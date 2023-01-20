ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Tyler Cameron and Rachael Kirkconnell Finally Explain How Their ‘Beef’ Over Matt James Started

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rk2lM_0kLbIkXv00

After Matt James ’ girlfriend, Rachael Kirkconnell , and best friend Tyler Cameron made playful jabs at each other, the trio detailed the reality of their dynamic.

“Where did our beef start, Rachael?” Cameron, 29, said during a recent episode of his “Everybody But Me” radio show .

Kirkconnell, 26, replied that he started it. “You are doing interviews left and right, just throwing me under the bus. Saying I’m the ‘the old ball and chain,’” she explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AfdWr_0kLbIkXv00
Tyler Cameron. Rachel Kirkconnell and Matt James. Shutterstock(3)

James, 31, then chimed in to say he was actually the problem.

“I hadn't had a girlfriend, like, a serious, committed relationship in years. So coming off of [The Bachelor], I didn't know what it meant to be, like, a boyfriend yet. … My girlfriend was still technically Tyler,” the season 25 lead, who met Cameron in college years before he fell for Kirkconnell on the ABC show, said. “I didn't know that, like, I had to spend more time with you than Tyler yet. … I didn't know I had to include [Rachael] in those things. And I was doing boyfriend-girlfriend things with TC still. … I wasn't balancing my time. Then I tried to balance it by, like, including [Rachael] in the things that me and TC were doing. And then, in part, it was messing up y’all’s relationship. And then I went on Andy Cohen .”

James is referring to his May 2022 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen , during which he referred to Cameron and Kirkconnell’s relationship as “love-hate.”

That's where all the interview questions came [from], ” Kirkconnell said. “You were like, ‘Yeah, hate her.’”

The trio laughed before the Bachelorette season 15 runner-up shed more light on how he felt about Kirkconnell when she was living with him and James when the couple got back together in spring 2021.

Matt James at a 92nd Street Y Event, December 2021. MediaPunch/Shutterstock

“When you first started dating Matt, and you started moving in, I had a ball with you. I had fun with you. I was like, ‘Oh, she's way more fun than Matt, like, she'll actually drink with me. … She won't go to bed at 10:30 p.m. and we're all trying to go out,’” Cameron explained. “And then, I just kept waking up hungover from all our partying and Rachael's like, ‘You need to do better Tyler.’ … She’s like, ‘You need to not be acting like that.’ And, like, I was spiraling.”

Cameron admitted he was in a “dark time” and partying a lot.

“And I was like, ‘Man, if this girl don’t get out of here — she takes my homie and then she's over here in my crib [with] her makeup everywhere. And now she's telling me how I'm supposed to be?’” he continued.

Kirkconnell noted that “anything” she ever said to Cameron was “from a place of love.”

She explained: “Because I knew you were hurting and I personally don’t think, like, going and getting drunk and all of that is — I think there's a time where you can get things out of your system — but I do think at one point you have to, like, give yourself some TLC.”

Cameron agreed. “I was just running from that. I always looked at you like a sister because you’re Matt’s girl. I was like, ‘I know she's looking out for me. But I don't want to hear s—t.’ So I would just give you attitude or mess with you,” he said. “Because I looked at you like a sister.”

The Georgia native noted that she was “fine with all of that” until Cameron started answering questions about her in the media.

“And then I was like, ‘Wait, did I do something?’ That's why I texted you. I was like, ‘What is this about?’” she recalled.

Cameron concluded: “No, Rachael was 1,000 percent right. ... She was looking out for me. But I was just being a little stubborn piece of crap, which I can be.”

