10 of the Best Dry Skin Solutions for Acne-Prone Women

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One common misconception we see in skincare is that acne-prone skin is inherently oily. But what if your skin is so dry that it's scaly and flaking — and you're still breaking out?

While dry skin might not be the immediately obvious cause of acne, it can play a big role in triggering the production of excess, pore-clogging oil in your skin. "Since the clogging of hair follicles causes acne, dry skin can cause an excess buildup of dead skin cells," Dr. Ife J. Rodney wrote for Eternal Dermatology . "This, in turn, can clog your pores. In addition, dry skin makes your pores more likely to break open, allowing acne causing bacteria deeper into the skin."

Ready to see some of our favorite gentle and non-comedogenic products for addressing dry skin in the winter without leading to further breakouts? Shop below!

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream

Amazon

We can't even begin to count the amount of times we've recommended this cream to fellow dry skin friends. This is our holy grail for winter and well worth the investment. Made with an African oil blend, ceramides and soothing phytosphingosine, it's incredibly moisturizing and leaves skin feeling protected and plump. Finally, a rich cream that won't clog pores!

Get the Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Hanskin Real Complexion Hyaluron Skin Essence

Amazon

This is another product that instantly popped into our heads — one we've repurchased time and time again. Adding this extra layer of hydration between your toner and serum — or even just between your cleanser and moisturizer if you're keeping it simple — can make a huge difference. See how the hyaluronic acid and collagen can give skin its bounce back!

Get the Hanskin Real Complexion Hyaluron Skin Essence for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum

Ulta

This serum is iconic in the skincare world. If you want some serious hydration but don't like using heavy products, this "silky, weightless" formula will quickly capture your heart. It leaves out drying ingredients like alcohol and sulfates but includes complexion-loving powerhouses like niacinamide, a peptide complex and peach extract!

Get the Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum for just $39 at Ulta!

Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Moisture Barrier Cleanser

Sephora

This new release from Glow Recipe came at the perfect time. It's a gorgeous pick for dry, irritated skin. Serums and moisturizers are very important, but choosing a cleanser that won't strip your skin at the start of your routine is essential too. This one lathers up into a thick foam to cleanse skin while strengthening your natural moisture barrier!

Get the Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Moisture Barrier Cleanser for just $28 at Sephora!

Glossier Moisturizing Moon Mask

Glossier

When it comes to dry skin, you might want to avoid a lot of wash-off masks. Peel-off and clay masks may help with acne on oily skin, but on dry skin, they can lead to more issues. This Moon Mask, however, is a creamy beauty made with ingredients like honey and aloe to soothe and smooth. It won't dry and harden on the skin. Rinse after 20 minutes!

Get the Moisturizing Moon Mask for just $24 at Glossier!

LAPCOS Honey Sheet Mask

Amazon

Of course, sheet masks are also an option and a favorite for dry skin. LAPCOS makes so many amazing varieties, but this honey version is our pick for dry, acne-prone skin. The honey and calendula flower extract have breakout-fighting, anti-inflammatory properties and may help seriously hydrate skin alongside the hyaluronic acid!

Get the LAPCOS Honey Sheet Mask, 5-Pack (originally $17) for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

EltaMD UV Clear SPF 46 Face Sunscreen

Amazon

Hailey Bieber once called this sunscreen the " only one that doesn't make [her] skin break out. " It's a bestseller thanks to its non-comedogenic, mineral ingredients, and it's even been found to help specifically with acne, rosacea and dark spots. Dry, sensitive skin-approved!

Get the EltaMD UV Clear SPF 46 Face Sunscreen for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

Amazon

If you're on a budget and don't want to spend over $20 on your moisturizer, then we have to point you to dermatologist-favorite brand, CeraVe! This unbelievably popular moisturizer is so hydrating and gentle, it holds the National Eczema Association (NEA) Seal of Acceptance. It's non-comedogenic and allergy-tested too!

Get the CeraVe Moisturizing Cream for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel

Amazon

This is another super inexpensive pick with tons of fans. If you prefer lightweight gel formulas, this is our suggestion for you. Hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, shea butter and chamomile oil work synergistically to calm, protect, cushion and hydrate the skin for a glowing complexion!

Get the Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Canopy Humidifier Starter Set

Sephora

This last pick doesn't necessarily seem like a "skincare product" at first, but it could make a big difference in your skin's condition. One way to keep your skin from drying out is to keep the air from drying out. Enter: this beautiful humidifier! It can hydrate rooms up to 500 sq ft., and it even has an auto-mode to provide increased humidity at night!

Get The Canopy Humidifier Starter Set for just $150 at Sephora!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite beauty products below:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!