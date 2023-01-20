Read full article on original website
Linda Ray Phillips
Linda Ray Phillips, 76, of Orange, Texas, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2023, at the Mid Jefferson Extended Care in Nederland, Texas. Funeral services are pending and will be held under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Bland Cemetery in Orange. Born in Orange,...
William T. “Bill” Hughes
William T. “Bill” Hughes, 91, of Orange, Texas, passed away on January 22, 2023, in Dayton, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas. Officiating will be Reverend Scott McIntosh. Visitation will take place prior...
Charmon (Sissy) Deanne Isbell
Charmon (Sissy) Deanne Isbell, age 53, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Beaumont, Texas. There will be a memorial visitation to honor Charmon at Dorman Funeral Home on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 2:00PM until 4:00PM with military honors at 4:00PM. Charmon was born on...
Severin Anthony Lee
Severin Anthony Lee, infant, of Orange, passed peacefully in the arms of his parents on January 20, 2023. Severin was born in Beaumont, Texas on January 13, 2023. He was the beloved son of Justin and Andrea Lee. From the moment he was knit in the womb he touched the hearts of his family. Severin loved the sounds of his parents voices and was such a fighter. Although his life was cut short, he was unconditionally loved and will never be forgotten.
Glenn John LaComb
Glenn John LaComb, 92, passed away on January 17, 2023, at Focused Care in Orange, Texas. He was born in Orange on October 15, 1930, to parents Leslie Joseph LaComb and Amy Marie Dartez LaComb. He was a graduate of Lutcher Stark High School, where he excelled in football. He joined the Marines in 1951 and fought in the Korean War. After returning home from the war, he attended McNeese University where he also played football.
Walker To Run For District Attorney
Krispen Walker is running for Orange County District Attorney. The primary is not until March 2024 but she wants the voters to know she’s committed and ready to serve Orange County. Walker shared her statement with KOGT. My name is Krispen Walker and I am honored to announce my...
BC Chamber Celebrates With Banquet
The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce held their Annual Banquet Monday night at the Community Center. There was food, fellowship, and recognition of several outstanding women. Cil Dixon (above) was named Citizen of the Year. Besides being the woman that holds together the Bridge City Athletic Dept. as the Athletic Director’s Secretary, Dixon was recognized for her many years of volunteer work with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates). Cil, the ninth of 11 children, said she was raised by her parents to be a servant.
Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report
MISSING PERSON- JOPSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
Bobcats Win Silsbee Invitational
This week the Orangefield varsity boys golf team hit the links for their first tournament of the year. Competing at the Silsbee Invitational, the team consisting of Xander Parks, Lincoln Parks, Reese Johnson, Ethan Gunter, and Alex Montz finished in the top spot, with a team total of 345. Lincoln...
Weather Changes School Day
LCM – Based on the forecast for developing weather conditions, LCM will be releasing students early today. Elementary students will be released at 12:15 and Secondary students will be released at 1:30. Deweyville – Due to growing concerns of high winds and rain, Deweyville I.S.D. will be releasing at...
