Astros Elect Two Players to Hall of Fame
The Houston Astros announce the 2023 Hall of Fame class during FanFest.
This Day in Braves History: Hank Aaron passes away
2006 - The Braves sign pitcher Jorge Sosa to a one-year, $2.2 million deal. 2021 - Hank Aaron passes away at the age of 86. 1901 - Connie Mack signs a 10-year lease on grounds at 29th and Columbia to be called Columbia Park. A contract is set for construction of single-deck stands to hold 7,500 people.
Braves News: “Braves Fest” on tap Saturday at Truist Park
The Atlanta Braves will hold “Braves Fest” Saturday at Truist Park. Over 40 players and coaches are scheduled to be in attendance and will take place in a variety of activities throughout the park. Alex Anthopoulos is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. to give a “State of the Braves” talk as they head into the 2023 season. There will be a media component to the event as well so be sure to check back in the coming days for plenty of news in the lead up to pitchers and catchers reporting next month.
The best baseball players born on Jan. 21
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 21. 1) Brandon Crawford (1987) A three-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove Award Winner and two-time World Series...
Rolen could become just 18th third baseman in Hall of Fame
NEW YORK — (AP) — Scott Rolen could become just the 18th third baseman elected to baseball's Hall of Fame, the fewest of any position. “It stems from an original prejudice that third base is not important defensively,” John Thorn, Major League Baseball's official historian, said Monday. “I think Brooks Robinson changed that perception. So that just as relief pitchers for the longest time were regarded as failed starters rather than as a new position in the changing game, third basemen were regarded as washouts.”
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Chip Caray leaving Braves for Cardinals play-by-play job, per report (Updated)
Update - Chip Caray is leaving the Braves to become the play-by-play man for the Cardinals per a report by The Athletic’s David O’Brien. Could a shakeup in the Atlanta Braves broadcast booth be coming? Longtime broadcaster Chip Caray is a “prime candidate” to replace Dan McLaughlin on St. Louis Cardinals broadcasts according to a report by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Braves News: Owen Murphy, Braves Fest, more
While the Braves were shut out of Baseball America’s top 100 prospects for the first time ever, they do have a number of promising prospects in the lower levels of the season that certainly have the upside to make the list one day. Perhaps the closest of those is 2022 first round pick Owen Murphy, who was listed by Baseball America as one of 10 prospects most likely to crack the list this season. Murphy will be one of many prospects to keep an eye on in the lower levels this season.
Here’s Who We Would Vote for to Make the Baseball Hall of Fame
Emma Baccellieri and Matt Martell reveal their hypothetical BBWAA ballots.
This Day in MLB History: January 21
1921 - Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis officially signs on as baseball commissioner agreeing to a seven-year, $350,000 contract. 1938 - Joe DiMaggio rejects a $25,000 offer from the Yankees and counters by asking for $45,000. He will hold out for nearly three months which will end on April 20, just two days before the start of the regular season.
The results are in from our Baseball HOF user ballot 👀
The 2023 Hall of Fame election announcement happens Tuesday. Before the news drops, we asked you to cast your own ballot. No player received close to the necessary 75% of the vote from 4,019 user ballots in order to be elected into Cooperstown. Thanks for participating. Check out the full...
Owen Murphy among 10 prospects that could join Baseball America Top 100 in 2023
The Atlanta Braves were shut out of Baseball America’s Top 100 prospect list for the first ever. However, they do have one prospect that could bust through at some point in 2023. BA released a group of 10 prospects that could crack the list at some point this season and Atlanta’s 2022 first round pick Owen Murphy made the cut.
The case for Carlos Beltran as a Baseball Hall of Famer
Here is a question I believe every Hall of Fame voter should be asking about Carlos Beltran: Did you think he was a Hall of Famer going into the 2017 season? Because while Beltran devastated his reputation by what he did that year, he did not improve his Cooperstown case. In his age-40 campaign, Beltran hit just .231 with an OPS 19 percent below league average, factoring in ballpark and league. Before that season began, Beltran had 421 homers and 312 steals (he had zero in 2017), and his 86.4 percent success rate on steals remains the best for the 366 players who...
Dana Brown reportedly the front-runner to be Astros’ next general manager
Atlanta Braves vice president of scouting, Dana Brown has emerged as the “clear front-runner” to become the next general manager of the Houston Astros according to a report by USA Today’s Bob Nightingale. Brown has been mentioned previously in other GM searches and was known to be a candidate for Houston earlier this offseason.
Offseason open thread
We are just 24 days from pitchers and catchers reporting for the Atlanta Braves. This weekend’s Braves Fest did a good job at ratcheting up the excitement for a new season. We will have plenty stuff coming from the media sessions at Braves Fest starting Monday with a feature on Mike Soroka and his thoughts on the upcoming season.
Brian Cashman still exploring offseason moves for Yankees
Yankees GM Brian Cashman was a guest on the latest edition of The Front Office with Jim Bowden and Jim Duquette on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, and discussed a number of topics related to the Bronx Bombers’ offseason. Perhaps most notably, some more moves could still potentially take place, as Cashman said the team would still like to add a left-handed hitting outfielder “to balance us out” in the left field mix.
