mississippi is home to various national park sites, including national battlefields, seashores, monuments,...
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Mississippi using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Mississippi from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and […]
wgno.com
Sunny and cool Monday, windy Tuesday ahead of storms
Expect mostly clear skies Sunday night and through Monday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. Wet weather quickly returns Tuesday, mainly late in the day into Tuesday night. Some of the storms may be strong or severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi under a “Slight Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 2 out of 5 on their scale.
Mississippi witness describes lights in sky as 'chasing each other'
A Mississippi witness at Belden reported watching three bright lights that appeared to be “chasing” each other in the night sky at 7:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WLOX
Survivor shares personal testimony of escaping human trafficking in South Mississippi
Tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Here's a breakdown of our severe weather potential. Tomorrow night looks stormy. But, today we're enjoying the sunshine. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Dry Monday, most of Tuesday. Turning windy Tuesday night, severe...
Mississippi Skies: Clouds, a few showers lingering around the state today
Saturday was an exceptional day to catch up on a favorite series or a favorite book with some places receiving up to three inches of rain and plenty of cold temperatures. Today will still be cloudy and cool, but the bulk of the remaining rainfall will be south of I-20. Monday is still looking like we’ll have some great weather, but Tuesday looks to be the next round of severe storms. We’ll know more details early Monday.
mageenews.com
Rose Pruning Time
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippi State Extension Service offers advise on how to prun roses. Pruning your rose bushes is a late winter (January-early March)...
a-z-animals.com
5 Dinosaurs That Lived in Mississippi (And Where To See Fossils Today)
5 Dinosaurs That Lived in Mississippi (And Where To See Fossils Today) Mississippi is an intriguing area in terms of dinosaur fossils. After all, the vast majority of Mississippi was underwater during the time the dinosaurs were alive. While few dinosaurs apparently lived in this part of the world at that time, the state was not completely devoid of them. Today, we’re going to examine 5 dinosaurs that lived in Mississippi.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Mississippi history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular. Despite […]
Don’t let the luck run out! Clock ticking on two unclaimed Mississippi Lottery tickets worth more than $4 million.
Two lucky Mississippi Lottery players better not wait too long before their luck runs out. The owner of a $500,000 winning Powerball ticket has less than a month to claim their prize. An even bigger $4 million Mega Millions Lottery ticket holder has also not been claimed. The $500,000 Powerball...
Freda Bush, well-known Mississippi OB/GYN, dies
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Well-known Jackson doctor and pro-life leader, Dr. Freda Bush, died on Sunday, January 15. Bush was a health care provider at East Lakeland OB/GYN Associates, P.A. in Jackson and served the community as an OBGYN for 30 years. U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) released the following statement on the passing of Bush. […]
Smith named director of Mississippi Community College Board
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A longtime employee of the Mississippi Community College Board has been named executive director of the agency that oversees the 15 colleges. Kell Smith has worked for the board since May 2008, starting as director of communications and legislative services. He became interim executive director in July after Andrea Mayfield resigned. The board […]
Comments / 0