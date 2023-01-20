Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Popculture
King Charles to Pass Over Princess Charlotte When Handing Down Major Royal Title, Report Says
King Charles III is passing over his granddaughter Princess Charlotte for an important royal honor, favoring his brother Prince Edward instead. Recently, there have been reports that the new king would make his granddaughter the Duchess of Edinburgh, but the idea reportedly offended his Prince Edward. Now, a source close to the royal family tells The Daily Mail that the king has decided to give the title to Prince Edward after all.
thebrag.com
Much-loved Australian reality television star killed in freak accident
Australian reality star Ronald ‘Ron’ Selig who was a regular in the factual series Outback Opal Hunters has died at 66 after falling 5.8 metres on a construction site. Ron fell from the roof of a workshop at an industrial site back in November, however the public has only just been made aware of his passing.
thebrag.com
Sonia Kruger dishes on what Beyonce’s exclusive Dubai concert was like
Sonia Kruger has revealed that she thought she was being pranked when she received an invitation to the exclusive hotel opening that Beyonce performed at over the weekend in Dubai. The TV host told Fitzy & Wippa that she attended the event alongside fellow Australians Scotty Cam, Rebel Wilson and...
thebrag.com
Which ‘The Bachelor’ star was actually a replacement for someone else?
Turns out, one of the men on The Bachelor was a backup option who ended up getting the job at the eleventh hour. One would imagine being one of the men on The Bachelor would be nothing less than a dream – but not everyone thinks so. Oh well, one man’s loss is another man’s gain – and this time, it was Thomas Mallucelli.
thebrag.com
Karl Stefanovic left red faced after x-rated interview comment
Karl Stefanovic has been left red-faced and in a fit of giggles after a butcher used the term “shrinkage” during an interview on the Today Show. Stefanovic and co-host Sarah Abo interviewed a butcher today who is running a store which employs no staff. During the interview Karl asked him if he’d experienced any problems with theft.
thebrag.com
Civil rights organisation calls for Kanye West to be banned from Australia over antisemitism
Australia’s leading civil rights organisation Chairman Dr Dvir Abramovic has called for Kanye West to be banned from Australia in light of his recent antisemitism remarks. The movement comes just a day after it was reported that the controversial rapper is planning to head to Australia to meet his Australian wife’s family. News broke that West and Australian designer Yeezy architect, Bianca Censori wed earlier this month.
thebrag.com
South Australia gov issues statement after controversial Sam Smith concert
South Australia government has claimed they will review their tourism marketing approach after people criticised a recent Sam Smith concert. After people did not take kindly to the South Australia government using celebrities and influencers to promote tourism in the state, the tourism department has issued a statement and promised a ‘review’ of their strategy.
Comments / 0