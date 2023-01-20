ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgpost.com

5-star Georgia Bulldog Target Ready To Make Commitment

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are cleaning up on the recruiting trail. After winning back to back national championships earlier this month, everything has gone Georgia’s way on the recruiting trail. Smart and his staff have landed four commitments so far in 2023 and two of...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs WR RaRa Thomas Arrested on Two Charges in Athens

ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs WR RaRa Thomas, who recently transferred to UGA from Mississippi State, was arrested Monday morning on two charges of battery and false imprisonment charges. Thomas was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail at 4:04 AM Sunday morning. The battery charge is a misdemeanor, while the false...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

4-star California ATH To Visit Georgia Bulldogs This Week

ATHENS - One of the top 2024 prospects in California is set to visit Georgia this week. Kirby Smart and his staff had had no problem recruiting the West Coast, and they’ll be hosting one of the very best on Friday in four-star ATH Aaron Butler. &t=a7BoKRzoklAQSL4qtIIjzg. A speedy...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Video reveals Willock, McClendon left Athens club minutes before fatal accident

Surveillance video obtained by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution shows Devin Willock, Warren McClendon and other University of Georgia football players leaving Toppers International Showbar at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 15. The group was shown leaving the club about 15 minutes before the car crash that resulted in the death of...
ATHENS, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Suzan Hyatt named Georgia Principal of the Year finalist

JACKSON — Henderson Middle School Principal Dr. Suzan Hyatt has been chosen as a finalist for the Georgia Principal of the Year by the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals. Hyatt is among the top five finalists, one of which will be named Georgia’s Principal of the Year in...
JACKSON, GA
WGAU

LeCroy laid to rest after funeral in Toccoa, Willock family lawyers discuss legal action in Athens

Chandler LeCroy was laid to rest after a Wednesday afternoon funeral at the First Baptist Church in Toccoa. The 24 year-old recruiting staffer at the University of Georgia was killed in last Sunday morning’s crash on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens, the same wreck that claimed the life of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and injured two others. Lawyers for the Willock family say they will hold a news conference today to talk about possible legal action stemming from the fatal accident.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Local business owner indicted by federal grand jury

Charges include six counts of tax evasion, money laundering, illegal sports betting. The owner of Amici in Monroe was among 11 people indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that the sports betting organization they managed evaded tens of millions of dollars in excise taxes for three years. Joshua...
MONROE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy