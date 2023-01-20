Read full article on original website
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Charles McGonigal, a former senior FBI counterintelligence agent, is accused of breaking the sanctions on Russia.Sherif SaadNew York City, NY
Upcoming South Bronx housing lottery claims $3,400 a month for a 2 bedroom apartment is affordableWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
Residents Alerts Township Committee to Dangerous Driving in South Mountain Section of Township
MILLBURN, NJ — During last Tuesday’s township committee meeting, Rene Paparian described South Mountain as a walker's dream where residents walk their children to school, stroll with their dogs, trek to Taylor Park and amble into town to shop. She also spoke of joggers in the area. She reported, “If you live in South Mountain, it's all too common to hear. ‘I was almost hit by a car again,’ ‘oh my God, look how fast those cars are going’ or ‘does anyone ever stop at a stop sign?’” Rene said she’s glad that police will be giving out tickets to deter...
Nearly 10 vehicles set on fire in South Amboy parking lot
Eight or nine vehicles were found in the lot off Main Street, according to the South Amboy Fire Chief John Dragotta.
County wants public comments on $97M plan to banish Route 17 bottleneck
Anyone who’s driven the traffic-stopping, three-lanes merging into-two section of Route 17 between Route 80 and Route 4 probably has probably had very specific thoughts and comments about it that aren’t suitable to be repeated in front of the kids. But someone really does want your thoughts about...
Shots fired in broad daylight at parked car in Linden, NJ
LINDEN — A man was shot at from a passing car while he sat in his parked car Sunday afternoon. Police Capt. Christopher Guenther said the vehicle pulled alongside the parked car on the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue around 1:10 p.m. The driver rolled down the window and fired several shots before driving off.
hudsontv.com
Hoboken Police Make Multiple Arrests in Recent Week
The Hoboken Police Department has reported several arrests over the past week. On January 14th, 43-year-old Edgar Colon-Rivera of Hoboken was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of CDS cocaine, and theft of movable property in the area of 2nd and Willow Ave. He was processed at the Hoboken Police Department and released on a summons.
Longtime Hoboken Bakery Shutters
A longtime Hoboken bakery is closing after 43 years in business. Dom's Bakery Grand in Hoboken took to social media over the weekend announcing its last day in business would be on Saturday, Jan. 28. Customers are invited to the "one last loaf" party from 2 to 4 p.m. "As...
Union County Declared Code Blue In Elizabeth
Elizabeth, NJ - Union County has declared a code blue alert from Monday, January 23 through Friday, January 27, 2023, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. When extreme weather conditions are predicted, the Union County Department of Human Services will implement a Countywide Code Blue. A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population. According to the County of Union, a network of organizations across New Jersey assists people in finding refuge when temperatures drop and the situation...
jerseydigs.com
Designs for First New Townhouse in a Century on Newark’s James Street Earns Praise
A four-story building approved by Newark’s Landmark and Historic Preservation Commission last week could become the first new townhouse built on James Street in a century. The proposed construction at 52 James Street is located in the city’s oldest historic district, which has suffered a rash of demolitions since 1975. The neighborhood became one of the state’s most endangered places, which is ironic, as the resident who founded the commission, Donald Dust, lived at 21 James Street.
Union County Announces 2023 Recycling Schedule for Scrap Metal, Personal Documents and Household Hazardous Waste
Union County, NJ - Schedules for free countywide, drive-through recycling programs are now available online at ucnj.org/recycling. County recycling includes scrap metal recycling, safe paper shredding of personal documents, and safe disposal of unwanted household chemicals and other potentially hazardous home and yard products. “We encourage everyone in the whole Union County community to use our countywide drive-through recycling programs to recover valuable metals for recycling, prevent identity theft, and help keep hazardous products out of the environment,” said Union County Commissioner Chairman Sergio Granados. “I would also like to thank our municipal partners for helping to stem the tide of...
Neon light forever dimmed as futuristic Jersey City car dealership is demolished | Legends & Landmarks
Having just raced by foot across Kennedy Boulevard and Van Winkle Avenue — at the northern passage into and out of Journal Square, where the granite-cut, edge-of-the-sidewalk monumentality of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church can confound any chaser of architecture — I paused, suddenly, in frigid blasts of wind, my eyes looking up the four-lane thoroughfare, my heart knowing that, in my mismeasured march, I missed the toppling of the iconic 70-year-old neon “AC Chevrolet” sign by mere moments.
hobokengirl.com
The Hudson Reporter Closes After 40 Years
On Friday, January 20th, longtime local news outlet The Hudson Reporter closed its doors. The paper was founded in 1983 and staff were notified of the paper’s closing at a meeting last week. Read on to learn more. The Hudson Reporter. The Hudson Reporter was founded in 1983 by...
Police ID Body Of Driver Found In Wooded Area Hours After Car Fire In Morris County
Police have identified the driver found dead in a wooded area nearly eight hours after his car was found ablaze in Morris County over the weekend.Anthony Zaccaro's body was located in a wooded area near Lynn Park, in Lincoln Park, about a half-mile from where his car was found burning on Ungerer Ro…
paramuspost.com
TIME RUNNING OUT TO LEASE AT BERGEN COUNTY’S MOST POPULAR NEW LUXURY RENTAL THE FRANKLIN
FRANKLIN, NJ – Sophisticated renters looking to begin their new year in Bergen County’s most upscale apartment lifestyle are expressing great interest in The Franklin, the ultra-luxe building in sought-after Franklin Lakes. The boutique building realized a noticeable uptick in activity as eager renters eye its remaining inventory...
Verrazzano Bridge reopens lanes after truck crashes into divider
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Delays were reported on the upper level of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge early Saturday morning after an accident involving a truck, according to emergency radio transmissions. According to an MTA spokeswoman, an incident occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. on the upper level the bridge, leading to...
hudsontv.com
Passaic Man Arrested After Leaving Scene of Hit & Run Resulting in Death of Secaucus Woman
At approximately 10:19 p.m., on Friday, January 20, 2023, the Carlstadt Police Department responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Hoboken Road in Carlstadt, NJ. The pedestrian, 61-year-old Deborah Peko-Lillis of Secaucus, a database manager at St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City, was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased as a result of the injuries she sustained during the collision.
insidernj.com
The Death of a Newspaper Icon
The loss of the Hudson Reporter this week was more symbolic than a reality. The newspaper chain in Hudson County had been in decline for more than a decade before being sold off to a Philadelphia circular concern. Founded by a developer, the newspaper chain relied heavily on the real...
ID Released For Nanuet Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Route 304 Crash In New City
The identity's been released of a man killed in a crash on Friday afternoon, Jan. 20 on a Hudson Valley roadway. It involved two vehicles, a Hyundai Elantra which was in the middle of Route 304 in New City, and a Toyota Highlander which had traveled into the wooded area adjacent to the northbound lanes of the highway around midday Friday, according to Clarkstown Police Department Detective Norm Peters.
Police: Man fatally struck by train in Brooklyn
A man is dead after he was hit earlier Monday morning by a train near the 20th Avenue station in Brooklyn.
News 12
Police: Homeowner hears intruder inside Woodland Park home
A homeowner in Woodland Park woke up to someone breaking into her house Sunday on Rifle Camp Road, police say. The homeowner told police she was watching TV in the living room when she heard bells jiggling down in the basement. Police say the homeowner then went to check what the noise was and discovered that someone had entered the home through a basement window.
