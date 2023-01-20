Investing.com -- The dollar fell to its lowest in nine months on rising expectations that the Federal Reserve will revert to mini-rate hikes at its next meeting. Hedge fund Elliott has built a big stake in Salesforce but says it wants to work with existing management. Rival hedge fund Citadel made a record-breaking profit last year. Synchrony is up premarket after an earnings beat but the rest of the calendar is pretty thin. Germany signals it's willing to let others deliver the Leopard 2 main battle tank to Ukraine as aid, but still isn't ready to do so itself. And crude oil makes a solid start to the week as speculative momentum builds and new sanctions on Russian diesel exports loom. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, January 23.

