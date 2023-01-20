ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings select CB Clark Phillips III in latest Touchdown Wire mock draft

By Tyler Forness
 3 days ago
Cornerback is going to be a fascinating position to watch in round one of the NFL draft. The amount of talent at the position this year is astounding and their is something for everyone. In his latest mock draft for Touchdown Wire, Doug Farrar sent the Minnesota Vikings Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III.

I released my scouting report on Phillips III on Friday and came away really impressed. While he’s a smaller cornerback, the versatility that Phillips III has to play everywhere on the back end will be a draw for teams, especially early on. The Vikings could play him in the slot with Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans on the outside.

The size could very well be a drawback. Physical receivers could give him real issues as there were times where Phillips III got thrown around too often for my liking. It won’t hinder him from being a good cornerback, but it could prevent him from being a great one.

