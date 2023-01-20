NM Public Regulation Commission Seeks Highly Qualified Applicants For Chief Of Staff; Chief General Counsel

Read full article on original website
New Mexico Lawmakers Begin To Examine Differences In Executive And Legislative Spending Plans
Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus of Los Alamos speaking with lawmakers on the Senate Finance Committee during high-level budget talks Jan. 23 at the state Capitol. Photo by Jim Weber/The Santa Fe New Mexican. The Santa Fe New Mexican. A showdown is brewing between the executive and legislative branches of...
Application For PRC Tribal Advisory Council Closes Monday
SANTA FE — The application period for the Public Regulation Commission Tribal Advisory Council is open through Monday, Jan. 23. Created by the governor’s Dec. 30, executive order, the PRC Tribal Advisory Council is designed to advise the commission on issues relevant to New Mexico’s Native American communities and provide recommendations on how the PRC may best address those issues.
Attorney General Raul Torrez Seeks to Nullify Ordinances Otero County Absent from Filing
New Mexico Attorney General Attorney General Raul Torrez Seeks Court Order to Nullifying Abortion Ordinances, noticeably absent in the filing was the city of Alamogordo and Otero County.
Governor Appoints Military Police Veteran Joshua Jones To Fill Sandoval County Commission Vacancy
SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday the appointment of Joshua Jones to the Sandoval County Commission. Jones is a veteran who served in the Military Police and was previously a Wounded Warrior Fellow for former U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland in New Mexico’s first congressional district. He works as the national director of government and cultural alliance for Velocity BioGroup, a national strategic consulting firm for health care product deployment.
Governor Appoints Ali Rye Deputy Secretary At DHSEM
SANTA FE – Secretary-Designate David Dye of the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) announced today that Ali Rye has been named Deputy Secretary at the Department. Rye previously served as Bureau Chief for Response and Recovery where she oversaw a team that operates the...
New Mexico Chief Justice To Deliver State Of The Judiciary
SANTA FE — New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon will deliver the State of the Judiciary address at noon Tuesday, Jan. 24 in the State Capitol, House chamber. The Chief Justice will outline the Judiciary’s legislative priorities for the 2023 session and highlight accomplishments by the...
Roundhouse Roundup: Public comments, health and safety bill discussions
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday January 23, legislators are back to lawmaking with the second week of the 2023 session. Today, lawmakers will debate a few introduced bills, and one committee will even take public comment for the first time. The House Appropriations and Finance Committee, which generally debates bills related to spending, is opening up […]
Bill advances in New Mexico to gird against climate crises
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A legislative panel advanced a bill Monday that would help local governments plan in advance for climate-related threats to public health such as wildfires, flooding, extreme heat and rapid erosion. The initiative from Democratic state Sen. Liz Stefanics of Santa Fe aims to foster...
New Mexico Lt. Governor open to hearing from New Mexicans
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the midst of the 2023 legislative session, it can be easy to forget that New Mexico’s government represents everyday New Mexicans. Now, to help hear more diverse voices, the state’s Lieutenant Governor, Howie Morales, has opened his door for the people. “I will be hosting my Office Hours in-person in Santa […]
NMCC: New Mexico Elections Are Decided At The Ballot Box, Not Through Political Violence
ALBUQUERQUE — An arrest has been made in relation to the string of shootings targeting Democratic, New Mexico elected officials over the course of the last several weeks. The suspect arrested for organizing the attacks has been identified as a Republican who unsuccessfully ran for office in November, has repeatedly made false claims that the election was rigged, and appears to have attended the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington, D.C.
New Mexico Seeks To Regulate Polluted Water Discharges In Face Of Changing Federal Rules
As a changing climate depletes New Mexico’s rivers, lakes and streams, conservationists and regulators believe it’s time for the state to protect its surface waters rather than depend on the federal government to do it. The 23-year drought in the U.S. Southwest is underscoring the need to treat...
Governor’s budget recommendation is largest in state history
Amid an unprecedented fiscal windfall for the state, the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration released the FY24 Executive Budget Recommendation from the governor today, totaling $9.4B in recurring spending, an 11.9% increase from the last fiscal year. The recommendation will maintain reserves at 34.9%, while increasing investments in priority areas like housing and homelessness, health care and behavioral health, education and child well-being, public safety, and economic development and tax rebates.
New Mexico AG files extraordinary writ in support of women's rights
TUES: N.M. educators seek a role in setting rules around added school hours, + More
N.M. educators seek a role in setting rules around added school hours - Shaun Griswold, Source New Mexico. Danielle Gurnea said she doesn’t mind the additional hours teaching middle school students in Las Cruces, and if state lawmakers approve additional funds for her public school district to expand extended learning or professional development, she just wants a say in the matter.
New Mexico AG investigating source of Solomon Peña's campaign finances
The New Mexico Attorney General's office is taking the lead in probing the campaign finances of Solomon Peña, who police say was behind a spate of shootings at Democratic officials' homes. CNN's John Miller has more.
Bills rolling in to address crime, causes
Lawmakers from both major parties are vowing to do something this year about the crime that worries and frightens New Mexicans. Just one week into this year’s 60-day legislative session, over 20 bills have been filed to crack down on crime, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has come out in support of ideas such as holding more suspected violent offenders in jail pretrial.
Abortion rights rally highlights issues in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With the Women's March happening nationwide Sunday, demonstrators for reproductive rights in this predominantly "blue" state were showing special support for those who oppose restrictions in rural areas. Reyan Tuck, a student-athlete at the University of New Mexico (UNM), took it upon herself to organize an...
Historic land and water conservation proposal to be introduced in Roundhouse
During her State of the State address, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham proposed a huge land and water conservation initiative that, if approved by lawmakers, would be the first in New Mexico’s history. Brittany Fallon is the Western Lands Senior Policy Manager with the Western Resource Advocates. She spoke with...
FBI Recognizes Sharp Increase In Crime Statistics Reporting
The New Mexico Department of Public Safety and the Albuquerque division of the FBI on Friday celebrated a significant increase in the number of state law enforcement agencies reporting into the National Incident-Based Reporting System or NIBRS. Under the system state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies voluntarily submit crime...
GOP candidate accused of planning shootings investigated for finance violations: Report
The New Mexico Republican candidate accused of orchestrating shootings at Democratic lawmakers' homes after his loss in the midterm elections is now under investigation for possible campaign finance violations, according to reports.
