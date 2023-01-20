ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Bleacher Report

Bills' 2023 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NFL Playoff Loss

The Buffalo Bills have become one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. The presence of dual-threat quarterback Josh Allen, skill players like Stefon Diggs and an aggressive talent-laden defense has made Buffalo a must-watch on both sides of the ball. However, there's a difference between being a "fun"...
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

Cameraman Noah Bullard: Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Apologized for Postgame Altercation

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy apologized to the cameraman he crossed paths with on his way to the locker room following Sunday's 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round. Noah Bullard said on Twitter that he met privately with McCarthy. The coach had shoved...
Bleacher Report

2023 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68

With less than eight weeks remaining until Selection Sunday for the 2023 men's NCAA tournament, we're going to break from the tradition of highlighting the projected No. 1 seeds in this portion of our latest projected bracket by instead shouting out 19-1 Florida Atlantic and 21-1 Charleston. Not since Memphis'...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Teams That Should Be Monitoring Daniel Jones After Giants' Playoff Exit

The New York Giants' shocking playoff run came crashing to a halt on Saturday. Quarterback Daniel Jones (15-of-27 for 135 yards and an interception) had arguably his worst outing of the season, and the Giants lost 38-7 to the rival Philadelphia Eagles. Heading into the divisional round, though, Jones seemed...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Dan Quinn to Have 2nd HC Interview with Cardinals After Cowboys Loss

Following the Dallas Cowboys' season-ending loss in the NFC Divisional Round, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is going to have another interview with the Arizona Cardinals. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals are flying Quinn into town on Tuesday night for a second interview about their vacant head-coaching position. The...
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Jerry Jones: 49ers Loss 'Didn't Change My Mind' About Dak Prescott Being Cowboys' QB

Dak Prescott's turnover-laden play finally came back to bite the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, arguably costing them a shot at playing for an NFC championship. Still, owner Jerry Jones is undeterred about moving forward with Prescott as his quarterback. "I'll line up there five times with a like situation and...
Bleacher Report

Steelers' 2023 Free-Agent Big Board, Top Players to Target

The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 season didn't end with a playoff berth. However, it should still be considered a successful campaign, as Mike Tomlin orchestrated yet another winning season while also developing first-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. The Steelers really gelled late in the season, winning seven of their final nine...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

NFL Exec: Kyler Murray 'Will Always Be Limited' by 'Size and Unwillingness' in Pocket

Kyler Murray's development stagnated this past year, and one NFL team executive posited it could reflect a larger issue for the Arizona Cardinals star. Speaking with The Athletic's Mike Sando, the anonymous exec cited the team's "older roster" and Murray's "contract/injury situation" as drawbacks to taking over as Arizona's head coach.

