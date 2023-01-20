ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Pittsburgh Courier

Dozens of the Pittsburgh area’s top institutions are going through leadership changes. The turnover could echo for decades.

In government, higher ed, nonprofits and economic development, a slew of new CEOs, presidents and directors face challenges with fresh perspectives — and their success could hinge on the chemistry among them. Pittsburgh has known its share of titanic figures. Consider Andrew Carnegie, Elsie Hillman, Robert L. Vann and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

The Great Resignation opened top jobs at nonprofits — and is proving a giant headache for those who filled them

New nonprofit leaders struggle to build teams and to make them more like the populations they serve. The post The Great Resignation opened top jobs at nonprofits — and is proving a giant headache for those who filled them appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Greensburg Central Catholic alumni to be honored at auction

A Navy submarine officer, an English teacher at a school for migrant children and an attorney whose nonprofits have served thousands of children form the latest class of distinguished alumni of Greensburg Central Catholic High School. The 2023 Distinguished Centurions are: Lt. Comm. Christopher Jessel (Class of 2004) of Norfolk,...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park happenings, week of Jan. 23, 2023

Bethel Art Guild will meet on Feb. 2 at the Bethel Park Community Center, 5151 Park Ave. Art marketing consultant Becky Sciullo will discuss how to begin sharing paintings with others. She supports artists with web-based programs and consultations, and started her marketing business in 2007 when she helped her father turn his part-time art pursuit into a successful business. From that grew her business, Artisan Advantage.
BETHEL PARK, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?

One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Joseph Sabino Mistick: Now is Gainey's leadership moment

Most Pittsburghers are sickened and exhausted every time they turn on the news and see another street killing in our town. There was another fatal shooting Thursday in broad daylight on Liberty Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh. Mayor Ed Gainey, a man who knows the personal tragedy of random gun violence,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

McAuley Ministries awards 13 grants totaling over $1.6 million to nonprofits

Marisol Valentin, McAuley Ministries executive director. Grants support advocacy, capacity building, community development, education, and health and wellness initiatives. McAuley Ministries, Pittsburgh Mercy’s grant-making foundation, awarded in the final quarter of 2022 13 grants totaling over $1.6 million to support advocacy, capacity building, community development, education, and health and wellness initiatives in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, Uptown, and West Oakland communities, the New Pittsburgh Courier has learned.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Local Resident Recognized by Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber

A local resident is receiving recognition for her positive impact on the community. Linda Thoma was recently named a Community Champion Award Honoree by the Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber. Thoma is the Director of Operations at the Jean B. Purvis Community Health Center and also volunteers to help with community...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Surprise bicycle delivery made at Pittsburgh elementary school

PITTSBURGH — Kindergarten students at Pittsburgh Minadeo PreK-5 in Squirrel Hill started cruising in physical education class on Monday, thanks to a surprise delivery of 24 bicycles. Engineering company HDR and All Kids Bike provided the school with the bikes, helmets, and more, as part of an initiative that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Tent camp closure marks shift in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County homelessness policies

Two legal advocacy groups are urging Pittsburgh and Allegheny County officials to develop policies for respectfully decommissioning homeless encampments, citing December’s closure of one along Stockton Avenue as a potential violation of the constitutional rights of people who lived there. “The government can do a lot, but they have to do it in a constitutional way,” said Vic Walczak, the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania’s legal director. The post Tent camp closure marks shift in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County homelessness policies appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Cal (Pa.) lands 4 Western Pa. high school football stars

Cal (Pa.) had a big Saturday night on the recruiting trail, picking up commitments from a handful of the top high school football players in Western Pennsylvania. McKeesport’s Bobbie Boyd, the Westinghouse duo of Keyshawn Morsillo and Sincere Smith and Bethel Park’s Aidan Currie all committed to the Vulcans in a matter of hours.
BETHEL PARK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy