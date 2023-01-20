Riley Keough Shares the Last Photo Taken With Mother Lisa Marie Presley Before Her Death

It’s been over a week since Lisa Marie Presley , the only child of Elvis Presley, died unexpectedly at the age of 54. In the days since her death, those close to the star have sent an outpouring of love and loss across social media.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Presley’s oldest daughter, actress Riley Keough , shared a photo of her and her mother taken the last time they were together. “I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama,” Keough wrote in the caption.

The new photo was posted several days after Keough shared her own tribute to Presley, marking her first public statement about her mother’s death.

Keough posted a simple black-and-white throwback photo of herself and Presley. In the image, Keough’s younger self looks up at her mother, a bouquet of flowers placed in front of them. She captioned the photo with a red heart.

At 33, Keough is the oldest of Presley’s surviving children (Presley also has two twin daughters). Her younger brother, Benjamin Keough , died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27. “I guess this is true heartbreak,” she wrote in a tribute to him at the time. “I hope we meet again.”

The actress will star in the upcoming Prime Video series Daisy Jones & the Six , in which she plays Jones, a strong-willed musician who she has said reminds her of her mother. “My mother is certainly an inspiration to me,” Keough told People in December. “I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn’t really care what other people thought. She was definitely inspirational to me. [I was] always interested in women who weren’t behaving ‘the right way.'”

Following Presley’s death, for which an official cause is still unknown, tributes poured in from actors and musicians who had known her. “Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again,” John Travolta wrote. “My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley.”

Billy Idol, P!nk, Nicholas Cage, LeAnn Rimes, and more also remembered the musician in separate statements.

