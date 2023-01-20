The man said to be behind a shooting and police standoff in Sheridan won't be headed to a trial anytime soon. Fifty-six-year-old Jeffrey Plique of Sheridan was in an Ottawa courtroom recently. He was turned over to the Department of Human Services after a doctor's mental fitness exam said Plique was unfit to stand trial. A status hearing to check on Plique's progress has been set for March 3rd.

SHERIDAN, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO