3D Printing News Briefs, January 21, 2023: 3D Printing Camp for Kids, Medical Devices, & More
Let’s get kids 3D printing! Kicking off 3D Printing News Briefs today, Anycubic and Yale Funbotics held virtual camps to introduce children to 3D modeling and 3D printing. Moving on to research, a team from the University of Virginia is using machine learning to detect a certain kind of 3D printing defect in real time. Finally, rms Company added yet another 3D Systems printer to its fleet, in order to scale medical device production.
Reducing Sand Casting Lead Times and Costs with Hybrid 3D Printing
The sand casting process has undergone dramatic changes in recent years thanks to the benefits and advantages offered by 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing (AM). Rest assured, sand casting practitioners and traditional casting companies will not go out of business because of 3D printing. Instead, AM can assist the traditional sand casting process, making it faster, more cost-efficient, and more agile.
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: January 22, 2023
For this weekend’s roundup, the TIPE 3D Printing Conference kicks things off with its third iteration on Tuesday, and ASTM International will hold an AM construction workshop. There will also be webinars on topics like ceramic FFF 3D printing, SLS 3D printing for tooling, automated PolyJet post-processing, the Canadian healthcare 3D printing ecosystem, and more. Read on for the details!
3D Printed Prosthetics: The Prosthetics and Orthotics Podcast on 3DPrint.com
If you follow me on social media, you may have noticed that, in addition to the 3DPOD, I participate in another podcast series, The Prosthetics and Orthotics Podcast, with Brent Wright, a Certified Orthotist and Prosthetist (CP BOC/O). Additive manufacturing (AM) and the world of prosthetics and orthotics seem to be on a collision course. Could this lead to better care? More functional prosthetics? Or is it just a passing trend? Join us on our journey, so that we can explore this together. You can find us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Buzzsprout. You can also sign up for the RSS feed here.
AMS Speaker Spotlight: German Navy Enters Next Stage with 3D Printing
Additive manufacturing in the German Navy is entering the next stage. After the very successful trials on various ship types such as frigates, corvettes and replenishment ships in 2021, the promising results led to the first procurement of MEX printers for the German Navy in 2022. This year, the training...
