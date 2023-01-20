ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duo Nabbed Selling THC Items At Oceanside Smoke Shops, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Nofil Navid and Carlos Mejia Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Two Long Island men have been charged with selling THC products in two area smoke shops.

The men were arrested in Oceanside on Thursday, Jan. 19.

According to narcotics/vice squad detectives, investigations were conducted at two locations on Long Beach Road.

Detectives entered Zee’s Smoke Shop located at 2895 Long Beach Road. It was determined that cannabis gummies and vape cartridges containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) were being sold, police said.

A large number of products containing THC and cash were recovered. Nofil Navid, age 20, of Elmhurst, was arrested without incident.

The second location was at Oceanside Star Bazzar Smoke Shop & Vape located at 2947 Long Beach Road. It was determined that chocolate bars containing THC were being sold, police said.

Detectives said a large number of products containing THC and cash were recovered. Carlos Mejia, age 18, of Inwood, was arrested without incident.

Both men were charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

They will be arraigned on Friday, Jan. 20, in Hempstead.

Daily Voice

