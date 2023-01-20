ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPBS

Small plane headed to Orange County lands on beach in Carlsbad

A small plane landed on the shoreline of Carlsbad State Beach Thursday. Just before 8 a.m., the aircraft came down near the 7100 block of Carlsbad Boulevard, according to the Carlsbad Police Department. Three people were on the plane, but no other information on the passengers was available, according to...
CARLSBAD, CA
foxla.com

Man dies while surfing off Dana Point

DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
DANA POINT, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Woman Found After Walking Out of Rehab Center in Los Angeles

A Rancho Bernardo woman who went missing after walking out of a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles has been found, her worried family announced Monday morning. Relatives of the 21-year-old woman pleaded for the public's help during her disappearance, which especially concerned her relatives since she is bipolar and needed her medications.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – An 80-year-old man was killed in a crash in Huntington Beach Thursday. The crash occurred about 9 a.m. at Beach Boulevard and Knoxville Avenue, police said. The man, whose name was not immediately released, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla that collided with...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
onscene.tv

Deputy Involved Crash Injures 4 | Rancho Santa Margarita

LOCATION: Avenida Empresa & Avenida De Las Banderas. The driver of a pick-up truck was traveling on Avenida Empresa and came to the intersection at Avenida Banderas, When the driver of the pick-up truck noticed a yellow light at the intersection he tried to slow to a stop, however an OCSD deputy behind the pick-up truck did not stop and slammed into the rear of the truck sending it across the intersection.
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA
Coast News

Crash in Oceanside leaves two dead

OCEANSIDE — Two people died and four minors were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Oceanside, authorities said today. The crash took place just before 8:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at the intersection of Douglas Drive and Pala Road, according to the Oceanside Fire Department. First responders saw a...
OCEANSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy