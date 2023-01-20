MILLBURN, NJ — During last Tuesday’s township committee meeting, Rene Paparian described South Mountain as a walker's dream where residents walk their children to school, stroll with their dogs, trek to Taylor Park and amble into town to shop. She also spoke of joggers in the area. She reported, “If you live in South Mountain, it's all too common to hear. ‘I was almost hit by a car again,’ ‘oh my God, look how fast those cars are going’ or ‘does anyone ever stop at a stop sign?’” Rene said she’s glad that police will be giving out tickets to deter...

