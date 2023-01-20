A 19-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were shot in Queens on Saturday afternoon, police said. The gunfire erupted at 119th Avenue and Guy R. Brewer Boulevard in Jamaica just before 3 p.m., the NYPD said. The teen was shot in the left arm, and the woman was struck in the right shoulder, police said. EMS transported the victims in the double shooting to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition, cops said. There are no arrests. Police are looking for two men who sped off northbound on Guy. R. Brewer Boulevard in a green Mercedes-Benz.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO