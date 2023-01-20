ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan King Claps Back After Jim Edmonds Denies Their Son’s Cerebral Palsy Diagnosis: ‘What Kind of Father Doesn’t Know That?’

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
Meghan King and Jim Edmonds. Shutterstock(2)

Meghan King did not hold back after her ex-husband Jim Edmonds questioned her comments about their son's medical history .

“Hart has cerebral palsy, Jim,” King, 38 — who shares daughter Aspen, 5, and twins Hart and Hayes, 4, with Edmonds, 52 — said during a new episode of her “Intimate Knowledge” podcast , which was released on Friday, January 20. “What kind of father doesn’t know that?”

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum called the former professional baseball player's denial “so sad" to hear, adding, “It breaks my heart.”

According to King, Edmonds allegedly "has not attended" any specialty doctor's appointments for their son. “When I say that, I mean neurologist, ophthalmologist, audiologist — he’s never gone to one IEP [Individualized Education Program] meeting,” she said. “None of that.”

The Bravo personality also claimed that the former MLB player has “never asked to see" medical records pertaining to Hart's recent diagnosis.

“He has access to them,” she continued. “He has access to the CP diagnosis. It has been given to all [Hart’s] schools, all his teachers. I have them printed out in Hart’s file sitting right next to me.”

King's response comes shortly after Edmonds accused her of exaggerating about their son's health issues. “I’m like, well, OK then tell the truth. Don’t tell the sad stories all the time. Just be straight,” he said during the Wednesday, January 18, episode of the “Hollywood Raw” podcast.

At the time, Edmonds claimed his son was never officially diagnosed with the disorder, but agreed with King that Hart does have periventricular leukomalacia. The California native, who was joined by wife Kortnie O'Connor , later called out King for telling "lies" about him to the public.

Meghan King with her kids. Courtesy Meghan King/Instagram

“I don’t know if the truth has come out of her mouth since [Kortnie] and I have been together,” Edmonds, who was married to the Missouri native from 2014 to 2019, shared on Wednesday. “I can give you an entire list, if not all of three years, of straight lies.”

The former couple previously made headlines when King filed for a temporary restraining order in June 2022. In the legal paperwork, she alleged that the former St. Louis Cardinals player exhibited "frequent and consistent verbal abuse" toward her virtually and on their court-monitored co-parenting app, Our Family Wizard.

Three months later, King's order of protection was dropped.

Edmonds, for his part, addressed the allegations of abuse . “This request for an order of protection is completely baseless and furthermore makes an absolute mockery of the pain suffered by the millions of women in this country who are legitimate victims of abuse," Edmonds' rep, Steve Honig , told Us Weekly in a statement at the time.

