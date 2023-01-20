ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Webster County Fire Departments mourn loss of one of their own

WEBSTER CO., Ind. (WFIE) – Several fire departments and firefighters are showing their support after a fellow firefighter passed away. Officials with Dixon Fire say Justin Oates has had some health issues and passed away Thursday night at the hospital. They say Oates was also a firefighter with Wheatcroft...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY

