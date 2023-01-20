Read full article on original website
CVS names new pharmacy services, consumer product chiefs
(Reuters) -CVS Health Corp said on Monday that David Joyner would return to head the U.S. diversified healthcare company's pharmacy services and tapped former Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) executive Amy Bricker as its chief product officer for consumer business. Joyner will become the chief of the pharmacy services segment, which also...
Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Laundered $1 Billion Linked to Criminal Activities, Europol Says
Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Laundered $1 Billion Linked to Criminal Activities, Europol Says. Europol said that around 46% of the $2.3 billion that Bitzlato received was linked to criminal entities sanctioned by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and activities like ransomware, money laundering, cyber scams, and child abuse.
SEC Charges Mango Exploiter with Market Manipulation, Calls MNGO ‘Security’
SEC Charges Mango Exploiter with Market Manipulation, Calls MNGO ‘Security’. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Friday that it has charged Mango Markets exploiter Avraham Eisenberg with market manipulation. The agency called Mango Markets’ native token a “security”. The SEC said that Eisenberg...
Price analysis 1/23: SPX, DXY, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, DOGE, ADA, MATIC, DOT
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has risen about 37% year-to-date and is not showing any signs of slowing down. The S&P 500 index (SPX) has also made a winning start to the year but has seen a relatively muted rally of roughly 4%. While the price of risky assets are rising,...
Affirm Holdings ABS securitization trends 'largely encouraging' - Mizuho
© Reuters. Affirm Holdings (AFRM) ABS securitization trends 'largely encouraging' - Mizuho. Mizuho analysts in a note Monday, provided positive commentary for Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), stating that ABS delinquencies mostly improved nicely in December. Affirm shares jumped more than 9% following the upgrade, currently trading around the $15.65 mark.
Today's most important upgrades
Wayfair (NYSE:W) shares jumped more than 26% intra-day today after analysts at JPMorgan and BofA double-upgraded the stock following last week's announcement that it has updated its cost efficiency plan, which includes cutting a further 1,750 employees, or 10% of its workforce. Shares had already risen 20% to a four-month...
Analyst Calls Bitcoin Surge a “Bull Trap”, Predicts Further Drop
© Reuters. Analyst Calls Bitcoin Surge a “Bull Trap”, Predicts Further Drop. Cryptocurrency analyst says the bears are in the denial stage and the market is being manipulated. He predicts that Bitcoin price will drop further into the panic stage. Other opinions suggest that the market is...
Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.03%
Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Insurance, Financials and Oil & Gas sectors led shares higher. At the close in Tel Aviv, the TA 35 rose 0.03%. The best performers of the session on the TA 35 were Nova (TASE:NVMI),...
Rally in stocks on borrowed time as economic pain looms
Investing.com -- The broader market has staged a 15% rebound since its October slump, but as FOMO fever gathers steam, some on Wall Street warn against chasing the rally as too much optimism is baked into stocks. “With some of the equity market moves looking extreme, markets pricing in excessive...
PTC could be 'one of the best FCF growth stories over the next three years' - KeyBanc
© Reuters. PTC (PTC) could be 'one of the best FCF growth stories over the next three years' - KeyBanc. KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) to Overweight from Sector Weight with a price target of $155 in a note Monday. "Despite being one of the...
Hot insider trading: Questions raised on Elon Musk’s Tesla sales
Investing.com -- Here are some of the biggest insider trading stories from the past week, as first reported on InvestingPro. On Friday, the Wall Street Journal raised questions about whether Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk had crucial information about slowing sales when he recently unloaded tens of millions of company shares.
Euro Hits 9-Month High but Pares Gains
The euro has started the week with gains. EUR/USD briefly punched above the 1.09 line earlier today, for the first time since April but has pared these gains. The ECB meets next on February 2nd and is widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points. What’s the game plan after that?
The 5 Cryptocurrencies To Keep An Eye On Over The Weekend
© Reuters The 5 Cryptocurrencies To Keep An Eye On Over The Weekend. The crypto market has been able to somewhat recover after this week’s market selloff. XRP is currently trading hands at $0.4092 after a 5.35% increase in price. Both AVAX and DOGE saw price increases of...
S&P 500 rallies as tech shines ahead of busy earnings week
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 jumped Monday, as investors continued to pile into tech stocks ahead of a busy week of earnings. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7%, or 240 points, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.9%. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) led the run-up...
Wall Street extends rally, powered by tech bounce
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street closed sharply higher on Monday, fueled by surging technology stocks as investors began an earnings-heavy week with a renewed enthusiasm for market-leading momentum stocks that were battered last year. All three major stock indexes extended Friday's gains, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the pack,...
Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
Virgin Galactic will resume commercial space flights in the second quarter of 2023. The company has also undergone management reorganization. Ground tests are scheduled to start soon. Meanwhile, Shares have a 23.37% short interest. Commercial space flight company Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) stock has rallied over 30% in the new...
It's 'now or never' to stop Japan's shrinking population, PM says
(Reuters) -Japanese Prime minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Monday to take urgent steps to tackle the country's declining birth rate, saying it was "now or never" for one of the world's oldest societies. Japan has in recent years been trying to encourage its people to have more children with promises...
Defense firms set to post higher sales, McCarthy's election clouds outlook
(Reuters) - Defense companies are expected to post higher fourth-quarter sales, according to analysts, bolstered by easing supply chain bottlenecks and increased defense outlays as the Pentagon and its allies step up spending to aid Ukraine in its conflict against Russia. However, Republican Kevin McCarthy's election as the speaker of...
Rate hopes hit dollar, Elliott targets Salesforce, oil bets - what's moving markets
Investing.com -- The dollar fell to its lowest in nine months on rising expectations that the Federal Reserve will revert to mini-rate hikes at its next meeting. Hedge fund Elliott has built a big stake in Salesforce but says it wants to work with existing management. Rival hedge fund Citadel made a record-breaking profit last year. Synchrony is up premarket after an earnings beat but the rest of the calendar is pretty thin. Germany signals it's willing to let others deliver the Leopard 2 main battle tank to Ukraine as aid, but still isn't ready to do so itself. And crude oil makes a solid start to the week as speculative momentum builds and new sanctions on Russian diesel exports loom. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, January 23.
Take Five: Staring at the ceiling
(Reuters) -The world's largest economy hitting its debt limit is fraying confidence, just as some of the biggest names in the U.S. corporate landscape get ready to report results. Global business activity data will provide the latest insight into how protracted a slowdown could prove, Britain's FTSE flirts with record...
