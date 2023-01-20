Henrico Crime Report – Jan. 13-19, 2023

– Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with non-aggravated assault, strangulation, and kidnapping at a single-family home Jan. 13 at 2:46 p.m.

Creighton Road at Stone Dale Drive – Police arrested and charged a citizen with driving under the influence at a vehicle accident Jan. 13 at 11:05 p.m.

600 block of North Laburnum Avenue – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with grand larceny, vandalism, and non-aggravated assault at an apartment complex Jan. 14 at 3:10 a.m.

11800 block of West Broad Street – Police arrested and charged a citizen with grand larceny at a retail store Jan. 14 at 4:23 p.m.

8600 block of Queensmere Place – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with non-aggravated assault, non-aggravated assault on a police officer, strangulation, and a warrant service at an apartment complex Jan. 14 at 10:10 p.m.

3500 block of Cedar Bay Court – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with driving under the influence, refusal to take a breathalyzer test, obstruction of justice, and non-aggravated assault on a police officer at a vehicle accident Jan. 14 at 10:16 p.m.

2500 block of Varney Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with non-aggravated assault, petit larceny, vandalism, and other state criminal violations at a single-family home Jan. 15 at 3 a.m.

1100 block of Technology Park Drive – Police arrested and charged a citizen with being drunk in a public place at a hotel Jan. 15 at 11:17 p.m.

900 block of Haventree Court – Police arrested and charged a citizen with aggravated assault at a single-family home Jan. 16 at 3:30 a.m.

300 block of Azalea Avenue – Police arrested and charged a citizen with possession of cocaine and other criminal violations during a traffic stop Jan. 16 at 5:06 p.m.

Cool Lane at Mechanicsville Turnpike – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with possession of cocaine and heroin, a traffic violation, and other state criminal violations Jan. 16 at 11:30 p.m.

5000 block of Charles City Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with murder and discharging a firearm at a single-family home Jan. 17 at 12:32 p.m.

East Laburnum Avenue at Conway Street – Police arrested and charged a citizen with possession of cocaine and heroin and a warrant service Jan. 17 at 7:22 p.m.

8000 block of Brook Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with driving under the influence at a vehicle accident Jan. 17 at 10:09 p.m.

1500 block of Mountain Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with prostitution and keeping/residing in a bawdy place at a massage parlor Jan. 18 at 11:22 a.m.

4900 block of Nine Mile Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with shoplifting at a retail store Jan. 18 at 5:19 p.m.

4500 block of South Laburnum Avenue – Police arrested and charged a citizen with armed robbery at a restaurant Jan. 18 at 8:32 p.m.

8000 block of Brook Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, possession of burglary tools, and possession of heroin at a specialty store Jan. 19 at 12:09 p.m.

3100 block of North Parham Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with possession of tobacco products and marijuana and possession of stolen property Jan. 19 at 12:38 p.m.

Darbytown Road at Acton Street – Police arrested and charged a citizen with possession of stolen property and other state criminal violations Jan. 19 at 8:31 p.m.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.