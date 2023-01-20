Another regional location for the Cheesecake Factory is coming this year to Coconut Point in Estero. The popular casual restaurant chain is being built out in the large space that Stir Crazy vacated three years ago. Work began this month to gut the interior space, but a specific opening date for Cheesecake Factory is not available yet. It will be the first location in Lee County for the California-based chain, which offers an expansive menu with many varieties of cheesecake for dessert. The brand’s nearest restaurant opened in 2005 as an outparcel at Coastland Center mall in Naples.

ESTERO, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO