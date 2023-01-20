ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Longboat Observer

Bayfront art exhibit emphasizes our differences

Gisele Pintchuck and Edie Chaifetez attend Embracing Our Differences 20th Anniversary Grand Opening. Exhibit Director Sheila McKoy, Executive Director Sarah Wertheimer and Hon. Judge Charles E. Williams greets the community. Embracing Our Differences 20th Anniversary Co-chairs Sofie Wachtmeister and Dr. Brooks Tracey. The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s Jazzlinks performs at...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

City Hall cultural exhibit showcases Sarasota's history

An open house reception this week will celebrate Sarasota's arts connection to architecture, the circus and tourism. Visitors can enjoy two 15-minute lectures and a guided tour of the exhibition, which showcases Sarasota’s cultural history through photographs and paintings by local mid-century artists. "We have deep roots with the...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Embracing our Differences grand opening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The 20th anniversary of the Embracing Our Differences exhibit held its grand opening today at Bayfront Park in Sarasota.T he juried exhibit consists of 50 billboard-sized works of art, each accompanied by an inspirational quote. The theme of this year’s exhibit is “Embracing Kindness” and since 2004,...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Collaboration Celebration 2023 on February 28

Event Description: The 2023 Collaboration Celebration luncheon brings together nonprofits, businesses, and donors to celebrate the important work of collaboration on the Campus of Caring and beyond. This event introduces the Emerging Leader Awards. Three individuals will be recognized in the categories of health, human services, and arts & culture,...
SARASOTA, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $10 Million Modern Masterpiece in Sarasota Regarded as Florida’s Most Architecturally Significant Home

150 Morningside Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 150 Morningside Drive, Sarasota, Florida is a stunning postmodern-style home was designed and built by the renowned architect Don Chapell showcasing the eclectic palette and materials of postmodernism, with an interplay of light and shadow that transforms each space. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 150 Morningside Drive, please contact Lisa Morris (Phone: 941-544-3332) & Amy Drake (Phone: 941-376-9346) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

One SRQ-adjacent apartment complex progresses while a second remains on hold

Progress is being made on a new apartment development on DeSoto Road near Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Meanwhile the fate of an adjacent rental community is awaiting its days in court. Last week, the Sarasota City Commission approved by a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch opposed, Progress at University, a...
SARASOTA, FL
mynews13.com

Trolley tours explore Sarasota's Pinecraft Amish Community

SARASOTA, Fla. — Some trolley tours down the historic streets of Sarasota are aimed at highlighting the Pinecraft Amish Community, a spot where Amish and Mennonites come to vacation every year. What You Need To Know. Amish and Mennonites vacation in the Pinecraft Amish Community every year. Visitors can...
SARASOTA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cheesecake Factory coming to Coconut Point

Another regional location for the Cheesecake Factory is coming this year to Coconut Point in Estero. The popular casual restaurant chain is being built out in the large space that Stir Crazy vacated three years ago. Work began this month to gut the interior space, but a specific opening date for Cheesecake Factory is not available yet. It will be the first location in Lee County for the California-based chain, which offers an expansive menu with many varieties of cheesecake for dessert. The brand’s nearest restaurant opened in 2005 as an outparcel at Coastland Center mall in Naples.
ESTERO, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Venice home to southernmost carillon in America

VENICE, Fla. — If you ever find yourself in Venice, you can hear the bells from blocks away. They’re part of a giant instrument most are unfamiliar with, but one Wylie Crawford has loved most of his life. “It’s an addiction of sorts, I guess,” Wylie said....
VENICE, FL
westorlandonews.com

Auction for $3.7M Waterfront Luxury Home in Clearwater Beach

Elite Auctions announced a Clearwater Beach mansion as the latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential real estate listings selling to the highest bidder. They are a licensed Florida real estate brokerage and a luxury real estate and yacht auctions marketing company. At auction without reserve January 28th at...
CLEARWATER, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee school district plans hiring fair

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School District will hold a job fair Wednesday, Jan. 25, cat the Wakeland Support Center, 1812 27th Street East, in Bradenton. The school district is hiring bus attendants, bus drivers, cafeteria managers, food service workers, paraprofessionals and vehicle mechanics. For more information, go...
BRADENTON, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Clearwater news briefs

CLEARWATER — 100 Women Who Care of Pinellas County presented a $12,300 donation to Hero To A Child on Dec. 14. Hero To A Child advocates for and supports children, young adults, and families impacted by abuse and neglect in Pinellas and Pasco counties. It does so via child advocates at the Guardian ad Litem office in Clearwater and community partners.
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa family reunites with woman who saved 10-day-old daughter with CPR at Riverview restaurant

TAMPA, Fla. - A happy and healthy four-month-old Scarlett reunited with the woman who saved her life back in October. When Scarlett was just ten days old, she turned blue and pale while sitting at a restaurant with her family. Scarlett’s parents called out for help, and a restaurant patron jumped into action. The woman started performing CPR on little Scarlett and brought her back to consciousness before paramedics arrived at Fred's Market in Riverview.
RIVERVIEW, FL

