Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose
Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
ewrestlingnews.com
Steve Austin Reportedly Offered ‘Enormous Money’ For Roman Reigns Match
WWE wanted to have Roman Reigns vs. The Rock take place at WrestleMania 39, should The Rock’s schedule allow him to be free enough to wrestle at the big pay-per-view event. The belief had been that if The Rock couldn’t work the match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the plan was for Cody Rhodes to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mark Henry Believes Sami Zayn & Paul Heyman May Be In Cahoots
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and co-host Denise Salcedo discussed the return of the Firefly Fun House, Kevin Owens stunning Roman Reigns, the rise of Action Andretti, and more. A hot topic of discussion on the podcast was Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman possibly being in cahoots to dethrone Roman Reigns.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE CEO Nick Khan On The McMahons: “Family is Complicated”
WWE CEO Nick Khan has weighed in on the relationships between the McMahons by stating that “family is complicated” and so is business. Last July, Vince McMahon retired from WWE due to allegations of misconduct with female employees, resulting in millions being paid out in NDAs. It was...
ewrestlingnews.com
ROH Launches New T-Shirt For Jay Briscoe To Benefit His Family Financially
Jay Briscoe, real name Jamin Pugh, died in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware on January 17th, eight days before his 39th birthday and one day before his brother’s 38th birthday. His daughters, who were in the car with him, suffered serious injuries. Pro Wrestling Tees has just launched...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kofi Kingston Was “Adamant” On The Usos Breaking The New Day’s Tag Title Record
Kofi Kingston has said that he was adamant that The Usos becoming the longest-reigning WWE Tag Champions in history should come after defeating the New Day. In November 2022, Jimmy and Jey’s reign as SmackDown Tag Team Champions (which began in July 2021) became the longest reign of any team in WWE history.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Owens & The Viking Raiders Paid Tribute To Jay Briscoe On WWE SmackDown
Jay Briscoe died in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware on January 17th, eight days before his 39th birthday and one day before his brother’s 38th birthday. His daughters, who were in the car with him, suffered serious injuries. The tributes continue to pour in for the late ROH...
ewrestlingnews.com
Darius Martin Shares Heartwarming Exchange With Jay Briscoe
Darius Martin recently shared a heartwarming exchange with the late Jamin Pugh, better known to wrestling fans as Jay Briscoe. Earlier this week, Jay Briscoe was involved in a fatal car accident, where his daughters also suffered life-altering injuries. Darius took to Twitter to share how Jay was always supportive...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW XXX News – Brock Lesnar Attacks Bobby Lashley, More
This week on RAW Is XXX, Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE programming by attacking arch-rival Bobby Lashley in the main event of the show. Austin Theory put the WWE United States Championship on the line against Lashley in the closing match of the special RAW episode. With victory almost an inch away, Lashley put Theory through a table. It was at this moment that Lesnar hit the ring and decimated Lashley with an F5. The Beast then F5’d Theory onto Lashley, allowing the victimized champion to score the pinfall victory over the fallen challenger.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Changes Date For Dynamite Debut In Winnipeg Due To TV Schedule Revision
AEW has announced a change in its programming timetable. The upcoming AEW Dynamite debut in Winnipeg was originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 14th, but the show will now air on March 15th in the normal Wednesday timeslot. This is due to a change in the network TV broadcast schedule. Tickets...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE CEO Nick Khan: “Tony Khan Seems Like A Nice Kid”
WWE CEO Nick Khan has commented on Shahid and Tony Khan, calling the latter/AEW President a “nice kid.”. Nick Khan, who is no relation to the father-son duo, become WWE’s sole CEO earlier this month following the resignation of Stephanie McMahon. On the Bill Simmons Podcast, Nick Khan...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Rampage Ratings For 1/20/23
Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 464,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.13 rating total in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 515,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #16 on cable for the night. Brandon...
ewrestlingnews.com
Frankie Kazarian Scheduled For Impact Press Pass Podcast, AEW Dark: Elevation (Video)
Frankie Kazarian made his full-time return to Impact Wrestling at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 13th. The veteran wrestler is set to appear as the guest on the Press Pass Podcast this week. Impact Wrestling has announced that Kazarian will discuss signing a multi-year deal with the company and more on the show. The podcast will stream live on Wednesday at 2:00 PM ET.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ricochet On Teaming With Braun Strowman Following ‘Flippy Flopper’ Comment
Braun Strowman defeated Omos in a hard-hitting contest this past November at WWE Crown Jewel. Following the match, Strowman tweeted that fans care more about monsters and giants than high-flying “flippy floppers.”. During a recent interview, Ricochet commented on his tag team with Strowman, and more. You can check...
ewrestlingnews.com
Details On Why The “Bloodline Acknowledgement” Segment Was Changed
Tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW will feature a “Trial of Sami Zayn” segment. Zayn will stand before a tribal council to answer for Kevin Owens’ attack on the Bloodline on SmackDown. Originally, there was supposed to be a “Bloodline Acknowledgement” segment on the show. We have details about why the segment was changed.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sting Teases That He’s Had His Final Match In The Country Of Japan
AEW wrestler Sting may have had his final match ever in the country of Japan, according to recent comments from The Icon himself. At last night’s “Great Muta Final Bye-Bye” event, Sting, Darby Allin and Muta emerged victorious in the main event, in the final match for Keiji Muto’s ‘Great Muta’ character.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ricochet Wanted To Recreate Iconic Stone Cold Moment During Recent Match
On the Christmas episode of WWE SmackDown, Ricochet teamed with Braun Strowman to take on Imperium in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. During the match, Ricochet suffered a cut on his head that required six stitches in his head to close the wound. Ricochet spoke about the match to...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Bella Twins Express Disdain For WWE Not Referencing Women’s Revolution On RAW Is XXX
The Bella Twins were originally scheduled for an appearance on RAW Is XXX, but the Hall of Famers didn’t show up at the venue. In fact, Nikki and Brie Bella seem to have an issue with how WWE didn’t acknowledge the Women’s Revolution during the 3-hour special.
ewrestlingnews.com
Various News – NJPW Rumble On 44th Street, AEW Heels Meetup, Dave Bautista Movie
New Japan Pro Wrestling has posted the entire “Rumble On 44th Street” show on YouTube for free. The following matches are featured:. * NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Kevin Knight & The DKC. * KOPW 2022 New York...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mark Henry Urges Tony Khan To Sign Willie Mack
WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently urged Tony Khan to hire former X-Division Champion Willie Mack. On this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Mack faced Brian Cage, one-third of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions, in a losing effort. Interestingly, his last AEW appearance was also in a losing effort to Brian Cage, albeit on AEW Dark.
Comments / 0