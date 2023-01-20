ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Riley Keough Shares the Last Photo Taken With Mother Lisa Marie Presley Before Her Death

By Larisha Paul
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KHxs3_0kLaZ4Hu00

It’s been over a week since Lisa Marie Presley , the only child of Elvis Presley, died unexpectedly at the age of 54. In the days since her death, those close to the star have sent an outpouring of love and loss across social media.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Presley’s oldest daughter, actress Riley Keough , shared a photo of her and her mother taken the last time they were together. “I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama,” Keough wrote in the caption.

The new photo was posted several days after Keough shared her own tribute to Presley, marking her first public statement about her mother’s death.

Keough posted a simple black-and-white throwback photo of herself and Presley. In the image, Keough’s younger self looks up at her mother, a bouquet of flowers placed in front of them. She captioned the photo with a red heart.

At 33, Keough is the oldest of Presley’s surviving children (Presley also has two twin daughters). Her younger brother, Benjamin Keough , died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27. “I guess this is true heartbreak,” she wrote in a tribute to him at the time. “I hope we meet again.”

The actress will star in the upcoming Prime Video series Daisy Jones & the Six , in which she plays Jones, a strong-willed musician who she has said reminds her of her mother. “My mother is certainly an inspiration to me,” Keough told People in December. “I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn’t really care what other people thought. She was definitely inspirational to me. [I was] always interested in women who weren’t behaving ‘the right way.'”

Following Presley’s death, for which an official cause is still unknown, tributes poured in from actors and musicians who had known her. “Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again,” John Travolta wrote. “My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley.”

Billy Idol, P!nk, Nicholas Cage, LeAnn Rimes, and more also remembered the musician in separate statements.

This story was updated 1/24/23 at 4:21 p.m. with another photo shared by Riley Keough.

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 52

LEAH E
7d ago

It will take a long time for her to adjust to living without her Mother! You never realize that, until you go through it!

Reply(5)
37
Annette Masden
7d ago

Thank you for sharing such a beautiful private picture of you and your mother. I know that you will always miss her . Focusing on the positive side and being there for your two sisters. You are old enough to fight for some custody of your sister's, never give up. May God Bless You and your Sisters and keep 🙏 you Strong

Reply(1)
13
Joyce Kanadet
7d ago

Such A Beautiful, Loving photo 💖 It 💔 my heart everytime I think of her kids 😢 🙏 for Strength, Healing , Peace & Comfort~

Reply
7
Related
Rolling Stone

Behind the Graceland Gates at Lisa Marie’s Memorial: ‘We Watched Her Go Through Her Struggles’

Friends Jeanene Erdahl and Lisa Larson drove all night from Minnesota to Graceland, arriving in Memphis at 4:30 in the morning to queue up for a memorial honoring the life of Lisa Marie Presley, who died last week at 54. Later today, they’ll turn around and do it again. Erdahl and Larson, who became fast friends seven years ago after bonding over their mutual love of Elvis, watched the memorial service just steps from where mourners like Axl Rose and Alanis Morissette were paying musical tribute to the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. “She was part of our generation,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Rolling Stone

John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, LeAnn Rimes Remember Lisa Marie Presley: ‘I Hope She is at Peace in Her Dad’s Arms

Billy Idol, John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, LeAnn Rimes, and more paid homage to Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis, who died on Thursday at the age of 54. Presley suffered cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas and was rushed to a hospital earlier that day. Just days before the incident, Presley attended the Golden Globes alongside her mother, Priscilla, where Austin Butler, who portrayed her father in the biopic about the musician, was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever,” Butler said during his...
CALABASAS, CA
Rolling Stone

Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event

Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
The List

Tragic Details About Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley

Riley Keough is the oldest child of Danny Keough and the late Lisa Marie Presley. While much of her life has been privileged and unbelievable for a lot of us, Keough has also suffered tragedy and hardship that might be equally difficult to comprehend. For example, Keough was never able...
TENNESSEE STATE
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate

Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
HollywoodLife

Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth

Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut

New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
GEORGIA STATE
The List

What Lisa Marie Presley Was Doing In Her Final Days

Shocking music fans everywhere, Lisa Marie Presley has died. According to TMZ, she was found at home in cardiac arrest by her housekeeper. Shortly after, her ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. At the hospital, she was put into a medically-induced coma from which she never recovered, and she was pronounced dead late in the day on January 12, 2023, just a few weeks before her 55th birthday.
RadarOnline

Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal

Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

102K+
Followers
25K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy