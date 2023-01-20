ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

10 of the Best Dry Skin Solutions for Acne-Prone Women

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One common misconception we see in skincare is that acne-prone skin is inherently oily. But what if your skin is so dry that it's scaly and flaking — and you're still breaking out?

While dry skin might not be the immediately obvious cause of acne, it can play a big role in triggering the production of excess, pore-clogging oil in your skin. "Since the clogging of hair follicles causes acne, dry skin can cause an excess buildup of dead skin cells," Dr. Ife J. Rodney wrote for Eternal Dermatology . "This, in turn, can clog your pores. In addition, dry skin makes your pores more likely to break open, allowing acne causing bacteria deeper into the skin."

Ready to see some of our favorite gentle and non-comedogenic products for addressing dry skin in the winter without leading to further breakouts? Shop below!

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pbpXq_0kLbpkIS00
Amazon

We can't even begin to count the amount of times we've recommended this cream to fellow dry skin friends. This is our holy grail for winter and well worth the investment. Made with an African oil blend, ceramides and soothing phytosphingosine, it's incredibly moisturizing and leaves skin feeling protected and plump. Finally, a rich cream that won't clog pores!

$60.00 See it!

Get the Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Hanskin Real Complexion Hyaluron Skin Essence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sIpHh_0kLbpkIS00
Amazon

This is another product that instantly popped into our heads — one we've repurchased time and time again. Adding this extra layer of hydration between your toner and serum — or even just between your cleanser and moisturizer if you're keeping it simple — can make a huge difference. See how the hyaluronic acid and collagen can give skin its bounce back!

$24.00 See it!

Get the Hanskin Real Complexion Hyaluron Skin Essence for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J9SVX_0kLbpkIS00
Ulta

This serum is iconic in the skincare world. If you want some serious hydration but don't like using heavy products, this "silky, weightless" formula will quickly capture your heart. It leaves out drying ingredients like alcohol and sulfates but includes complexion-loving powerhouses like niacinamide, a peptide complex and peach extract!

$39.00 See it!

Get the Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum for just $39 at Ulta!

Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Moisture Barrier Cleanser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8W93_0kLbpkIS00
Sephora

This new release from Glow Recipe came at the perfect time. It's a gorgeous pick for dry, irritated skin. Serums and moisturizers are very important, but choosing a cleanser that won't strip your skin at the start of your routine is essential too. This one lathers up into a thick foam to cleanse skin while strengthening your natural moisture barrier!

$28.00 See it!

Get the Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Moisture Barrier Cleanser for just $28 at Sephora!

Glossier Moisturizing Moon Mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ne4sv_0kLbpkIS00
Glossier

When it comes to dry skin, you might want to avoid a lot of wash-off masks. Peel-off and clay masks may help with acne on oily skin, but on dry skin, they can lead to more issues. This Moon Mask, however, is a creamy beauty made with ingredients like honey and aloe to soothe and smooth. It won't dry and harden on the skin. Rinse after 20 minutes!

$24.00 See it!

Get the Moisturizing Moon Mask for just $24 at Glossier!

LAPCOS Honey Sheet Mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XPEpz_0kLbpkIS00
Amazon

Of course, sheet masks are also an option and a favorite for dry skin. LAPCOS makes so many amazing varieties, but this honey version is our pick for dry, acne-prone skin. The honey and calendula flower extract have breakout-fighting, anti-inflammatory properties and may help seriously hydrate skin alongside the hyaluronic acid!

Was $17 On Sale: $14 You Save 18% See it!

Get the LAPCOS Honey Sheet Mask, 5-Pack (originally $17) for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

EltaMD UV Clear SPF 46 Face Sunscreen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBc9G_0kLbpkIS00
Amazon

Hailey Bieber once called this sunscreen the " only one that doesn't make [her] skin break out. " It's a bestseller thanks to its non-comedogenic, mineral ingredients, and it's even been found to help specifically with acne, rosacea and dark spots. Dry, sensitive skin-approved!

$39.00 See it!

Get the EltaMD UV Clear SPF 46 Face Sunscreen for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C6mxd_0kLbpkIS00
Amazon

If you're on a budget and don't want to spend over $20 on your moisturizer, then we have to point you to dermatologist-favorite brand, CeraVe! This unbelievably popular moisturizer is so hydrating and gentle, it holds the National Eczema Association (NEA) Seal of Acceptance. It's non-comedogenic and allergy-tested too!

$18.00 See it!

Get the CeraVe Moisturizing Cream for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14gGnZ_0kLbpkIS00
Amazon

This is another super inexpensive pick with tons of fans. If you prefer lightweight gel formulas, this is our suggestion for you. Hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, shea butter and chamomile oil work synergistically to calm, protect, cushion and hydrate the skin for a glowing complexion!

$10.00 See it!

Get the Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Canopy Humidifier Starter Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MxDKa_0kLbpkIS00
Sephora

This last pick doesn't necessarily seem like a "skincare product" at first, but it could make a big difference in your skin's condition. One way to keep your skin from drying out is to keep the air from drying out. Enter: this beautiful humidifier! It can hydrate rooms up to 500 sq ft., and it even has an auto-mode to provide increased humidity at night!

$150.00 See it!

Get The Canopy Humidifier Starter Set for just $150 at Sephora!

The 13 Best Glossier Products for Achieving the ‘No Makeup’ Makeup Look

Read article

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite beauty products below:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

This Body Oil Is Basically a Lymphatic Drainage Massage in a Bottle, and Will Help Firm Up Your Skin at Home

Lymphatic drainage massages are among a small faction of buzzy wellness treatments that really do live up to the hype. You see, when your lymphatic system gets clogged up with cellular waste, it can cause a whole host of concerns, including puffiness, dull skin, and breakouts (as well as other issues with digestion and circulation). As long as you're drinking water and getting enough movement, your lymph nodes will function just fine on their own and will eventually find a way to unblock themselves—but lymphatic drainage massages help speed up the process.
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
AOL Corp

'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12

It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
shefinds

A Makeup Artist Tells Us The Best Eyeshadow For Women Over 50

As we age, the delicate skin around our eyes can be the first place that shows signs like fine lines, wrinkles, and a loss of skin laxity as a result of diminished collagen and elastin. You may also be experiencing dry skin and lids as a result of no...
shefinds

The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!

If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
Tyla

Women are only just finding out why underwear has a bow on the front

It's something we've never thought about before, but now we come to think about it, so much of women's underwear has a little bow on the front, right?. Well, apparently, there's a couple of reasons why. Taking to Reddit, one person opened the debate to try and get to the...
Women's Health

I took Ozempic even though I'm a healthy weight - then I looked into the science. Here's why you really shouldn't

When Isobel* first heard the rumours that there may be more to Kim Kardashian’s recent weight loss than a dedicated healthy eating and workout routine she was intrigued. The 37-year-old PR from Swindon had always kept in shape with the guidance of a personal trainer. ‘But time for myself has become more limited since becoming a mum and working for myself,’ she explains, noting that a busy schedule had stifled regular gym visits and encouraged 9pm sweet cravings, leaving her persistently 1.5 stone above her goal.
Cape Gazette

Try this houseplant that absorbs dust

On average, your house collects 40 pounds of dust each year, and part of that accumulation is dead skin that flakes off along with other particles to create household dust. Dust is bad for your health, but great for beautiful sunsets, because dust in the atmosphere absorbs blue and green colors but lets the orange and red shine through, creating a lovely sunset.
msn.com

4 Morning Vitamins Everyone Over 40 Should Be Taking To Lose Weight In 2023

This story has been updated since it was originally published on Dec. 29, 2020. Slide 1 of 21: As one of the most successful investors in history, Warren Buffett may be known for his deep financial knowledge and investment advice, but his wisdom isn’t just for millionaires. Some of his best advice has little to do with finances and everything to do with living a happy life. Here are some of his best quotes, complete with a characteristic dose of humor and some recent advice on how to deal with inflation.Related: Warren Buffett Is Worth $100 Billion and Still Pays Less in Taxes Than You.
Simplemost

Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies

Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
WISCONSIN STATE
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
shefinds

These 2 Salad Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For You–They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain!

If you’ve made the decision to get in shape and follow a healthy diet for the new year, good for you! It’s always a good time to make your health a priority and choose to nourish your body with the food that helps it thrive while cutting out harmful ingredients that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals. One of the most popular healthy meals is a good old veggie-packed salad. However, a salad is only has healthy as what you put in it. Unfortunately, some common (and delicious) ingredients many people load their salads with can actually be detrimental to your overall health by leading to inflammation and weight gain.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

285K+
Followers
27K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy