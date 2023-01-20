ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico Crime Report – Jan. 13-19, 2023

Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 5 days ago
– Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with non-aggravated assault, strangulation, and kidnapping at a single-family home Jan. 13 at 2:46 p.m.

Creighton Road at Stone Dale Drive – Police arrested and charged a citizen with driving under the influence at a vehicle accident Jan. 13 at 11:05 p.m.

600 block of North Laburnum Avenue – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with grand larceny, vandalism, and non-aggravated assault at an apartment complex Jan. 14 at 3:10 a.m.

11800 block of West Broad Street – Police arrested and charged a citizen with grand larceny at a retail store Jan. 14 at 4:23 p.m.

8600 block of Queensmere Place – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with non-aggravated assault, non-aggravated assault on a police officer, strangulation, and a warrant service at an apartment complex Jan. 14 at 10:10 p.m.

3500 block of Cedar Bay Court – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with driving under the influence, refusal to take a breathalyzer test, obstruction of justice, and non-aggravated assault on a police officer at a vehicle accident Jan. 14 at 10:16 p.m.

2500 block of Varney Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with non-aggravated assault, petit larceny, vandalism, and other state criminal violations at a single-family home Jan. 15 at 3 a.m.

1100 block of Technology Park Drive – Police arrested and charged a citizen with being drunk in a public place at a hotel Jan. 15 at 11:17 p.m.

900 block of Haventree Court – Police arrested and charged a citizen with aggravated assault at a single-family home Jan. 16 at 3:30 a.m.

300 block of Azalea Avenue – Police arrested and charged a citizen with possession of cocaine and other criminal violations during a traffic stop Jan. 16 at 5:06 p.m.

Cool Lane at Mechanicsville Turnpike – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with possession of cocaine and heroin, a traffic violation, and other state criminal violations Jan. 16 at 11:30 p.m.

5000 block of Charles City Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with murder and discharging a firearm at a single-family home Jan. 17 at 12:32 p.m.

East Laburnum Avenue at Conway Street – Police arrested and charged a citizen with possession of cocaine and heroin and a warrant service Jan. 17 at 7:22 p.m.

8000 block of Brook Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with driving under the influence at a vehicle accident Jan. 17 at 10:09 p.m.

1500 block of Mountain Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with prostitution and keeping/residing in a bawdy place at a massage parlor Jan. 18 at 11:22 a.m.

4900 block of Nine Mile Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with shoplifting at a retail store Jan. 18 at 5:19 p.m.

4500 block of South Laburnum Avenue – Police arrested and charged a citizen with armed robbery at a restaurant Jan. 18 at 8:32 p.m.

8000 block of Brook Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, possession of burglary tools, and possession of heroin at a specialty store Jan. 19 at 12:09 p.m.

3100 block of North Parham Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with possession of tobacco products and marijuana and possession of stolen property Jan. 19 at 12:38 p.m.

Darbytown Road at Acton Street – Police arrested and charged a citizen with possession of stolen property and other state criminal violations Jan. 19 at 8:31 p.m.

Henrico Citizen

Henrico teen enters guilty pleas in Bremer killing

A 16-year-old Henrico boy Monday entered guilty pleas in a murder that shocked the region and nation in early 2021. In Henrico Circuit Court, Dylan A. Williams admitted to firing the nine shots that killed 13-year-old Quioccasin Middle School student Lucia Bremer in the Gayton Forest West neighborhood near Godwin High School on the afternoon of March 26, 2021. In addition to that first-degree murder charge, Williams also entered a guilty plea in the attempted murder of Bremer’s friend, who was walking with her at the time of the shooting.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Holman MS student detained with gun

An anonymous tip led a Henrico Police officer and a Holman Middle School administrator to a student with a gun at the school Friday morning. The two were responding to the tip and confronted the male student, who became uncooperative and struggled with them, prompting the officer to call for assistance. The student was subdued and taken into custody, and officers located the weapon in his personal belongings, according to police.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico man charged with murdering his older brother

A 22-year-old Henrico man is under arrest, charged in the shooting death of his 43-year-old brother. Maurice Nathaniel Steele was taken into custody without incident the night of Jan. 17, several hours after police responded to the 5000 block of Charles City Road, where they found his brother, 43-year-old Cameron Darnell Steele, suffering from gunshot wounds. The elder Steele later died at a hospital.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – Jan. 25, 2023

Henrico supervisors vote on a controversial development in Varina; the county plans to erect solar panels at a closed landfill; the Henrico County Sports and Event Center is now under roof; Henrico will receive its first payment from Virginia’s settlement with a generic opioid manufacturer. Our coverage is free...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico teen earns top Virginia 4-H award

