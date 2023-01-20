Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect in ‘good condition’ after officer-involved shooting
STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD) — A suspect is recovering in a Peoria hospital after being shot twice in an officer-involved shooting in Streator late Monday morning. According to Streator Police Chief John Franklin, officers responded to a call regarding a man armed with a knife in a park on Wisconsin and Elm. Officers arrived just after 11:30 a.m. and the shooting occurred at 11:37 a.m.
starvedrock.media
Cruelty To Animal Charge Filed Against Ransom Man
Thankfully it's not a charge that comes up too often in the news...cruelty to animals. Thirty-six-year-old Brent Kling of Ransom was booked in the La Salle County Jail Saturday for felony aggravated cruelty to animals. According to prosecutors, Kling beat a dog with a hammer in Ransom and left the dog for dead in a ditch on Friday.
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police looking for armed robbery suspect
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect from a Friday night armed robbery incident. Authorities say the incident occurred at around 5:52 P.M. in the area of Main and SW Jefferson Streets. Police arrived on the scene and located the...
KWQC
Police: 5 arrested, 3 in connection to Kewanee shooting
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria brothers indicted for wire fraud, PPP lies during COVID-19
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A federal grand jury has indicted two Peoria men for wire fraud and false statements made in relation to the Paycheck Protection Program and unemployment insurance during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Derek Griffin, 35, was charged with four counts of wire fraud and...
25newsnow.com
6 burglaries to same business, suspect shows up again early Friday
LEXINGTON (25 News Now) - McLean County Sheriff’s Police are asking the public to help identify a masked man caught on camera breaking into a Lexington business early Friday, and they believe the same man participated in five other burglaries at the same place since mid-November. Police say True...
starvedrock.media
Streator Meth Dealer Sent Back To Prison
A convicted felon from Streator is headed back to prison. Thirty-nine-year-old Steven Bottoms has been sentenced to 4 years in a state lockup for dealing meth. In exchange for his guilty plea, a second meth dealing count was dropped. The drug sale happened in May involving informants with the Tri-DENT task force.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora police identify victim in downtown crash
The Aurora Police Department is identifying the person who died in a single-vehicle crash on Friday, January 13 in the downtown area. In a statement, police say identification of 27-year-old Israel Mueller, of Aurora, took a considerable amount of time due to the extent of the impact in the crash.
WSPY NEWS
Five hurt in Oswego crash
Five people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Oswego Saturday morning. The Oswego Police Department says it happened at about 10:40 at Douglas and Old Post roads. A seventeen-year-old boy from Aurora who was ticketed in the crash was not hurt. He was cited for not having a valid driver's license.
Arrests made in South Grace Avenue shooting
Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident early Thursday in the 100 block of South Grace Avenue in Kewanee. Kewanee Police Chief Nicholas Welgat issued a news release Saturday on the arrests. The release said police seized eight firearms, several hundred rounds of ammunition, methamphetamine, heroin, cannabis, packaging materials, more than $2,000 in cash and a vehicle.
Situation ‘Peacefully Resolved' After Residents at Suburban Apartment Complex Asked to Shelter in Place
A earlier "domestic situation" at a Wheaton apartment complex has been "peacefully resolved" according to police, shortly after residents at the complex were asked to shelter in place. According to a tweet from the city of Wheaton, a large police presence was reported at around 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the...
Man arrested for allegedly stalking female middle school students in Elgin
A man suspected of stalking females students in Elgin has been located and arrested. After investigating the incident, Alan S. Rendon was arrested and charged by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office with two counts of Stalking.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man charged with DUI and leaving a crash scene
An Aurora man is facing charges of driving under the influence and leaving an accident scene early Thursday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to the area of Briarcliff Road and Fernwood Drive in Boulder Hill for a crash where one of the vehicles had fled the scene.
starvedrock.media
Cause of Princeton fire under investigation
The cause of a fire Friday in a Princeton business is under investigation. Firefighter Nick Dykstra says they responded before 4 to Mystic Metal Mover at1216 North 6th street. At the scene, firemen saw flames showing from the roof of the one story structure. The fire was extinguished in a rear shop and manufacturing room shortly after 5. The front interior of the business received heat and smoke damage.
starvedrock.media
Mental Examination Says Sheridan Shooter Is Unfit For Trial
The man said to be behind a shooting and police standoff in Sheridan won't be headed to a trial anytime soon. Fifty-six-year-old Jeffrey Plique of Sheridan was in an Ottawa courtroom recently. He was turned over to the Department of Human Services after a doctor's mental fitness exam said Plique was unfit to stand trial. A status hearing to check on Plique's progress has been set for March 3rd.
No one injured, but one dog dies in Kewanee fire
Around 11 a.m. on Monday, Rick White surveyed the front of his wife’s house on Maple Avenue and took an inventory of what he would need to board up the structure. “They aren’t letting anyone in,” White said.
Coroner identifies man in fatal McLean Co. crash
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has identified the 29-year-old man who died in a fatal crash on Route 24. Conner M. McHale of Normal, Ill., died from multiple blunt injuries after his pickup truck collided with an SUV. The crash happened on Route 24 at 2480 East between Gridley […]
1470 WMBD
Police investigate armed robbery near Willow Knolls
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say a business not far from the Willow Knolls Shopping Center was the victim of an armed robbery attempt Wednesday night. Police did not identify the business, but say it happened around 9:45 p.m. on Baring Trace, not from from War Memorial Drive. A...
starvedrock.media
La Salle Man Has Growing List Of Domestic Battery Charges
A man who has been in and out of Ottawa courtrooms for domestic battery is allegedly at it again. Deputies from La Salle County on Wednesday arrested 26-year-old Aaron Kirby of La Salle for aggravated domestic battery along with violating his bond conditions. The new domestic battery charge relates to an alleged crime committed earlier this month in rural Peru.
WSPY NEWS
Smoking light fixture at restaurant leads to fire department response in Oswego
A smoking light fixture at the TGI Fridays restaurant in Oswego led to a response by the Oswego Fire Protection District Friday night. The district says that the restaurant staff had the situation under control by the time firefighters arrived on scene to check the building out and no further action was needed. It happened at around 10:30.
