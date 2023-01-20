Read full article on original website
Related
'I was standing at the bar and my leg snapped in two': From shock diagnosis to Paralympic ambition
Refusing to let amputation sideline him from sport, Jake Woods is rebuilding his athletic career – only this time it’s his hands turning the pedals
BBC
Swindon Town fan fined for shouting abuse at Ashley Cole
A Swindon Town fan has been fined £300 for "shouting and jeering" at Ashley Cole during an FA Cup match last year. Lee Oscroft, 25, previously admitted directing foul language at the former Arsenal and Chelsea star following the club's clash with Manchester City. He was acquitted of using...
BBC
Nick Kyrgios has surgery after Australian Open withdrawal
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Nick Kyrgios has had surgery after pulling out of the Australian Open with a knee injury. The...
Tom Boonen considers a return to racing: 'I'm considering looking for some competition on the bike again'
After a nearly six-year break from professional cycling, the competitive cycling itch is starting to prickle again for Classics legend Tom Boonen.
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Exeter Chiefs 40-3 Castres - hosts secure home tie in last 16
Heineken Champions Cup Pool A: Exeter Chiefs v Castres. Tries: Slade, Penalty try (2), S Simmonds, Nowell, Tshiunza; Cons: Slade (2), J Simmonds. Exeter Chiefs overcame a slow start to beat French side Castres and ensure they will play at home in the last 16 of the Heineken Champions Cup.
What to look for in the horses in the Churchill Downs paddock before Kentucky Derby
Editor's note: This story was first published in the Courier Journal in 2017. John Asher died on Aug. 27, 2018. Whether they’re using Daily Racing Form numbers, jockey silks or just an interesting name, handicappers have all kinds of ways of selecting their horses to bet. John Asher, the previous vice president of racing...
BBC
All-Ireland Club Final: Derry club Glen contact GAA over Kilmacud having extra men on pitch
Glen have contacted the GAA over an apparent rules breach which saw winners Kilmacud finishing the All-Ireland Club Football Final with extra men on the pitch. Video shows 16 Kilmacud players were defending their goal as Glen tried to rescue the game in the dying seconds with a goal that would have seen them win by a point.
BBC
Tackle height in rugby: Steve Borthwick says there is no 'instant fix'
Lowering tackle height is not an "instant fix" to improving player safety but needs to be addressed, says England head coach Steve Borthwick. Players in clubs, schools, colleges and universities must tackle from waist-height down from next season because of a new rule by the Rugby Football Union. It has...
BBC
Lotte Wubben-Moy gets drinks in after Arsenal v Brighton pitch frozen
Football fans who travelled to see a cancelled away game have been toasting Lotte Wubben-Moy after she bought them all a drink. Arsenal had been due to play Brighton on Sunday but the match was called off due to a frozen pitch. But Gunners defender Lotte warmed supporters' hearts when...
BBC
Ex-Celtic Boys Club manager 'not fit to stand trial'
A court has begun a sex abuse trial against a former Celtic Boys Club manager, despite the accused being unfit to take part. Frank Cairney, 87, was due to go on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court on charges of sexual crimes against three teenage boys in the 1970s and 80s.
BBC
World Athletics proposes new transgender eligibility rules
World Athletics has proposed continuing to allow transgender women to compete in female international track and field events. In a statement it said its "preferred option" was to tighten the sport's eligibility rules, but still use testosterone limits as the basis for inclusion. A policy document suggesting the amendments has...
Comments / 0