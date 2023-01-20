Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Embracing Our Differences in SarasotaChristine WilliamsSarasota, FL
Major discount grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersBradenton, FL
North Port Fire Tower Moves Training Opportunity to Next Level, Offers Unprecedented Firefighter PreparationKiki AlbaNorth Port, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
DeSantis Intends to Recapture Higher Education in Florida – Beginning with Sarasota’s New CollegeThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionFlorida State
Longboat Observer
Bayfront art exhibit emphasizes our differences
Gisele Pintchuck and Edie Chaifetez attend Embracing Our Differences 20th Anniversary Grand Opening. Exhibit Director Sheila McKoy, Executive Director Sarah Wertheimer and Hon. Judge Charles E. Williams greets the community. Embracing Our Differences 20th Anniversary Co-chairs Sofie Wachtmeister and Dr. Brooks Tracey. The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s Jazzlinks performs at...
Longboat Observer
City Hall cultural exhibit showcases Sarasota's history
An open house reception this week will celebrate Sarasota's arts connection to architecture, the circus and tourism. Visitors can enjoy two 15-minute lectures and a guided tour of the exhibition, which showcases Sarasota’s cultural history through photographs and paintings by local mid-century artists. "We have deep roots with the...
Mysuncoast.com
Embracing our Differences grand opening
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The 20th anniversary of the Embracing Our Differences exhibit held its grand opening today at Bayfront Park in Sarasota.T he juried exhibit consists of 50 billboard-sized works of art, each accompanied by an inspirational quote. The theme of this year’s exhibit is “Embracing Kindness” and since 2004,...
Longboat Observer
Collaboration Celebration 2023 on February 28
Event Description: The 2023 Collaboration Celebration luncheon brings together nonprofits, businesses, and donors to celebrate the important work of collaboration on the Campus of Caring and beyond. This event introduces the Emerging Leader Awards. Three individuals will be recognized in the categories of health, human services, and arts & culture,...
luxury-houses.net
This $10 Million Modern Masterpiece in Sarasota Regarded as Florida’s Most Architecturally Significant Home
150 Morningside Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 150 Morningside Drive, Sarasota, Florida is a stunning postmodern-style home was designed and built by the renowned architect Don Chapell showcasing the eclectic palette and materials of postmodernism, with an interplay of light and shadow that transforms each space. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 150 Morningside Drive, please contact Lisa Morris (Phone: 941-544-3332) & Amy Drake (Phone: 941-376-9346) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Longboat Observer
One SRQ-adjacent apartment complex progresses while a second remains on hold
Progress is being made on a new apartment development on DeSoto Road near Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Meanwhile the fate of an adjacent rental community is awaiting its days in court. Last week, the Sarasota City Commission approved by a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch opposed, Progress at University, a...
Congressman Greg Steube out of hospital after falling from ladder last week
Congressman Greg Steube was involved in an accident on his property and sustained several injuries.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Punk Rock Flea Market brings the wacky and weird to the Suncoast
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - What comes to mind when you think of a flea market? Fresh flowers and fruit? Perhaps some lovely scented candles in mason jars or a rack of sundresses. Whatever comes to mind, it probably wasn’t black clothes and skeletons. The Bradenton Punk Rock Flea Market...
Construction begins on luxury tower that will change Tampa’s skyline
Pendry Residences Tampa will be a 5-star hotel and residential tower along the Riverwalk in the heart of downtown.
mynews13.com
Trolley tours explore Sarasota's Pinecraft Amish Community
SARASOTA, Fla. — Some trolley tours down the historic streets of Sarasota are aimed at highlighting the Pinecraft Amish Community, a spot where Amish and Mennonites come to vacation every year. What You Need To Know. Amish and Mennonites vacation in the Pinecraft Amish Community every year. Visitors can...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cheesecake Factory coming to Coconut Point
Another regional location for the Cheesecake Factory is coming this year to Coconut Point in Estero. The popular casual restaurant chain is being built out in the large space that Stir Crazy vacated three years ago. Work began this month to gut the interior space, but a specific opening date for Cheesecake Factory is not available yet. It will be the first location in Lee County for the California-based chain, which offers an expansive menu with many varieties of cheesecake for dessert. The brand’s nearest restaurant opened in 2005 as an outparcel at Coastland Center mall in Naples.
Venice home to southernmost carillon in America
VENICE, Fla. — If you ever find yourself in Venice, you can hear the bells from blocks away. They’re part of a giant instrument most are unfamiliar with, but one Wylie Crawford has loved most of his life. “It’s an addiction of sorts, I guess,” Wylie said....
westorlandonews.com
Auction for $3.7M Waterfront Luxury Home in Clearwater Beach
Elite Auctions announced a Clearwater Beach mansion as the latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential real estate listings selling to the highest bidder. They are a licensed Florida real estate brokerage and a luxury real estate and yacht auctions marketing company. At auction without reserve January 28th at...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee school district plans hiring fair
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School District will hold a job fair Wednesday, Jan. 25, cat the Wakeland Support Center, 1812 27th Street East, in Bradenton. The school district is hiring bus attendants, bus drivers, cafeteria managers, food service workers, paraprofessionals and vehicle mechanics. For more information, go...
Temple Sinai set to host 15th annual Sarasota Jewish Food Festival
SARASOTA, Fla. — Thousands of people will have a chance to enjoy a tantalizing day of traditional homemade Jewish delicacies at the annual Sarasota Jewish Food Festival hosted by Temple Sinai. The indoor, free event welcoming the whole community will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on...
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs
CLEARWATER — 100 Women Who Care of Pinellas County presented a $12,300 donation to Hero To A Child on Dec. 14. Hero To A Child advocates for and supports children, young adults, and families impacted by abuse and neglect in Pinellas and Pasco counties. It does so via child advocates at the Guardian ad Litem office in Clearwater and community partners.
Red tide levels in Tampa Bay area drop in latest report
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — As people along the west coast of Florida struggled with respiratory issues and the sights and smells of dead fish, relief could be on the way as red tide levels in the Tampa Bay area have dwindled in the latest report. The red tide organism,...
fox13news.com
Tampa family reunites with woman who saved 10-day-old daughter with CPR at Riverview restaurant
TAMPA, Fla. - A happy and healthy four-month-old Scarlett reunited with the woman who saved her life back in October. When Scarlett was just ten days old, she turned blue and pale while sitting at a restaurant with her family. Scarlett’s parents called out for help, and a restaurant patron jumped into action. The woman started performing CPR on little Scarlett and brought her back to consciousness before paramedics arrived at Fred's Market in Riverview.
Fatburger to Open in Riverview
It’s the first of four locations planned for Tampa in the next few years
Rep. Greg Steube out of hospital after falling from ladder at Sarasota home
SARASOTA, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a Republican congressman from Sarasota, said Saturday that he has been released from Sarasota Memorial Hospital after falling 25 feet off a ladder. The congressman said in a tweet that he will be continuing his recovery at home. "All praise and glory...
