For this weekend’s roundup, the TIPE 3D Printing Conference kicks things off with its third iteration on Tuesday, and ASTM International will hold an AM construction workshop. There will also be webinars on topics like ceramic FFF 3D printing, SLS 3D printing for tooling, automated PolyJet post-processing, the Canadian healthcare 3D printing ecosystem, and more. Read on for the details!

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO