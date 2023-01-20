A Carroll woman accused of stealing over $ 3,000 worth of goods from a vehicle in Des Moines is scheduled for trial next month. According to Carroll County District Court records, 32-year-old Nicole Renee Sanchez is charged with second-degree theft, a class D felony. A Carroll Police Department affidavit alleges nearly $3,200 in reportedly stolen items were located at her home. Police tracked the missing items using a GPS device included in the stolen materials. Sanchez pled not guilty to the charge in November and had previously waived her right to a speedy trial. However, she withdrew that waiver, and a judge signed an order scheduling her jury trial to begin Feb. 14. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines.

