Bills' 2023 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NFL Playoff Loss
The Buffalo Bills have become one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. The presence of dual-threat quarterback Josh Allen, skill players like Stefon Diggs and an aggressive talent-laden defense has made Buffalo a must-watch on both sides of the ball. However, there's a difference between being a "fun"...
LeBron James: 'There's a Chance' Bronny Commits to Oregon; Altman's a 'Great Coach'
Don't rule the Oregon Ducks out when it comes to the recruitment of Bronny James. "He's going to make his own decision," James' father, LeBron, said of the possibility that the high-profile recruit joins the Ducks, per Bill Oram of the Oregonian. "But there's a chance." While Oram pointed out...
Patriots Rumors: Bill O'Brien Named Belichick's OC; Coached Mac Jones at Alabama
Bill O'Brien is on his way back to the New England Patriots. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Low, the Patriots are going to hire O'Brien as their offensive coordinator after he spent the previous two seasons at the University of Alabama. O'Brien had long been considered the favorite to...
Super Bowl 2023: Date, Schedule and Predicting Teams for NFL Championship Game
The NFL's divisional round this past weekend wasn't exactly upset-heavy, but there are definitely those who believed that the final four teams left to play for a spot in Super Bowl LVII would include the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. But because anything can happen on game day, the Cincinnati...
AP College Basketball Poll 2023: Complete Week 12 Men's Rankings Released
Purdue is the new No. 1 team in the men's college basketball Associated Press poll after another upset-filled week. Last week's top two teams, Houston and Kansas, both suffered surprising home upsets, while six of the top eight teams overall lost at least once this week. It leaves Purdue and...
Josh Allen Downplays Stefon Diggs Exchange on Bills Sideline: 'It's Not Fun Losing'
The broadcast of Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game captured Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs expressing frustration toward Josh Allen during the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and the quarterback addressed the topic Monday. "Guys are competitive. Again, we don't want to lose," Allen told reporters. "It's not fun losing....
Michigan Stadium Tunnel to Be Widened After Review of Michigan State Fight
In an effort to avoid future altercations like the one against Michigan State this past season, the University of Michigan will expand tunnel access to the field at Michigan Stadium, per Austin Meek and The Athletic Staff. The plan is to eliminate 45 seats to provide space to widen the...
Cameraman Noah Bullard: Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Apologized for Postgame Altercation
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy apologized to the cameraman he crossed paths with on his way to the locker room following Sunday's 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round. Noah Bullard said on Twitter that he met privately with McCarthy. The coach had shoved...
2023 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68
With less than eight weeks remaining until Selection Sunday for the 2023 men's NCAA tournament, we're going to break from the tradition of highlighting the projected No. 1 seeds in this portion of our latest projected bracket by instead shouting out 19-1 Florida Atlantic and 21-1 Charleston. Not since Memphis'...
Jalen Hurts, Eagles Touted as 'Team to Beat' by NFL Twitter After Dominating Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles proved they are the team to beat in the NFC. The Eagles defeated the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday in the NFC divisional round at Lincoln Financial Field and were dominant from start to finish. Star quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 16 of 24 passes for 154...
Trevor Lawrence's Elite Potential Excites NFL Twitter After Jaguars' Loss to Chiefs
The Jacksonville Jaguars' postseason run ended Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium with a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional round, but there's a lot to be excited about if you're a fan of the Jags. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence proved his worth despite the loss,...
Cowboys' Tony Pollard's Leg Injury Diagnosed as Fractured Fibula; Will Need Surgery
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field during the second quarter of Sunday's NFC divisional round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium with an apparent ankle injury. The Fox Sports broadcast later reported Pollard would not return. ESPN's Todd Archer reported after the...
Stefon Diggs Left Bills Locker Room Before Coaches Arrived After Loss to Bengals
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was disappointed following the team's 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC divisional round on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium. Diggs was so disappointed that he packed his things and exited the locker room before some of the Bills coaches even arrived...
Patrick Mahomes Aiming to Play in AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals amid Ankle Injury
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is planning to give it a go in Sunday's AFC Championship rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals despite his high-ankle sprain. Andy Reid said that Patrick Mahomes' mindset right now is that he's going to play Sunday. Reid added that they're going to take it day by day.
NFL Teams That Should Be Monitoring Daniel Jones After Giants' Playoff Exit
The New York Giants' shocking playoff run came crashing to a halt on Saturday. Quarterback Daniel Jones (15-of-27 for 135 yards and an interception) had arguably his worst outing of the season, and the Giants lost 38-7 to the rival Philadelphia Eagles. Heading into the divisional round, though, Jones seemed...
NFL Rumors: Dan Quinn to Have 2nd HC Interview with Cardinals After Cowboys Loss
Following the Dallas Cowboys' season-ending loss in the NFC Divisional Round, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is going to have another interview with the Arizona Cardinals. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals are flying Quinn into town on Tuesday night for a second interview about their vacant head-coaching position. The...
Jerry Jones: 49ers Loss 'Didn't Change My Mind' About Dak Prescott Being Cowboys' QB
Dak Prescott's turnover-laden play finally came back to bite the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, arguably costing them a shot at playing for an NFC championship. Still, owner Jerry Jones is undeterred about moving forward with Prescott as his quarterback. "I'll line up there five times with a like situation and...
Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Says Final Play vs. 49ers 'Obviously Wasn't the Plan'
The Dallas Cowboys saw their season come to an end with a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday, and their wild final play is going to be one fans are talking about for a while. With six seconds remaining in the game,...
Steelers' 2023 Free-Agent Big Board, Top Players to Target
The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 season didn't end with a playoff berth. However, it should still be considered a successful campaign, as Mike Tomlin orchestrated yet another winning season while also developing first-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. The Steelers really gelled late in the season, winning seven of their final nine...
NFL Exec: Kyler Murray 'Will Always Be Limited' by 'Size and Unwillingness' in Pocket
Kyler Murray's development stagnated this past year, and one NFL team executive posited it could reflect a larger issue for the Arizona Cardinals star. Speaking with The Athletic's Mike Sando, the anonymous exec cited the team's "older roster" and Murray's "contract/injury situation" as drawbacks to taking over as Arizona's head coach.
