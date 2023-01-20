ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

North West Teaches Siblings Chicago and Psalm How to Make Milkshakes in Adorable TikTok

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Teaching them what matters! North West , 9, instructed her younger siblings Chicago , 5, and Psalm , 3, in the fine art of milkshake making in a video shared via her and mom Kim Kardashian 's TikTok account.

The Kardashian-Jenner Family: Get to Know the Next Generation

Read article

"What are we guys doing today?" North asks in the adorable clip , shared on Thursday, January 19. Her siblings answer, "Making a milkshake!"

The big sister then helps her younger siblings figure out how much ice they need before adding ice cream, milk and chocolate syrup. "That's funny," Chicago exclaims as North squirts the near empty — and thus noisy — bottle of syrup into the mixture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mlTYq_0kLalfAc00
Psalm, North and Chicago West. Courtesy of Kim Kardashian and North West/TikTok

When it's time to add whipped cream to the top, Chicago lets North squeeze the treat directly into her mouth, but Psalm turns away, telling his sisters, "I don't want to do it!" All seems forgiven, however, when the trio add rainbow sprinkles to their confections while singing a little song about their efforts.

Kardashian, 42, shares North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint , 7, with ex-husband Kanye West . The Skims cofounder and the rapper, 45, called it quits in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The former couple settled their divorce in November 2022, agreeing to joint custody of their four children.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Sweetest Moments With Their Kids

Read article

The Grammy winner previously slammed his eldest daughter's TikTok presence , but Kardashian maintained that it's something she allows North to do only with her supervision. While the 9-year-old occasionally posts videos with her famous mom, she also shares plenty of clips of herself teasing her younger siblings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AnlxW_0kLalfAc00
Psalm, North and Chicago West. Courtesy of Kim Kardashian and North West/TikTok

Ahead of Christmas 2022, North shared a video where she pranked Psalm by drawing on his face with products from her mom's beauty line, blaming it on his Elf on the Shelf. Days later, she joked about "turning" Chicago into her by dressing her up in her clothing.

North! Penelope! All the Kitchen Creations From the Kardashian Kids

Read article

“The way she is so creative and the way she loves to do this video,” the Selfish author gushed about North's social media prowess during a December 2022 interview on Gwyneth Paltrow ’s “Goop” podcast. “She’ll do skincare stuff, she loves special effects makeup, and that’s what she loves to do. She loves to do it and it makes her so happy. She’s so innocent in so many ways … and I give her this creative outlet. I take it as more of a creative thing — as long as it’s age-appropriate.”

The Hulu personality added that North can only use TikTok on her mother's phone, noting that comments are restricted. "It’s not something where she can scroll and look at things," Kardashian explained.

Comments / 29

Saveyourself
3d ago

I really wish she'd stop with all the braids and extensions... It's not cute. Their natural hair is way cutter.

Reply
5
Related
E! News

Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas

Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
TENNESSEE STATE
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit

Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian, 6, Is Too Cute Dancing With Brother King, 10, In Matching PJs: Video

Blac Chyna and her kids, 6-year-old Dream Kardashian, and King Cairo, 10, are dancing their way into the new year! The reality star and model 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to share a sweet video of her and her two kids having a dance party in matching pajamas — and it was nothing less than adorable. During the first song, “Miss You” by Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz, King was front and center busting some moves in his red, white, and green plaid pajamas and a bright red beanie. Dream and Chyna happily danced in the background.
HollywoodLife

Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper

Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
UTAH STATE
musictimes.com

Kanye West Married: Ye 'Loves' Bianca Censori Because She's No Kim Kardashian?

It has been said that Kanye West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, "hates" his new wife. Two months after Kanye and Kim officially divorced, he married Bianca Censori. Everyone was astonished by the marriage announcement, but the creator of SKIMS didn't appear too surprised. According to Page Six, the reality TV personality...
netflixjunkie.com

“It would surprise people…”- Bianca Censori’s Clan Spills Beans About Her Crazy Life Before She Married Kanye West Secretly

Close ones finally spill the beans on the new mystery wife of Kanye West. The singer, which had disappeared amidst controversies, finally surfaced as news of him marrying his 27-year-old Yeezy employee started to spread. So far, only a couple of photos of his wife, Bianca Censori have been out, but not much has been known about her.
Popculture

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby Boy's Face

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas by sharing the first photo of his face with the world. The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her family's annual Christmas Eve party, featuring 4-year-old daughter True and her 5-month-old son, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.
People

Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush

In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
Elle

Blue Ivy Joined Her Mother Beyoncé For a Song On Stage For the First Time

On Saturday night, Beyoncé performed at the Atlantis the Royal hotel in Dubai, her first live show since 2018. If that wasn't momentous enough, she welcomed her daughter Blue Ivy on stage to sing along with her, and fans are certain the musical icon's daughter will be following in her mom's footsteps.
Us Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Fan Who Claims the ‘Kardashians’ Star ‘Changed’ Her Face: ‘Attacking Someone Is Sad’

Courtesy of Ash K Holm/Instagram Putting out positive vibes! Khloé Kardashian doesn’t have time for haters — especially at the start of a new year. The Kardashians star, 38, opened up via Instagram on Tuesday, January 3, about her latest beauty look after debuting bold bangs for her Sorbet photo shoot. “Fun fact: I wore […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesource.com

Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’

Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos

This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
Fatherly

Viral Video Shows Potty-Training Toddler Lying to Dad About Pooping

Normally, kids who lie to their parents’ faces earn punishment, but one West Virginia two-year-old’s gaslighting of his dad is earning him viral fame instead. Dani DeVito (seriously) shared a video of her son Matt and husband Greg having a conversation while Matt is perched atop the toilet, a relatively new experience for him. Asked repeatedly if he pooped, Matt denies, denies, denies.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Secretly Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen

Lisa Marie Presley’s eldest daughter Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen reportedly welcomed their child recently. According to Us Weekly, the Zola star rep confirmed that she and Smith-Petersen welcomed a baby girl. However, it was not disclosed when Keough had the little one. Riley also revealed the newest addition to the Presley family in her speech, which was read by Smith-Petersen, at her mother’s memorial service at Graceland.
Essence

Diddy’s Sons Bond With Their New Baby Sister, Love

Justin Dior and King Combs are spending quality time with the newest addition to the family, and it’s the cutest thing ever. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs shocked fans when he revealed he had another baby in December. This new addition would be the 53-year-old’s, seventh child. Two of the music maestro’s sons, Justin Dior, 29, and Christian, 24, have been spending time with their little sister, Love, lately.
thesource.com

Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram

Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

285K+
Followers
27K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy