Bleed Cubbie Blue
Trey Mancini won’t play in the World Baseball Classic
Trey Mancini was introduced to Chicago media Monday afternoon through a Zoom news conference and it was pretty much the standard new player presser, except for this:. This makes sense, the new guy on the team wanting to get to know everyone, especially since:. Mancini, as you likely know, is...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Former Cubs announcer Chip Caray is leaving Atlanta to do play-by-play for the Cardinals (UPDATED)
UPDATE: This move, reported earlier, is apparently actually happening. The original article is below. Chip Caray, grandson of longtime Cubs/WGN announcer Harry Caray, was the Cubs’ TV play-by-play voice for seven seasons, from 1998-2004. Per Dan Caesar of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Caray, who has been the Atlanta Braves’...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Baseball history unpacked, January 23
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks’ scrying in baseball
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Cub Tracks wants it to be known that we...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks’ things are looking up
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. In this data-driven age, the stolen base is a...
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Baseball's 'Twain' at the Examiner, Part 15
Just past the midway point of the 1915 season, the Cubs were 43-36 and tied for first place. After a day off, they suffered what would be the first of 8 consecutive losses, which began a 30-44-1 funk that resulted in a final record of 73-80-3 It marked their first...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
What effects will the new balanced MLB schedule have on play this year?
Last week, I came across this interesting article by Mike Petriello at MLB.com. He looks into the possible effects of the upcoming balanced schedule on the postseason. To refresh your memory, starting this year all teams will play each of the other 29 teams at least once, and visit each city in the other league once every other year. This will reduce the number of divisional games from 19 per team to 14.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: Dizzy Dean edition
Dizzy Dean, long after his glory days with the Cardinals, had been acquired by the Cubs just before the 1938 season began in exchange for Curt Davis, Clyde Shoun, Tuck Stainback and $185,000. That was a huge amount of money in those days, and roughly equivalent to $3.9 million today,...
