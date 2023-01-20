Read full article on original website
LSU women's basketball guard Flau'jae Johnson pushing for SEC freshman of the year
There’s quite a battle going for the top Southeastern Conference women’s basketball freshman this season between LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson and Arkansas’ Saylor Poffenbarger. Give the latest round to Johnson, who scored 19 points and had six rebounds with one steal and one assist in LSU’s...
Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
Louisiana to Face Enhanced Threat of Severe Storms Tuesday
An enhanced threat of severe storms is forecast for Louisiana tomorrow. Here is when and where we are expecting the worst of the storms to occur.
EAB Sports Network Local Broadcast Schedule: Week of January 23, 2023
This week’s EAB Sports Network local broadcast schedule includes Stuttgart Ricebirds, DeWitt Dragons, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Arkansas State Red Wolves basketball. All dates and times below are subject to change. Monday, Jan. 23SEC BasketballEric Musselman LiveCountry 97.3 KDEW FM/106.9 KXFE FM7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23SBC BasketballLive with the Red...
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football Schedule
In Brian Kelly's first year at LSU, the Tigers went 10-4 and won the SEC West. I'll be honest with you, like most people, I thought the SEC West would be a close competition between Alabama, Ole Miss, and Arkansas.
LSU Reportedly Making Significant Hire To Brian Kelly's Staff
LSU is bringing back a familiar face. According to On3's Matt Zenitz, the Tigers are hiring Gerald Chatman as a defensive analyst. Chatman held the same role on Ed Orgeron's staff in 2021. Brian Kelly attempted to retain Chatman, who took a new job as Tulane's defensive lines coach. He then jumped ...
Mass shooting at BR nightclub leaves 12 injured; shooter remains on loose
LSU Panhellenic hosted a candlelight vigil for sophomore Madison Brooks on Sunday, January 22, one week after her death. Former LSU baseball star and current third baseman for the Houston Astros, Alex Bregman, visited Liam Dunn in the hospital. POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees
Stuttgart, Ark. – The Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie is excited to announce inductees into this year’s Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame. An induction ceremony will honor these individuals on March 2, 2023, at Embassy Suites in Jonesboro. This year’s honorees include:. Bill Byers settled in...
Southern University marching band members hit, killed while changing flat tire
State Police said a 1997 Freightliner hit all three after drifting onto the shoulder.
19 injured in two separate Louisiana mass shootings
Law enforcement officials in Louisiana are investigating two separate mass shootings that happened in the state on Sunday. Neither of those shootings happened in New Orleans.
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Louisiana will start accepting 2022 state income tax returns on Monday. Enjoy 3-course meals around Baton Rouge during Restaurant Week. It’s happening Jan. 23-28 at a list of participating restaurants. LSU Panhellenic holds candlelight vigil for sophomore hit by vehicle. Updated: 9 hours ago. LSU Panhellenic hosted a candlelight...
This Air B N B In New Iberia, Louisiana Is The Perfect Long Weekend Get Away!
Right on the banks of Bayou Teche in New Iberia, Louisiana this is one of the most unique waterfront rentals you’ll ever stay in and would make the perfect long weekend getaway from Shreveport!. The tower Air B N B will make you feel like you’re staying in a...
Trucker arrested, charged in the deaths of the Southern University band members
NEW ORLEANS — The man who was driving the semi-truck that crashed into and killed three band members of Southern University's Human Jukebox Marching Band on Interstate 49 has been arrested, according to our partners at WBRZ. 62-year-old Clyde Gay was charged with three counts of negligent homicide. Gay...
12 people injured in shooting at Louisiana nightclub; police call attack ‘targeted’
BATON ROUGE, La. — At least 12 people were injured early Sunday after a shooting at a Louisiana nightclub, authorities said. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 1:30 a.m. CST outside The Dior Bar & Lounge, KSLA-TV reported. Update 5:56 p.m. EST Jan....
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating possible homicide on Prairie Lane
The Lafayette Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating a death after a body was found Monday morning.
Grandson of Mardi Gras Indian chief killed in double shooting just outside Southern University campus
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex at the edge of Southern University's campus Friday evening. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the shooting around 6:15 p.m. at the Cadence at Southern University apartment complex, right across from campus, on Scenic Highway.
Suspect Arrested In Crash That Killed Three From Southern's Human Jukebox
A man is in custody on suspicion of driving the 18-wheeler that hit and killed three members of the Human Jukebox Marching Band. Louisiana State Police say 63-year-old Clyde Gay of Coushatta was arrested on January 12 and faces three counts of negligent homicide. The three Southern University students were...
Grandmother celebrates 105th birthday in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge grandmother who will be celebrating her 105th birthday is sharing her key to long life. Ann Gray of Baton Rouge has witnessed some of the biggest moments in American history, including the first pandemic, the moon landing and the civil rights movement. The mother of six children […]
Sunday Morning Shooting in Lafayette Leaves One Dead, Police Investigating
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Sunday morning shooting in Lafayette has left one victim dead and police searching for a suspect. Just before noon on Sunday, shots rang out in the 100 block of Railroad Street in Lafayette, and the Lafayette Police Department was called to the scene. When they got there, officers found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
64-Year-Old St. Landry Parish Man Dies in Fatal Fire
WASHINGTON, La. (KPEL News) - A house fire in St. Landry Parish earlier this week resulted in a death of an elderly man, according to the state fire marshall's office. On Wednesday morning, St. Landry Fire District #3 was called to a house fire in Washington, Louisiana. The state fire marshall investigated the cause of the fire and later determined that the fire began in the living room/kitchen area of the home.
