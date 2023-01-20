NM Public Regulation Commission Seeks Highly Qualified Applicants For Chief Of Staff; Chief General Counsel

ALBUQUERQUE — An arrest has been made in relation to the string of shootings targeting Democratic, New Mexico elected officials over the course of the last several weeks. The suspect arrested for organizing the attacks has been identified as a Republican who unsuccessfully ran for office in November, has repeatedly made false claims that the election was rigged, and appears to have attended the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington, D.C.

NEW MEXICO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO