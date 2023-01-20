ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hbsdealer.com

Caterpillar partners with Luck Stone

Caterpillar announced a collaboration with Luck Stone, the nation’s largest family-owned and operated producer of crushed stone, sand and gravel, to deploy Caterpillar’s autonomous solution to Luck Stone’s Bull Run Plant in Chantilly, Virginia. This will be Caterpillar’s first autonomous deployment in the aggregates industry and will...
CHANTILLY, VA
hbsdealer.com

US LBM to sell three divisions

An agreement reached with L&W Supply, an operating unit of ABC Supply. US LBM reached a deal to sell three of the company’s operating divisions, Feldman Lumber, Rosen Materials and Wallboard Supply Company, and their subsidiaries Coastal Roofing Supply, Eastern Wallboard Supply and Richardson Gypsum, to L&W Supply. L&W...
MARYLAND STATE

