KETV.com
Iowa community activist gives away $15,000 in free gas on his birthday
Hundreds of cars lined up around the block in the Des Moines area Saturday morning waiting to celebrate the Rev. Rob Johnson's 35th birthday with free gas and a slice of Kum & Go breakfast pizza. It's a tradition the community activist and local pastor started last year. This time...
Nursing home resident found in vegetative state after screams for help were ignored
An Iowa nursing home resident was allegedly left in a vegetative state after the facility ignored her screams of pain and her pleas to be taken to a hospital, according to state records. State inspectors say another resident of the same southern Iowa care facility was evicted last August when the staff dumped his belongings […] The post Nursing home resident found in vegetative state after screams for help were ignored appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Two Dead After Iowa School Shooting
**UPDATE** Unfortunately, CBS News reports two of the victims have died at the hospital. Senator Chuck Grassley expressed his thoughts on Twitter. It's the most frightening thing imaginable for anyone with a child or children in school, the news of a school shooting. Unfortunately, that's the news coming from Iowa's capital city today.
1380kcim.com
Trial For Carroll Woman Charged With Felony Theft Set For Feb. 14
A Carroll woman accused of stealing over $ 3,000 worth of goods from a vehicle in Des Moines is scheduled for trial next month. According to Carroll County District Court records, 32-year-old Nicole Renee Sanchez is charged with second-degree theft, a class D felony. A Carroll Police Department affidavit alleges nearly $3,200 in reportedly stolen items were located at her home. Police tracked the missing items using a GPS device included in the stolen materials. Sanchez pled not guilty to the charge in November and had previously waived her right to a speedy trial. However, she withdrew that waiver, and a judge signed an order scheduling her jury trial to begin Feb. 14. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines.
Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef
State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy roast beef, cockroach infestations, months-old cheese, mouse droppings and food that was contaminated by construction dust. The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles food-establishment […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
2 students killed, 1 person in serious condition after shooting at Des Moines outreach center
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police officers are on the scene of a shooting Monday that has killed two students and injured an employee. The shooting was reported at about 12:53 p.m. at Starts Right Here, a nonprofit organization focused on helping at-risk youth. Starts Right Here was created by activist and rapper Will Keeps. The outreach center is located at 455 Southwest 5th St.
yourfortdodge.com
Friends Raise Money For Former Fort Dodge Woman Recovering From Shooting
A Go Fund Me account has been started to help offset the costs to the former Fort Dodge woman who was shot twice by her partner two weeks ago in their West Des Moines home before he turned a gun on himself. Surviving a gunshot wound of any kind is...
Iowa’s Biggest Restaurant Has 850 Seats and an Extraordinary Menu
Iowa's biggest restaurant just opened in 2022 and is already creating a buzz around the Hawkeye State from all those who have visited. Not only is it the biggest in the state, but it also has some of the best Iowa comfort food around. And of course, some absolutely amazing adult beverages.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 1/21/23
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 18 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FOUR PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR RESCUES, THREE EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, TWO RECKLESS DRIVERS, TWO FOLLOW UPS, ONE JUVENILE, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST AND ONE REPORT OF DEBRIS IN ROADWAY. IN...
KBUR
Mount Pleasant man arrested following domestic dispute
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Mount Pleasant Police Department has announced the arrest of a Mount Pleasant man on domestic violence charges. According to a news release, on Friday, January 20th at about 1:27 PM, Mount Pleasant Police officers were dispatched to 1002 West Saunders Street for a report of two males fighting outside with a female present as well.
kmaland.com
Winter weather advisory extended into SW Iowa, SE Nebraska
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has extended a winter weather advisory into parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska until Sunday morning. * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. * WHEN...Until 6...
iheart.com
Snowfall Totals Vary After 2023's First Winter Storm
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Snowfall totals are varying widely as the year's first winter storm moves out of Iowa. The National Weather Service says most of the snow came late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The largest amounts fell across in Northern Iowa, with eight inches of snow in Floyd, seven inches in Marble Rock, six-and-a-half inches in Charles City, and six inches in Sergeant Bluff, and Rock Valley.
Hold The Mold Please: Iowa Retail Store Cited For 13 Violations
A retail store in Des Moines, Iowa, had a recent health inspection this past December, and it did not go well. Grocery stores and restaurants typically have health inspections every 6 months. A food inspector will stop by to make sure the business is handling food correctly and safely. A business could have more inspections if a customer complains about the state of their food. Someone's complaint appears to be justified in this instance.
Des Moines Police investigate homicide on Sunday morning
DES MOINES, IOWA — The Des Moines Police Department are investigating a death early Sunday morning as a homicide. Police say that at 6:23 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers responded to 3700 block of E. 39th Court Avenue after reports of a person down near the area. Upon arrival the first responders found an adult […]
KCCI.com
Des Moines police investigate deadly Sunday shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating the city's fourth homicide of 2023. The incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers were called to the 3700 block of E. 39th Court to investigate. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 36-year-old man who appears to have died from an apparent gunshot wound.
kttn.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Missouri
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Missouri. The advisory went into effect at noon on Saturday and will expire at 6 am on Sunday morning, January 22. Light accumulating snow is expected to overspread the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Snowfall amounts of...
KCRG.com
Willard Miller seeking to delay March trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A hearing is scheduled to determine if the court will accept defendant Willard Miller’s request to push back his murder trial. Both Miller and his classmate Jeremy Goodale are accused of killing their Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. Prosecutors say Graber was beaten with a baseball bat after giving Miller a poor grade in class. Her body was found in a park by the high school where she worked in Fairfield.
KCCI.com
West Des Moines mother: 'My son is suicidal after being bullied at school'
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines mother is speaking out against bullying after her son was injured at school. Christopher Benamon, 10, is a 5th grader in West Des Moines. His mother wants people to hear his story to help prevent others from suffering as he has.
One Of Music’s Strangest Myths Happened In Iowa 41 Years Ago Tonight
As far as Iowa history goes, most people from the state aren't really proud to claim this one. But 41 years ago tonight, one of the strangest occurrences in music history happened at a show in Des Moines, Iowa. January 20th, 1982. If you're a die-hard rock and roll fan...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa woman wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. Pearlicia Cloke, of Eldon, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “The Perfect Gift” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket in Eldon. Cloke claimed her prize Friday at...
