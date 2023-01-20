Read full article on original website
Weekend crime spree takes place
Police first responded to a report on 13th Avenue at 4:21 am this past Saturday morning. The post Weekend crime spree takes place appeared first on KYMA.
PORAC presents nearly $70,000 towards memorial for fallen officers
EL CENTRO — The Pioneers' Museum hosted a symbolic passing of the check Wednesday, January 18. The Peace Officer Research Association of California (PORAC) donated a total of $68,347.95 towards the building of a Fallen Officers Memorial, in addition to the County Supervisors who each personally donated $1,000. Newly...
Yuma Seeks Input on Illegal Fireworks Use
The City is interested in gathering data on illegal firework use throughout the community. State law allows residents to use legal consumer fireworks twice a year – around Christmas and New Year’s Day, and around the Fourth of July. After each holiday, the City receives complaints from residents regarding the excessive use of illegal fireworks in their neighborhoods.
Two men in Yuma are shot from drive-by incident, shooters still out there
YUMA - Two men in Yuma have been taken to the hospital from being involved in a drive-by incident. Yuma Police got a call from YRMC that the two men had been shot. The incident happened at 4:00 in the morning, around 9th street. Police say two shooters came up to the men and shot them, got into a car, and drove away. No suspects have been identified.
3 teens shot in Yuma; 2 suspects sought; 2 victims serious
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Police are looking for suspects in an early morning shooting in Yuma on Saturday that injured three teenagers, two of them seriously. Police say they responded to the Yuma Regional Medical Center at about 4:48 a.m. Saturday when hospital officials reported they were treating three males with gunshot wounds. One is 18 years old. The other two are 17. Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the three were traveling in a vehicle on the north side of Yuma in the area of 5th Street and 17th Avenue when two male subjects began shooting at them.
Two detained in human smuggling attempt
A rollover in Calexico sends at least three people to the hospital. The post Two detained in human smuggling attempt appeared first on KYMA.
Five men shot in Yuma, suspects on the run
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to two different attempted homicide calls during the early Saturday morning hours. The post Five men shot in Yuma, suspects on the run appeared first on KYMA.
Locals share abortion testimonies at Speak Up IV
EL CENTRO — Locals gathered around 3,000 luminaries at Central Baptist Church’s lawn for the 11th annual Speak Up Imperial Valley event Saturday, January 21 in El Centro. The event was put together by Real Hope Center (RHC) and Imperial Valley Life Center (IVLC), local non-profit organizations dedicated to providing resources for pregnant women who are hurting, feel discouraged, have had an abortion, or are thinking of getting an abortion.
One of Yuma twins charged with homicide heading to trial
The Yuma man accused of murdering a 15-year-old boy is one step closer to going to trial. The post One of Yuma twins charged with homicide heading to trial appeared first on KYMA.
Abandoned building raided by Calexico police
Yesterday, Calexico Police officers raided an abandoned house with houseless individuals doing drugs. The post Abandoned building raided by Calexico police appeared first on KYMA.
Main Library in Yuma host Memory Café, no charge to attend
YUMA - Main Library in Yuma has been encouraging the public to come out and join them for Memory Café. The library wanted to host an event for people with Alzheimer’s, dementia, or other memory loss and their caregivers. The event will be on February 4th, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Official's for the event say attendees can enjoy some social time and theme-based activities.
Farmers in Imperial County Brace for Less Water as Colorado River Runs Dry
Across the sun-cooked flatlands of the Imperial Valley, water flows with uncanny abundance. The valley, which straddles the U.S.-Mexico border, is naturally a desert. Yet canals here are filled with water, lush alfalfa grows from sodden soil and rows of vegetables stretch for miles. Within this grid of greenery, near...
Yuma man charged with murder outside bar heading to trial
The Yuma man charged with murdering a man at a local bar back in February of 2021 is heading to trial, with dates finally set. The post Yuma man charged with murder outside bar heading to trial appeared first on KYMA.
Las Palmitas owners arrested for alleged PPP fraud
EL CENTRO, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) - A local restaurant chain in the Imperial Valley is under investigation for allegedly defrauding the government during the pandemic. Samuel Vega, Annmarie Mendibles, Carlos Contreras, and Juan Diego Tom, owners of Las Palmitas Taco Shops in Imperial County are charged in a state indictment for fraudulent use of the Paycheck The post Las Palmitas owners arrested for alleged PPP fraud appeared first on KYMA.
Calipatria hosts first Lithium Valley workshop
Imperial County held its first community workshop in Calipatria to talk about bringing major lithium projects to the valley. The post Calipatria hosts first Lithium Valley workshop appeared first on KYMA.
Los Algodones: A tourist destination for winter visitors
Los Algodones has become a popular tourist destination for winter visitors in recent years. The post Los Algodones: A tourist destination for winter visitors appeared first on KYMA.
Classic car show comes to Yuma, two cars won top prizes
Westwind RV & Golf Resort hosted the weekend-long event dubbed, "Cool January Nights." The post Classic car show comes to Yuma, two cars won top prizes appeared first on KYMA.
Classic car show to be held in Yuma on Sunday
Westwind RV & Golf Resort is inviting the public to events they’re holding this weekend. The post Classic car show to be held in Yuma on Sunday appeared first on KYMA.
More wind and colder temperatures for Friday
A fast-moving weather system arriving tomorrow morning will bring a chance of light precipitation and locally breezy/windy conditions to the region. The post More wind and colder temperatures for Friday appeared first on KYMA.
Ultimate Elvis comes to Westwind RV Resort
Professional Elvis impersonator Justin Chandor, endorsed by Graceland, performed as Elvis at West Wind RV Resort on Saturday. The post Ultimate Elvis comes to Westwind RV Resort appeared first on KYMA.
