DEPFORD, N.J. -- The No. 20-ranked University of Central Missouri Jennies Bowling team finished ninth out of 33 teams at the SHU Northeast Classic Jan. 20-22 at Bowlero Deptford. They finished 11-2 with a 197.5 average for the three-day event. No. 2 Nebraska defeated No. 3 Vanderbilt for the tournament title.

WARRENSBURG, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO