ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Trey Mancini won’t play in the World Baseball Classic

Trey Mancini was introduced to Chicago media Monday afternoon through a Zoom news conference and it was pretty much the standard new player presser, except for this:. This makes sense, the new guy on the team wanting to get to know everyone, especially since:. Mancini, as you likely know, is...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Baseball history unpacked, January 23

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks’ scrying in baseball

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Cub Tracks wants it to be known that we...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks’ things are looking up

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. In this data-driven age, the stolen base is a...
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Baseball's 'Twain' at the Examiner, Part 15

Just past the midway point of the 1915 season, the Cubs were 43-36 and tied for first place. After a day off, they suffered what would be the first of 8 consecutive losses, which began a 30-44-1 funk that resulted in a final record of 73-80-3 It marked their first...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

What effects will the new balanced MLB schedule have on play this year?

Last week, I came across this interesting article by Mike Petriello at MLB.com. He looks into the possible effects of the upcoming balanced schedule on the postseason. To refresh your memory, starting this year all teams will play each of the other 29 teams at least once, and visit each city in the other league once every other year. This will reduce the number of divisional games from 19 per team to 14.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs historical sleuthing: Dizzy Dean edition

Dizzy Dean, long after his glory days with the Cardinals, had been acquired by the Cubs just before the 1938 season began in exchange for Curt Davis, Clyde Shoun, Tuck Stainback and $185,000. That was a huge amount of money in those days, and roughly equivalent to $3.9 million today,...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy