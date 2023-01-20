ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Colorado's most famous nature photographer donates life work to public domain

For the past eight months at his home in the Summit County hills, John Fielder spent most every morning and afternoon sifting through photographs tucked away for decades. They were transparencies from his years of hauling heavy film equipment deep into Colorado's backcountry. The transparencies needed paring down — duplicates in which the exposure and/or contrast wasn't quite right. Fielder estimated copies to number around 150,000, with another 50,000 or so from his digital days after 2008.
COLORADO STATE
aspenpublicradio.org

A Sister Cities exchange brings Shimukappu students to Aspen

On a brisk, sunny January afternoon at the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, the clicks of cameras snapping away blended with the sounds of a nature preserve as about a dozen visitors from Shimukappu, Japan documented the flora and fauna of Hallam Lake. The group of nine teenagers and several...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Court case could affect thousands of Western Slope water users

An ongoing water case in Colorado’s Division Five water court in Glenwood Springs could impact a vital source of water for users across the Western Slope. The case developed from a dispute between the Snake River Water District in Summit County and the state’s Division 5 Engineers regarding administration of Green Mountain Reservoir’s Historic User Pool.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
aspenpublicradio.org

Monday, January 23

On today's newscast: Pitkin County experienced a 911 outage over the weekend, local residents gathered in Paepcke Park yesterday for the annual Women's March, Aspen City Council is meeting this week to talk about priorities for community development, Aspen's sister city exchange program with Shimukappu students is back after a pandemic hiatus, Colorado Democrats have created a new gun violence prevention caucus, and more.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
aspenpublicradio.org

Short-term rental license application withdrawn for the Smith Cabin

Representatives of Mine Claim LLC, which owns what’s known as the Smith Cabin on the backside of Aspen Mountain, withdrew their application for a short-term rental license from Pitkin County on Jan. 16. A letter from an attorney at Garfield and Hecht in Aspen informed county staff that Mine...

Comments / 0

Community Policy