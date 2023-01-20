ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Les Snead admits Rams have to 'pay a little bit of the debt' they've racked up

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U9uCY_0kLaxCCB00

The Los Angeles Rams made big move after big move in pursuit of a Super Bowl ring, and last February, they cashed in by beating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. But all of those trades and blockbuster transactions come at a cost and the Rams felt the pain of that this season when they struggled through a 5-12 campaign.

General manager Les Snead has been the primary architect of it all and during his post-season press conference on Thursday, he admits the Rams will have to step back a bit this offseason.

“We’re probably going to have to, let’s call it, not press the gas as much and pay a little bit of the debt that we’ve accumulated,” Snead said, via the LA Times.

Snead used the word “remodel” when talking about the Rams’ roster, electing not to call it a rebuild. But he did say “all things are in play” when talking about what the Rams might do to their roster this offseason in order to get back into contention.

“We’re very well aware that some of our core players, right, are in their primes and are getting closer to the twilight of their primes,” he said. “But that does not mean, right, when you’re a player like that in your prime that you’re still not very productive and can be very successful.”

The Rams have the pieces needed to bounce back in 2023, led by Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Bobby Wagner and Jalen Ramsey. Stafford has already said he’ll be back, and we know Kupp isn’t going anywhere, either. Donald said he’s playing in 2023, too. And it’s hard to see the Rams moving on from Wagner or Ramsey after the seasons they had.

What the Rams need is depth and talent to fill the other spots on the roster to complement those stars.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