Nikhita Saravanan, a seven-year member of 4-H, was among four teens from Virginia honored at the recent Evening with 4-H ceremony and celebration. Saravanan and the three others earned Virginia 4‑H Youth in Action Program awards, which recognize four young leaders with diverse backgrounds and unique perspectives in 4-H core pillar areas: agriculture, civic engagement, healthy living, and STEM.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Henrico to receive first payment from opioid manufacturer as part of settlement

Henrico County soon will receive just more than $46,000 as part of the first payment from opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt to Virginia, which the state will receive this week. The company’s initial $3.488 million payment will be divided three ways, with the state receiving just more than $523,000, the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority receiving $1.918 million, and localities splitting just more than $1 million.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Eastern Henrico DMV to reopen Jan. 30

The East Henrico DMV Customer Service Center will reopen to appointment and walk-in customers Monday, Jan. 30. The office, located at 5517 South Laburnum Avenue, has been closed since early this month for an interior renovation. Improvements to the office include a new countertop design to improve employee efficiency and customer flow and new paint.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico County Sports and Event Center now under roof

Construction of the Henrico County Sports and Event Center at Virginia Center is progressing on schedule, and the facility now is under roof. Officials are planning a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony in September, before they spend several weeks familiarizing themselves with it. Some local or regional events are likely to take place before the end of the year, according to officials with the Henrico Sports and Entertainment Authority, which is charged with overseeing the center. Soon, the SEA will begin receiving bids from companies interested in managing the day-to-day operations of the facility.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Weekend Top 5

2016 Staples Mill Road, will host its January Open House + Artist Reception on Friday, Jan. 20 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Two exhibitions will be featured: the January All-Media Juried Show and Celebrating Black History Month Through Art (an exhibition for African American artists). Admission is free and open to the public. For details, call (804) 278-8950 or visit crossroadsartcenter.com.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

GRTC names Adams its new CEO

Following a national search, the Greater Richmond Transit Company’s Board of Directors found its new CEO within the organization’s own ranks. The board chose 24-year GRTC employee Sheryl Adams – who had been its acting CEO – for the position following a four-month search. At GRTC,...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Obituary – Mary Catherine Rhodes

Mary Catherine, ‘Mina’ Rhodes, 75, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord Sunday, January 15, 2023. She was preceded in death by her father, John Warren Sedwick; mother, Catherine Adele Sutherland; and husband, Kenneth Jerome Rhodes, ‘Jerry’. She is survived by son, Brian Rhodes; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Rhodes (Glen Allen); daughter, Jennifer Perkins; son-in law, Jamie Perkins (Indianapolis); grandchildren, Brenden Perkins, Julia Rhodes, Sara Rhodes, John Rhodes; brother John Sedwick. With Mary’s father a Commander in the Navy and her husband an officer in the Army, she moved around quite a bit. She has lived in California, Ohio, Virginia, Maryland, Arizona, Kansas, Alabama, and Madrid, Spain. She worked for Boeing, Genworth, was a flight attendant for TWA, and was a travel agent. We would like to give special appreciation to Mary’s neighborhood friends who she would refer to as the ‘Manorettes’. She enjoyed lunch with her friends, knitting, spending time with her grandchildren and her dog Brandi. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023 with a reception immediately following at Christ Church Episcopal located at 5000 Pouncey Tract Road., Glen Allen, Virginia 23059. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Christ Church Episcopal, Glen Allen, Virginia, in memory of Mary Rhodes.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Area Mental Health & Developmental Services earns top accreditation for 8th time

Henrico Area Mental Health & Developmental Services has earned an additional three-year accreditation — the highest-possible endorsement — from CARF International, following a comprehensive review of its programs and services. It is HAMHDS’ eighth consecutive three-year accreditation from CARF, which confirms conformance to more than 2,100 professional standards...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico couple wins $1M in Virginia Lottery game

A Henrico couple was among five winners of $1 million as part of a Virginia lottery game. Michael and Mechelle Anderson, who once worked together as Richmond firefighters, won the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle game, thanks to Michael Anderson’s ticket purchase at the CVS at 9167 Staples Mill Road.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – Jan. 16, 2023

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced that Cristol Klevinsky has been promoted to director of accounts payable. Klevinsky joined Thalhimer in 2016 as a project manager and in 2017 was promoted to accounts payable manager. Klevinsky and her team handle more than 10,000 payments a month for Thalhimer and the firm’s managed property portfolio. She also is leading the implementation of an imaging, coding, and electronic approval system as an enhancement to the firm’s accounts payable process.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

