Flames destroy home in East County
A home and an outbuilding in the Jamul area are destroyed after flames broke out Sunday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE San Diego County.
Car plunges down embankment in Escondido, 2 rescued
Emergency crews rescued two people trapped in a car that plunged down an embankment off an Escondido street Monday morning.
KPBS
Small plane headed to Orange County lands on beach in Carlsbad
A small plane landed on the shoreline of Carlsbad State Beach Thursday. Just before 8 a.m., the aircraft came down near the 7100 block of Carlsbad Boulevard, according to the Carlsbad Police Department. Three people were on the plane, but no other information on the passengers was available, according to...
Bluff collapse at Black’s Beach prompts trail closure
A bluff collapse on Black's Beach prompted some closures Friday afternoon, but no one was hurt, authorities said.
Man critically injured, face fractured, after pothole sends him flying off scooter in Torrey Pines
SAN DIEGO — A man was critically injured Friday evening after he struck a pothole in Torrey Pines, which ejected him off his scooter. Witnesses reportedly found a man unconscious and not breathing in the 10000 block of Roselle Street in Torrey Pines around 5:44 p.m. and called 911, according to San Diego police reports.
Suspected DUI crash in PB leaves woman dead
A woman is dead after a man allegedly hit her with his car on a Pacific Beach sidewalk, according to San Diego Police.
Encinitas residents react to cliff collapse
Several cliffs collapse in San Diego County after recent heavy rainfall. ABC10 News Reporter Moses Small met an Encinitas man who saw the aftermath of a collapse firsthand.
San Diego reservoirs receive lots of water after storms
The City of San Diego is reporting that its reservoirs have collected 7 billion gallons of water from the recent storms, as well as runoff.
Lanes on I-8 Between La Mesa, El Cajon to Close this Weekend
Construction crews will close the two right lanes on eastbound and westbound Interstate 8 (I-8) between Jackson Drive in La Masa and First Street in El Cajon Saturday and Sunday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., for right shoulder paving. There will be no full freeway closures and only one...
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; Details
Southern California Weather Force has issued the Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning for damaging Santa Ana Winds, arriving later this evening and peaking through the overnight and into Monday so for the maps and what level you are in with the SCWF Wind Model read on …
foxla.com
Man dies while surfing off Dana Point
DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
Fire damages farm in East County
A fire broke out at a farm in Lakeside on Thursday, causing major damages, said the San Diego County Fire Authority.
Man hit by several vehicles, killed after falling onto freeway
A man was killed Thursday after falling from an overpass onto the lanes of State Route 52, causing him to be hit by several vehicles, the California Highway Patrol announced.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Woman Found After Walking Out of Rehab Center in Los Angeles
A Rancho Bernardo woman who went missing after walking out of a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles has been found, her worried family announced Monday morning. Relatives of the 21-year-old woman pleaded for the public's help during her disappearance, which especially concerned her relatives since she is bipolar and needed her medications.
King Tides engulf Mission Bay marsh, flood parts of San Diego
We all know about high tides, they happen twice a day, but King Tides happen only twice a year. These roughly seven-foot tides change our coastline in a way that needs to be captured.
Pedestrian fatally struck by Sprinter train in North County
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Sprinter train in Escondido on Wednesday evening, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.
2urbangirls.com
Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – An 80-year-old man was killed in a crash in Huntington Beach Thursday. The crash occurred about 9 a.m. at Beach Boulevard and Knoxville Avenue, police said. The man, whose name was not immediately released, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla that collided with...
onscene.tv
Deputy Involved Crash Injures 4 | Rancho Santa Margarita
LOCATION: Avenida Empresa & Avenida De Las Banderas. The driver of a pick-up truck was traveling on Avenida Empresa and came to the intersection at Avenida Banderas, When the driver of the pick-up truck noticed a yellow light at the intersection he tried to slow to a stop, however an OCSD deputy behind the pick-up truck did not stop and slammed into the rear of the truck sending it across the intersection.
Coast News
Crash in Oceanside leaves two dead
OCEANSIDE — Two people died and four minors were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Oceanside, authorities said today. The crash took place just before 8:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at the intersection of Douglas Drive and Pala Road, according to the Oceanside Fire Department. First responders saw a...
Strong Santa Ana Winds Forecast Tonight into Monday, Again Thursday
Strong north to northeast Santa Ana winds were forecast in the San Diego County area Sunday night into Monday and again on Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Areas of frost were expected in wind-sheltered valleys each night through the middle of the week, forecasters said. Most local temperatures Sunday...
