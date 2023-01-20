Read full article on original website
Colorado's most famous nature photographer donates life work to public domain
For the past eight months at his home in the Summit County hills, John Fielder spent most every morning and afternoon sifting through photographs tucked away for decades. They were transparencies from his years of hauling heavy film equipment deep into Colorado's backcountry. The transparencies needed paring down — duplicates in which the exposure and/or contrast wasn't quite right. Fielder estimated copies to number around 150,000, with another 50,000 or so from his digital days after 2008.
aspenpublicradio.org
A Sister Cities exchange brings Shimukappu students to Aspen
On a brisk, sunny January afternoon at the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, the clicks of cameras snapping away blended with the sounds of a nature preserve as about a dozen visitors from Shimukappu, Japan documented the flora and fauna of Hallam Lake. The group of nine teenagers and several...
Aspen Daily News
Court case could affect thousands of Western Slope water users
An ongoing water case in Colorado’s Division Five water court in Glenwood Springs could impact a vital source of water for users across the Western Slope. The case developed from a dispute between the Snake River Water District in Summit County and the state’s Division 5 Engineers regarding administration of Green Mountain Reservoir’s Historic User Pool.
Noted orthopedic surgeon J. Richard Steadman dies at 85
VAIL, Colo. (AP) — Dr. J. Richard Steadman, an orthopedic surgeon who founded the renowned Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado, where many of the world's elite athletes have gone for career-saving treatment, has died at age 85. Steadman died in his sleep Friday at his home in Vail, said...
aspenpublicradio.org
Monday, January 23
On today's newscast: Pitkin County experienced a 911 outage over the weekend, local residents gathered in Paepcke Park yesterday for the annual Women's March, Aspen City Council is meeting this week to talk about priorities for community development, Aspen's sister city exchange program with Shimukappu students is back after a pandemic hiatus, Colorado Democrats have created a new gun violence prevention caucus, and more.
aspenpublicradio.org
Dozens join annual Women’s March in Aspen 50 years after landmark Roe v. Wade decision
People showed up across the country on Sunday for the annual Women’s March on what would’ve been the 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which made access to abortion a federal right. But the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. In Aspen,...
aspenpublicradio.org
Short-term rental license application withdrawn for the Smith Cabin
Representatives of Mine Claim LLC, which owns what’s known as the Smith Cabin on the backside of Aspen Mountain, withdrew their application for a short-term rental license from Pitkin County on Jan. 16. A letter from an attorney at Garfield and Hecht in Aspen informed county staff that Mine...
Summit Daily News
Dog reunited with owner after 7 days spent criss-crossing I-70 near Frisco during back-to-back snowstorms
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the correct date of Maple’s rescue. Mary Quinn never expected that her 3-year-old dog, Maple, could survive a week out in the cold of winter and back-to-back snowstorms alone. But that’s what happened after snow and ice falling from a...
kubcgold.com
What We Know About Missing Colorado Woman Suzanne Morphew Nearly 3 Years Later
Missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew disappeared from her Chaffee County home on May 10, 2020. Nearly three years later, here's what we know. After months of searching, authorities shifted Suzanne's case to a homicide investigation and arrested her husband, Barry Morphew, for first-degree murder in May 2021. Following multiple public...
Jury finds local man guilty of resisting arrest during incident at Avon restaurant
Longtime valley resident Manuel Figueroa defended himself in a jury trial In Eagle County Court on Thursday over charges stemming from an April encounter with Avon Police. The jury found Figueroa guilty of three charges: obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Deputy district attorneys Lydia Wandmacher and...
