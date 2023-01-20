Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium2UrbanGirlsPittsburgh, PA
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Related
New Pittsburgh Courier
Dozens of the Pittsburgh area’s top institutions are going through leadership changes. The turnover could echo for decades.
In government, higher ed, nonprofits and economic development, a slew of new CEOs, presidents and directors face challenges with fresh perspectives — and their success could hinge on the chemistry among them. Pittsburgh has known its share of titanic figures. Consider Andrew Carnegie, Elsie Hillman, Robert L. Vann and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Crows, crows and more crows among interesting results of Christmas Bird Count
While volunteer bird enthusiasts counted cardinals and robins for the Audubon Christmas Bird Count from Pittsburgh to Harmar, the most common bird found was the American crow — 20,000 strong, accounting for about half of the birds seen. The Christmas Bird Count was held in some areas in the...
Pittsburgh residents learn to fight hate during 25th annual Pittsburgh Racial Justice Summit
PITTSBURGH — People from across the Pittsburgh area gathered to have conversations and take workshops exploring how to put an end to different forms of hate during the Pittsburgh Racial Justice Summit. This year’s event marked the 25th time the summit had been held. The summit lasted for...
The Great Resignation opened top jobs at nonprofits — and is proving a giant headache for those who filled them
New nonprofit leaders struggle to build teams and to make them more like the populations they serve. The post The Great Resignation opened top jobs at nonprofits — and is proving a giant headache for those who filled them appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Greensburg Central Catholic alumni to be honored at auction
A Navy submarine officer, an English teacher at a school for migrant children and an attorney whose nonprofits have served thousands of children form the latest class of distinguished alumni of Greensburg Central Catholic High School. The 2023 Distinguished Centurions are: Lt. Comm. Christopher Jessel (Class of 2004) of Norfolk,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park happenings, week of Jan. 23, 2023
Bethel Art Guild will meet on Feb. 2 at the Bethel Park Community Center, 5151 Park Ave. Art marketing consultant Becky Sciullo will discuss how to begin sharing paintings with others. She supports artists with web-based programs and consultations, and started her marketing business in 2007 when she helped her father turn his part-time art pursuit into a successful business. From that grew her business, Artisan Advantage.
nextpittsburgh.com
Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?
One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Joseph Sabino Mistick: Now is Gainey's leadership moment
Most Pittsburghers are sickened and exhausted every time they turn on the news and see another street killing in our town. There was another fatal shooting Thursday in broad daylight on Liberty Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh. Mayor Ed Gainey, a man who knows the personal tragedy of random gun violence,...
New Pittsburgh Courier
McAuley Ministries awards 13 grants totaling over $1.6 million to nonprofits
Marisol Valentin, McAuley Ministries executive director. Grants support advocacy, capacity building, community development, education, and health and wellness initiatives. McAuley Ministries, Pittsburgh Mercy’s grant-making foundation, awarded in the final quarter of 2022 13 grants totaling over $1.6 million to support advocacy, capacity building, community development, education, and health and wellness initiatives in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, Uptown, and West Oakland communities, the New Pittsburgh Courier has learned.
butlerradio.com
Local Resident Recognized by Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber
A local resident is receiving recognition for her positive impact on the community. Linda Thoma was recently named a Community Champion Award Honoree by the Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber. Thoma is the Director of Operations at the Jean B. Purvis Community Health Center and also volunteers to help with community...
1 person dead after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, 1 person in custody
PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were sent to the 2100 block of Bedford Avenue at around 6:20 p.m. A caller told dispatchers a man had been shot in the face. Officers found a...
Carnegie Museum of Art’s somber 58th International is brightened by compassion, breadth, humanitarian spirit
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — It’s big, it’s sprawling, it’s relentless, and at times, it’s vexing, gross, disturbing, and tiresome in the often anti-American politics espoused by its artists. Forget all of that. Go and see the 58th Carnegie International at the Carnegie Museum of Art. The...
wtae.com
Surprise bicycle delivery made at Pittsburgh elementary school
PITTSBURGH — Kindergarten students at Pittsburgh Minadeo PreK-5 in Squirrel Hill started cruising in physical education class on Monday, thanks to a surprise delivery of 24 bicycles. Engineering company HDR and All Kids Bike provided the school with the bikes, helmets, and more, as part of an initiative that...
Gisele Fetterman meant the Free Store to be a five-year project. It’s now 10 years old
'I wanted to show that we could invest in the circular economy, and this is a model that can exist in any community,' she said. The post Gisele Fetterman meant the Free Store to be a five-year project. It’s now 10 years old appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pittsburgh's Urban Redevelopment Authority to launch housing programs for lower-income residents
Pittsburgh’s Urban Redevelopment Authority has announced a pair of new programs that it said will help lower-income residents. One of the programs will help lower-income residents buy houses, while the other will convert unused Downtown office space into affordable housing. Both programs will launch at the end of the month.
Tent camp closure marks shift in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County homelessness policies
Two legal advocacy groups are urging Pittsburgh and Allegheny County officials to develop policies for respectfully decommissioning homeless encampments, citing December’s closure of one along Stockton Avenue as a potential violation of the constitutional rights of people who lived there. “The government can do a lot, but they have to do it in a constitutional way,” said Vic Walczak, the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania’s legal director. The post Tent camp closure marks shift in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County homelessness policies appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Four Raising Cane's locations planned for Pittsburgh
The popular chicken tenders restaurant Raising Cane’s is coming to the Pittsburgh area. According to CBRE Pittsburgh, the Louisiana-based chain is coming to Oakland, North Fayette, South Fayette and North Versailles.
Cause of death revealed for woman found in river near Mon Wharf
The cause of death for a woman found in the river near the Mon Wharf in August has been revealed. Gloria Anderson, 38, of Pittsburgh, died from drowning, according to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. Anderson’s body was found Aug. 18. River Rescue responded...
Westmoreland County campus clippings: Seton Hill's Jaylen McDuffie declares for NFL Draft
Jaylen McDuffie, the king of tackles at Seton Hill, is aiming big. One of the top linebackers in NCAA Division II, McDuffie announced he is declaring for the NFL Draft. The redshirt senior, collected a number of postseason honors. He was a Don Hansen Division II All-American, made the D2Football.com...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Cal (Pa.) lands 4 Western Pa. high school football stars
Cal (Pa.) had a big Saturday night on the recruiting trail, picking up commitments from a handful of the top high school football players in Western Pennsylvania. McKeesport’s Bobbie Boyd, the Westinghouse duo of Keyshawn Morsillo and Sincere Smith and Bethel Park’s Aidan Currie all committed to the Vulcans in a matter of hours.
Comments / 0