Lincoln County, OR

Caring Community: MLK National Day of Service

By The News Guard
The News Guard
The News Guard
 3 days ago

More than a dozen volunteers participated in the MLK Day for the Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln County (HFHLC) Day of Service.

The volunteers worked on projects across three locations. HFHLC staff and community volunteers made progress on the construction of two homes in Lincoln City, according to HFHLC Executive Director Lucinda Taylor.

“This was our first Day of Service in several years and we were excited to engage the community in our home build,” Taylor said.

These homes will provide stability for two Habitat partner families, allowing them to grow and thrive in their new neighborhood without fear of losing their ability to keep up with rising rents.

The Ambriz-Sanchez family is a multi-generational family comprised of parents, four children and grandmother. The family has been enthusiastically building alongside HFHLC staff and community volunteers in making their dream of owning a home come true. The Hallett family includes two parents and four children, three of whom have special needs. Their new home will allow the children to have the space they need to support their health and well-being.

Members of the Lincoln County Board of Realtors showed up not just to volunteer, but also to present a $5,000 donation from the Oregon Realtors HOME Foundation to support construction expenses.

“It is especially inspiring to be volunteering on MLK day as it brings us all one step closer to building and sustaining a healthy, diverse, and inclusive community,” Lincoln County Board of Realtors President Michael Kessinger said.

Habitat for Humanity Lincoln County relies on donations from individuals, businesses, foundations, state and local government to build houses, then sells the homes to partner families through an affordable mortgage.

“Receiving this check from the HOME Foundation made the day even more special, moving us one step closer to covering the full cost of this project,” Taylor said, and addied that there are many ways to support HFHLC.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the support of our community," she said. "Volunteers are the backbone of our organization, making our community stronger, healthier and more resilient."

Starbucks, Safeway, Domino’s Pizza, and Fred Meyer contributed refreshments for the MLK Day of Service.

In addition to activities at the build site, the Newport and Lincoln City ReStores had the benefit of volunteers helping with beautification efforts.

ReStores provide building materials, furnishings, appliances, and unique art at affordable prices, relying on donations from the local community to provide inventory. The ReStores also help keep used items out of the landfill, providing a pick-up service for larger items in good condition, according to Taylor.

Proceeds from sales help support affordable homeownership in Lincoln County.

Taylor invites the community to support affordable housing through a charitable contribution. Give online at www.hfhlc.org/donate or mail your check to HFHLC, PO Box 1311, Newport, OR 97365. HFHLC is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and is eligible to accept qualified charitable distributions from individual retirement accounts.

For more information or to help support the HFHLC mission, please contact Lucinda Taylor at director@habitatlincoln.org or 541-351-8078.

The News Guard

The News Guard

Lincoln County, OR
ABOUT

The News Guard covers local news in the Lincoln County area of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thenewsguard.com/

