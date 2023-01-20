ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calexico, CA

Comments / 0

Related
thedesertreview.com

PORAC presents nearly $70,000 towards memorial for fallen officers

EL CENTRO — The Pioneers' Museum hosted a symbolic passing of the check Wednesday, January 18. The Peace Officer Research Association of California (PORAC) donated a total of $68,347.95 towards the building of a Fallen Officers Memorial, in addition to the County Supervisors who each personally donated $1,000. Newly...
EL CENTRO, CA
SignalsAZ

Yuma Seeks Input on Illegal Fireworks Use

The City is interested in gathering data on illegal firework use throughout the community. State law allows residents to use legal consumer fireworks twice a year – around Christmas and New Year’s Day, and around the Fourth of July. After each holiday, the City receives complaints from residents regarding the excessive use of illegal fireworks in their neighborhoods.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Two men in Yuma are shot from drive-by incident, shooters still out there

YUMA - Two men in Yuma have been taken to the hospital from being involved in a drive-by incident. Yuma Police got a call from YRMC that the two men had been shot. The incident happened at 4:00 in the morning, around 9th street. Police say two shooters came up to the men and shot them, got into a car, and drove away. No suspects have been identified.
YUMA, AZ
KOLD-TV

3 teens shot in Yuma; 2 suspects sought; 2 victims serious

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Police are looking for suspects in an early morning shooting in Yuma on Saturday that injured three teenagers, two of them seriously. Police say they responded to the Yuma Regional Medical Center at about 4:48 a.m. Saturday when hospital officials reported they were treating three males with gunshot wounds. One is 18 years old. The other two are 17. Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the three were traveling in a vehicle on the north side of Yuma in the area of 5th Street and 17th Avenue when two male subjects began shooting at them.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Locals share abortion testimonies at Speak Up IV

EL CENTRO — Locals gathered around 3,000 luminaries at Central Baptist Church’s lawn for the 11th annual Speak Up Imperial Valley event Saturday, January 21 in El Centro. The event was put together by Real Hope Center (RHC) and Imperial Valley Life Center (IVLC), local non-profit organizations dedicated to providing resources for pregnant women who are hurting, feel discouraged, have had an abortion, or are thinking of getting an abortion.
EL CENTRO, CA
yumadailynews.com

Main Library in Yuma host Memory Café, no charge to attend

YUMA - Main Library in Yuma has been encouraging the public to come out and join them for Memory Café. The library wanted to host an event for people with Alzheimer’s, dementia, or other memory loss and their caregivers. The event will be on February 4th, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Official's for the event say attendees can enjoy some social time and theme-based activities.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Las Palmitas owners arrested for alleged PPP fraud

EL CENTRO, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) - A local restaurant chain in the Imperial Valley is under investigation for allegedly defrauding the government during the pandemic. Samuel Vega, Annmarie Mendibles, Carlos Contreras, and Juan Diego Tom, owners of Las Palmitas Taco Shops in Imperial County are charged in a state indictment for fraudulent use of the Paycheck The post Las Palmitas owners arrested for alleged PPP fraud appeared first on KYMA.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy