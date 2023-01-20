Read full article on original website
Linda Ray Phillips
Linda Ray Phillips, 76, of Orange, Texas, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2023, at the Mid Jefferson Extended Care in Nederland, Texas. Funeral services are pending and will be held under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Bland Cemetery in Orange. Born in Orange,...
William T. “Bill” Hughes
William T. “Bill” Hughes, 91, of Orange, Texas, passed away on January 22, 2023, in Dayton, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas. Officiating will be Reverend Scott McIntosh. Visitation will take place prior...
Charmon (Sissy) Deanne Isbell
Charmon (Sissy) Deanne Isbell, age 53, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Beaumont, Texas. There will be a memorial visitation to honor Charmon at Dorman Funeral Home on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 2:00PM until 4:00PM with military honors at 4:00PM. Charmon was born on...
Severin Anthony Lee
Severin Anthony Lee, infant, of Orange, passed peacefully in the arms of his parents on January 20, 2023. Severin was born in Beaumont, Texas on January 13, 2023. He was the beloved son of Justin and Andrea Lee. From the moment he was knit in the womb he touched the hearts of his family. Severin loved the sounds of his parents voices and was such a fighter. Although his life was cut short, he was unconditionally loved and will never be forgotten.
BC Chamber Celebrates With Banquet
The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce held their Annual Banquet Monday night at the Community Center. There was food, fellowship, and recognition of several outstanding women. Cil Dixon (above) was named Citizen of the Year. Besides being the woman that holds together the Bridge City Athletic Dept. as the Athletic Director’s Secretary, Dixon was recognized for her many years of volunteer work with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates). Cil, the ninth of 11 children, said she was raised by her parents to be a servant.
Bobcats Win Silsbee Invitational
This week the Orangefield varsity boys golf team hit the links for their first tournament of the year. Competing at the Silsbee Invitational, the team consisting of Xander Parks, Lincoln Parks, Reese Johnson, Ethan Gunter, and Alex Montz finished in the top spot, with a team total of 345. Lincoln...
Walker To Run For District Attorney
Krispen Walker is running for Orange County District Attorney. The primary is not until March 2024 but she wants the voters to know she’s committed and ready to serve Orange County. Walker shared her statement with KOGT. My name is Krispen Walker and I am honored to announce my...
Happy Birthday | Woman celebrates 104th birthday at Brookdale Dowlen Oaks
BEAUMONT, Texas — Staff at a Beaumont assisted living facility held a birthday party for a woman who is now the oldest resident they have ever had. Annie Bazile turned 104 on Friday, January 20, 2023. Brookdale Dowlen Oaks staff and Bazile's family celebrated the special day by throwing...
Weather Changes School Day
LCM – Based on the forecast for developing weather conditions, LCM will be releasing students early today. Elementary students will be released at 12:15 and Secondary students will be released at 1:30. Deweyville – Due to growing concerns of high winds and rain, Deweyville I.S.D. will be releasing at...
Lights, curtains,.........It's showtime in Kirbyville
The second Saturday night of each month finds people flocking to Kirbyville for the monthly Kirbyville Country Music Show. Each month an entertainer of the month is voted on by those in attendance at the Palace Theater owned by the Kirbyville Historical Society. Vondel Bailey is the ramrod of the show and she gathers talent from all across Southeast Texas to come and perform.
Beaumont mother who was paralyzed in brutal 2019 attack thanks Southeast Texas community for donations
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont mother reached out for help after a brutal attack and was met with the love and support of the Southeast Texas community. "It's been very humbling to see people support me even though they don't really know me," Brittany Morris, a Beaumont mother, said.
KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles makes acting debut playing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Beaumont — Many people aspire to become actors or actresses, and it can often take years to be chosen for a high-profile role. KFDM/Fox 4 anchor Mello Styles has made his acting debut in what some might call the role of a lifetime. Mello is starring as Dr. Martin...
Fisherman finds human remains in 'advanced state of decomposition' in Beaumont's north end
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after human remains were found near the Neches River in the North end of the city on Sunday evening. A fisherman discovered human remains off Bigner Rd near one of the fishing ponds near the salt water barrier on the Neches River on Sunday evening according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report
MISSING PERSON- JOPSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
Brutal attack leaves Beaumont mother paralyzed, she needs a car modified for her disability
BEAUMONT, Texas — Brittany Morris is a single mother of twin boys. In August 2019, her ex-boyfriend stabbed her eight times. The brutal attack left her paralyzed and she now relies on a wheelchair. "Once I made it to the ICU, the doctor told me I wouldn't be able...
Wrecker service owner's complaint against city spurs run for Port Arthur City Council
Port Arthur — He first hinted at a run for office in an interview with KFDM/Fox 4 earlier this week, but the owner of a well-known wrecker service in Port Arthur is now making it official. Allen Valka, nicknamed Opie and who operates Opie's Towing and Transport, tells us...
Breaking: DPS at the scene of crash on Highway 90 near Yorkshire Drive in Jefferson County
Highway 90 eastbound near Yorkshire Drive in Jefferson County in the Beaumont area is reportedly shut down following a crash. The crash happened at about 11:20 p.m. Thursday. DPS and other first responders are at the scene.
Human remains found near fishing ponds
Sunday night, shortly after 6:00 pm, Beaumont Officers were dispatched to the fishing ponds, near the Saltwater Barrier on Bigner Road, in reference to a fisherman finding human remains. Officers and detectives found the remains in an advanced state of decomposition. Therefore, no identifying information can be obtained at this...
Beaumont Police searching for 2 women wanted for stealing from beauty supply store
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is searching for two suspects wanted for stealing from a beauty supply store. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, two woman entered the Hair World Beauty Supply store, located at 3210 Avenue A in Beaumont. The two women were shopping for about 20...
Single-vehicle crash traps two in vehicle, driver arrested
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The driver of a 2020 Toyota Tundra was arrested for DWI after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 in Beauregard Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. The crash occurred at approximately 10:14 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. The Ward 6 Fire Department...
