Here is a question I believe every Hall of Fame voter should be asking about Carlos Beltran: Did you think he was a Hall of Famer going into the 2017 season? Because while Beltran devastated his reputation by what he did that year, he did not improve his Cooperstown case. In his age-40 campaign, Beltran hit just .231 with an OPS 19 percent below league average, factoring in ballpark and league. Before that season began, Beltran had 421 homers and 312 steals (he had zero in 2017), and his 86.4 percent success rate on steals remains the best for the 366 players who...

6 HOURS AGO