Read full article on original website
Related
theneworleans100.com
Specialty beads for the memory books
If you’ve been to a parade in New Orleans, you’ve likely come across merchandise from Plush Appeal – The Mardi Gras Spot. Beloved among New Orleans local businesses, Vice President Alyssa Fletchinger – renowned for her custom Krewe throws – injects an abundance of creativity and charm into Plush Appeal’s specialty beads selections.
theadvocate.com
Ponchatoula man sentenced to 99 years in prison for incest, district attorney says
A Ponchatoula man was sentenced to 99 years in prison for incestuous sexual acts, according to the district attorney's office for the 21st Judicial District Court. Malcolm Chester will serve at least 25 years of his sentence without the benefit of parole, the district attorney's office said. He will be granted credit for time served.
Comments / 0